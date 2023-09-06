Filled Donuts

Thai Young Coconut Donut

$4.85

Our OG coconut cream donuts are made with fresh young coconut from Thailand. A very light and refreshing flavor that makes you feel like you are on a beach trip.

Hot Guava Donut

$4.85

Our home made donut coated with Thai chili powder, sugar and Taijin with a filling of guava and cream cheese.

Ube Cream Donut

$4.85

Filled with ube or sweet purple yam from the Phillipines, people say it tasted like white chocolate with a hint of vanilla and pistachio.

Ferrero Rocher Donut

$4.85

Just like the candy, this donut is filled with hazelnut chocolate filling and glazed with Nutella. Topped off with some wafer crumbs and the candy itself.

Strawberry & Cream Donut

$4.85

Our fluffy donut filled with our home made strawberry sauce and chantilly cream. Topped off with three strawberry slices.

Passionfruit Creamcheese Donut

$4.85

Our award winning donut is filled with passionfruit creamcheese. Super tropical and summer

Ring Donuts

Plain Sugar Donut

$2.50
Cinnamon Sugar Donut

$2.50
Brown Butter Donut

$2.75
Kit Kat Chocolate Donut

$2.75
Blueberry Lavender Donut

$3.00

Monthly Special Donuts

Caramel Pumpkin Spice

$5.25

Crème Brûlée

$5.50

Bulk Packs

Half dozen (Filled Donuts)

$28.00
Dozen (Filled Donuts)

$55.00

Cake Boxes

Strawberry Fresh Cream Cake Box

$8.50

Japanese chiffon cake with home made fresh cream and fresh strawberry.

Gooey Chocolate Cake Box

$8.50

Our gooey chewy chocolate cake layered with our home made chocolate ganache

Ube Fresh Cream Cake Box

$8.50

Ube Chiffon cake layered with Ube yam and Ube fresh cream.

Chubby Tiger Cake Box

$8.50

Our chocolate cake layered with Biscoff sauce, fresh banana, fresh cream and Biscoff crumbs.

Banana Pudding Bomb Cake Box

$8.50

Japanese chiffon cake layered with condensed milk, fresh banana, fresh cream and milk powder

Coffee

Americano

$4.00
Latte

$5.00
Cloud Latte

$5.75
Lavender Latte

$5.50
Tiramisu Latte

$5.75
Oreo Latte

$5.75
Black Tonic (Ice Only)

$5.50

Tea

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.00
Black Current Tea

$3.00
Blueberry Hibiscus Tea

$4.00
Thai Tea (Ice only)

$5.75
Peach Tea (Ice only)

$5.00

Fizz Drink

Green Apple Fizz

$5.00
Raspberry Peach Fizz

$5.00
Peach Fizz

$5.00
Raspberry Fizz

$5.00
Lychee Fizz

$5.00
PassionFruit Fizz

$5.00

Pink Fizz

$5.50Out of stock

Matcha

Matcha Ube

$5.50
Matcha Latte

$5.00
Matcha Espresso

$5.85Out of stock
Matcha Strawberry (Ice only)

$5.85
Matcha Chocolate

$5.85

Other Drinks

Milk

$3.00
Pink Drink (Ice only)

$5.00
Ube Latte

$5.00

Dark Chocolate

$4.00
Korean Strawberry Milk (Ice only)

$5.50

Water bottle

$1.50

Smoothies

Mango Smoothie

$8.00
Mango Passionfruit Smoothie

$8.00

Peach Smoothie

$8.00
Chocolate Banana Smoothie

$8.00Out of stock
Coconut Smoothie

$8.00

Shakes

Ube Milkshake

$8.00
Biscoff Milkshake

$8.00
Oreo Milkshake

$8.00