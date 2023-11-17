Chrissy's Bloomer Bakery 1415 Main St
Retail
Donuts
- Single Raised Donut$2.25
- Single Cake Donut$1.50
- Dozen Assorted Raised Donuts (Any)$24.00
- Dozen Assorted Donuts w/ 1 Cake Donut$23.25
- Dozen Cake Donuts (Any)$15.00
- Raised Donut Any$2.25
- Cake Donut Any$1.50
- Half Dozen (6) Raised Any$12.50
- Half Dozen (6) Cake Donuts Any$8.00
- Milk$2.00
- $20 "Cash is King" Dozen$20.00
- Apple Bismark$2.25
- Apple Fritter$2.25
- Baker's Choice$2.50
- Blueberry Bismark$2.25
- Cherry Bismark$2.25
- Cherry Blossom$2.25
- Coconut Long John$2.25
- Croissant Donut$2.25
- Donut of the Month$2.25
- Filled Long John Chocolate Iced$2.25
- Glazed Ring$2.25
- Horseshoe$2.50
- Lemon Bismark$2.25
- Long John White$2.25
- Maple Bacon Long John$2.25
- Maple Long John$2.25
- Nut Long John$2.25
- Peanut Butter Long John$2.25
- Persian Butterscotch$2.25
- Persian Nut$2.25
- Persian White$2.25
- Raspberry Bismark Iced$2.25
- Ring Chocolate Iced Sprinkled$2.25
- Ring White Iced Sprinkled$2.25
- Sugared Raspberry Bismark$2.25
- Sugared Ring$2.25
- Twist$2.25
- Yum Yum$2.25
Pastry Case
- Apple Crisp$3.25
- Cannoli$2.00
- Cannoli (3pk)$6.00
- Caramel Pecan Roll Large$3.75
- Cherry Crisp$3.25
- Cinnamon Roll Large$3.00
- Cream Horn$3.50
- Eclair$3.50
- Elephant Ear$2.25
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake$4.50
- Apple Bar$1.50
- Brownie Regular$1.25
- Mint Brownie$1.50
- Peanut Butter Brownie$1.50
- Peanut Krispie$1.50
- Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bar$3.50
- Pumpkin Pie Bar Slice$3.50
- Turtle Brownie$1.50
- Almond Bear Claw$3.25
- Blueberry Bear Claw$3.25
- Cherry Bear Claw$3.25
- Caramel Nut Ring$9.00
- Almond Cream Cheese Coffee Cake$8.50
- Apple Coffee Cake$8.50
- Blueberry Coffee Cake$8.50
- Cherry Cream Cheese Coffee Cake$8.50
- Lemon Coffee Cake$8.50
- Raspberry Coffee Cake$8.50
- Strawberry Cream Cheese Coffee Cake$8.50
- Strawberry Coffee Cake$8.50
- Custom Coffee Cake$9.50
- Danish of the Month$2.25
- Apple Danish$2.25
- Lemon Danish$2.25
- Nut Danish$3.00
- Nut Danish Butterscotch$3.00
- Raspberry Danish$2.25
- Custom Flavor Danish$3.00
- Blueberry Kolachie$1.50
- Cherry Kolachie$1.50
- Cream Cheese Kolachie$1.50
- Custom Kolachie$1.75
- Banana Loaf$5.50
- Blueberry Loaf$5.50
- Cranberry Orange Loaf$5.50
- Date Nut Loaf$5.50
- Pumpkin Cream Cheese Loaf$5.50
- Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$2.25
- Blueberry Muffin$2.25
- Cherry Almond Muffin$2.25
- Cranberry Orange Muffin$2.25
- Double Chocolate Chip Muffin$2.25
- Lemon Poppyseed Muffin$2.25
- Pumpkin Pecan Cream Cheese Muffin$2.75
- Strawberry Pineapple Muffin$2.25
- Strawberry Rhubarb Muffin$2.25
- Blueberry Scone$3.25
- Chocolate Chunk Scone$3.25
- Lemon Poppyseed Scone$3.25
- Raspberry Scone$3.25
- Apple Turnover$3.25
- Cherry Turnover$3.25
- Blueberry Turnover$3.25
- Custom Turnover$3.50
- Cinnamon Roll Small$1.50
