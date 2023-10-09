Food Menu

Breakfast

2 Eggs any style

$7.95

Avocado Toast

$13.95

Eggs Benedict

$13.95

Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict

$14.95

Lox Bagel

$13.95

Steak & eggs

$24.95

Omelettes

BYO Omelettes

$12.95

Mushroom, Swiss & Onion Omelette

$12.95

Western Omelette

$11.95

Essex Omelette

$12.95

Veggie Omelette

$11.95

Gyro Omelette

$13.95

Smoked Salmon Omlette

$13.95

Texas Omelette

$12.95

Protein Omelette

$13.95

Raider omelette

$13.95

Pancakes & French Toast

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.95

Blueberry Pancakes

$11.95

Banana Pancakes

$10.95

Chocolate Chips Pancakes

$11.95

Short Stacks

$6.50

Pumpkin Pancakes

$11.95

Toasted Coconut Pancakes

$11.95

short stack

$6.50

nutella pancakes

$13.95

blueberry banana pancakes

$11.95

french toast

$7.95

Pancake Sundae

$14.95

1 pc pancake

$3.50

Belgian Waffles

Belgium Waffle

$8.95

Peaches & Cream Waffle

$12.95

Strawberry Banana Blueberry Nutella Waffle

$13.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Taylor Ham Egg & cheese sandwich

$7.95

Sausage, Egg & Cheese sandwich

$7.95

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.25

Canadian Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Gyro, Egg, Cheese, Mayo, Tomato Sandwich

$9.95

Montecristo French Toast, Ham & Gourier

$12.95

Chris & Angies Sandwich

$9.95

Breakfast Sides

Corned beef Hash

$6.95

Bacon

$5.95

Ham

$5.95

Taylor Ham

$5.95

Sausage

$5.95

Beef Sausage

$6.95

Turkey Bacon

$6.95

Canadian Bacon

$6.95

Cottage Cheese

$5.95

Buttered Roll

$2.25

Toast

$2.25

English Muffin

$2.95

Bagel

$2.95

Bagel cream Cheese

$3.95

Home Fries

$4.95

One egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$2.50

Tzatziki

$1.00

Appetizers

Hummus

$7.95

Spicy Feta

$7.95

Babaganoush

$7.95

Tzaziki

$7.95

Dip Sampler

$13.95

Zucchini Sticks

$10.95

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$13.95

Homemade Mozzarella Sitcks

$8.95

Onion Rings

$7.95

Truffle Fries

$10.95

Feta Greek Fries

$7.95

Loaded Gyro Fries

$13.95

Lamb/beef gyro, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki

Classic Disco Fries

$7.95

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.95

with buttermilk ranch

Chicken Finger Platter

$12.95

with Fries & 3 sauces

Falafel

$10.95

Fried Chickpea ball, tzatziki & hummus.

Wraps

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$13.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.95

Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$14.95

Greek Salad Chicken Wrap

$14.25

Breaded Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Gyro Wrap

$14.95

BLT Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Chicken Arugula Wrap

$13.95

Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella, Balsamic

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$14.95

Falafel Wrap

$13.95

Grilled Peppers, Onion, Ranch

Waldorf Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Tzatziki, & Hummus

Mushroom Mozzarella Wrap

$14.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Greek Salad

$11.95

Greek Cobb Salad

$16.95

Horiatiki

$11.95

Thai Noodle Salad

$13.95

Farm salad

$11.95

Tuscan Salad

$12.95

Field Greens Salad

$12.95

Soups

Chicken Lemon Orzo

$6.50+

Veggie Lentil Soup

$6.50+

French Onion Soup

$7.25

Greek Corner

Gyro Sandwich

$15.95

Gyro Platter

$16.95

Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich

$15.95

Chicken & Shrimp kabob

$18.95

Spinach Feta Pie Platter

$14.95

Spinach Pie

$9.95

Burgers

Classic Burger

$13.95

Classic Cheese Burger

$14.95

French Onion Burger

$16.95

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.95

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$15.95

Veggie Burger

$13.95

Chipotle Aioli, Bib lettuce, White onions

Turkey Burger

$14.95

Cabbage slaw, Gruyere cheese

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo on roll

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.95

Moms Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.95

Classic Tuna Melt

$13.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Reuben

$14.95

Club Sandwich

$13.95

BLT

$9.95

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$21.95

Pan Seared Lemon Butter Salmon

$22.95

Chicken Franchaise

$21.95

Chicken Teriyaki

$18.95

Mac n' Cheese

$13.95

Shrimp Scampi

$18.95

Cavatelli & Broccoli

$16.95

Steak Frites

$32.95

Dad's Meatloaf

$15.95

Kids Menu

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$5.95

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Cheese Burger

$8.95

Mini Gyro

$8.95

kids drink

$2.00

Kids Pancake

$6.50

Kids French Toast

$6.50

Beverages

Coffees

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.95+

Capuccino

$3.95

Caramel Macchiato

$6.50

Espresso

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Herbal Tea

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.95

Chai Latte

$3.50

Juices

Orange Juice

$4.95+

Pineapple Juice

$3.95+

Grapefruit Juice

$4.95+

Lemonade

$4.95+

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95+

Tomato Juice

$3.95+

Sodas / Water

Fountain Soda

$3.25

Acqua-Panna

$6.95+

Pellegrino

$6.95+

Poland Spring

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Shakes

Classic Vanilla

$4.95