Chucho's Red Tacos Broken Bat 4511 S 6th St


Main Dishes

Taco

$3.40+
Quesitaco

$4.50+
Quesadilla

$11.70

Burrito

$11.70
Cheese Quesadilla

$8.60

Keto Taco

$4.30

Birria Plate

$12.95

Birria Bowl

$12.00

Nachos

$12.90
Loaded Fries.

$12.90Out of stock

Fried menu

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.95Out of stock

Tostones

$5.25Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$10.25Out of stock

Mozarella sticks

$7.89Out of stock

Sweet potato fries.

$8.00Out of stock

Camaron

$13.95Out of stock

Munchies

$13.95Out of stock

Sides

Rice and Beans

$5.00
Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Guacamole

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Extra Salsa

$0.75

Desserts

Chocoflan

$8.90

Tres Leches

$8.90

