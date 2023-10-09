Chris & Angie's Dinette 545 Franklin Avenue
Food Menu
Breakfast
Omelettes
Pancakes & French Toast
Belgian Waffles
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Sides
Appetizers
Hummus
$7.95
Spicy Feta
$7.95
Babaganoush
$7.95
Tzaziki
$7.95
Dip Sampler
$13.95
Zucchini Sticks
$10.95
Jumbo Chicken Wings
$13.95
Homemade Mozzarella Sitcks
$8.95
Onion Rings
$7.95
Truffle Fries
$10.95
Feta Greek Fries
$7.95
Loaded Gyro Fries
$13.95
Lamb/beef gyro, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki
Classic Disco Fries
$7.95
Fried Brussel Sprouts
$9.95
with buttermilk ranch
Chicken Finger Platter
$12.95
with Fries & 3 sauces
Falafel
$10.95
Fried Chickpea ball, tzatziki & hummus.
Wraps
Grilled Veggie Wrap
$13.95
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$13.95
Shrimp Caesar Wrap
$14.95
Greek Salad Chicken Wrap
$14.25
Breaded Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$13.95
Gyro Wrap
$14.95
BLT Chicken Wrap
$13.95
Chicken Arugula Wrap
$13.95
Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella, Balsamic
Chicken Fajita Wrap
$14.95
Falafel Wrap
$13.95
Grilled Peppers, Onion, Ranch
Waldorf Chicken Salad Wrap
$14.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Tzatziki, & Hummus
Mushroom Mozzarella Wrap
$14.95
Salads
Greek Corner
Burgers
Sandwiches
Entrees
Kids Menu
Beverages
Coffees
Juices
Shakes