- Caramel Pecan Roll Small$2.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake$4.50
Cookies
- Caramel Apple Oat Cookie$0.75
- Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.75
- Cranberry Oat Walnut Cookie$0.85
- Date Filled Cookie$0.85
- Fancy Decorated Cookie$2.25
- Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.85
- Homestyle Choc. Chip Cookie$0.75
- Iced Sugar Cookie$0.85
- M & M Cookie$0.85
- Macadamia Cookie$0.85
- Molasses Cookie$0.75
- Monster Cookie$0.85
- Peanut Butter Cookie$0.75
- Sugared Sugar Cookie$0.75
- Sugar Cookie Cut-Outs Plain$0.75
- Sweet & Salty Cookie$0.75
- Gluten Friendly Cookies 3pk$3.50
- Frosting (13 oz)$3.75
- Sprinkles$0.90
Cake & Cupcakes
- Cake Slice$5.50
- Wedding Raised Donuts Lay Flat$0.25
- Wedding Cake Donuts Lay Flat$0.25
- Wedding Delivery Bloomer$20.00
- Wedding Delivery Colfax/Cornell$40.00
- Wedding Delivery Chippewa$40.00
- Wedding Delivery Eau Claire$50.00
- Wedding Delivery Cadott$50.00
- Wedding Delivery 30 Miles$50.00
- Wedding Dellivery 45 Miles$75.00
- Wedding Delivery 60 Miles$100.00
- Cupcake Set Up (Less than 300)$25.00
- Individual Table Set Up per Table$5.00
- Non Refundable Wedding Deposit$100.00
Bread
- White Bread$3.25
- Wheat Bread$3.25
- 8-Grain$6.00
- Caraway Rye$5.50
- Cheese Bread$5.50
- Cinnamon Raisin$5.75
- Cinnamon Swirl$5.50
- Cranberry Walnut$6.25
- Crimp (Plain)$4.25
- Crimp (Pecan)$5.50
- French$3.75
- Rustic Wheat$5.50
- Rye$5.50
- Sourdough Bread$5.50
- Swedish White$3.75
- Texas Toast$7.00
- Yula Kaga$7.00
- Apple Fritter Bread$6.50
- Bacon Cheddar$7.00
- Baker's Choice$5.75
- English Muffin$5.50
- Foccaccia$8.25
- Jalapeno Cheddar$7.00
- Marble Rye$6.00
- Potato Bread$5.50
- Sauerkraut Rye$7.00
- Tomato Basil$6.50
Buns
- Cottage Bun$4.25
- Hamburger 4pk$2.16
- Hamburger 8pk$4.25
- Hamburger Dozen$6.25
- XL Hamburger$6.50
- Party Bun$4.25
- Tea Biscuit$4.25
- Hot Dog 4pk$2.16
- Hot Dog 8pk$4.25
- Hot Dog Dozen$6.25
Christmas
River Country Co-Op
- Raised Donut River Co-Op$1.10
- Cake Donut River Co-Op$0.90
- Danish River Co-Op$1.50
- Caramel Pecan Roll (4 pk) River Co-Op$8.00
- Cinnamon Roll (4 pk) No Icing River Co-Op$6.00
- Donut Holes (2 Dozen) River Co-Op$5.50
- Party Buns River Co-Op$3.00
- 15 Raised Donut River Co-Op$16.50
- Muffin 4pk Lemon Poppyseed River Co-Op$7.20
- Muffin 4pk Pumpkin Pecan Cream Cheese River Co-Op$7.20
- Muffin 4pk Banana Choc Chip River Co-Op$7.20
- Muffin 4 pk Blueberry River Co-Op$7.20
- Muffin 4 pk Cranberry Orange River Co-Op$7.20
- Muffin 4 pk Double Chocolate Chip River Co-Op$7.20
- Chocolate Iced Cake Donuts River Co-Op$0.90
- White Iced Cake Donuts River Co-Op$0.90
- Powdered Cake Donuts River Co-Op$0.90
- Cinnamon Cake Donuts River Co-Op$0.90
- Sourdough Donuts River Co-Op$0.90
- Weekly Specialty Flavor Cake Donuts River Co-Op$0.90
Chrissy's Bloomer Bakery 1415 Main St Location and Ordering Hours
(715) 568-3321
(715) 568-3321
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 7AM