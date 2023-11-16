Chulita - West Adams
LUNCH/DINNER
Appetizers
- Guacamole$15.00
Hass Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Tostadas
- Ensalada Gemito$13.00
Little Gem Lettuce, Mexican Ranch, Pepita Dukkah, Radish, Cotija
- Taquitos de Camote$15.00
Okinawa White Flesh Sweet Potato, Fermented Jalapeno Vegan Aioli, Hibiscus Pickled Onion, Ninja Radish
- Ceviche$18.00
Hamachi, Weiser Family Farms Radish, Avocado, Cucumber, Onion, Citrus Aquachile
- House Salsa$5.00
Mild to Slight Medium Spicy Roasted Chipotle Tomato Salsa Roja with Tostadas
- Vegan Queso$10.00
Potato, Carrot, Lemon, Nutritional Yeast
Soups
Tacos
- Barbacoa$7.00
Beef Cheek, Weiser Family Farms Radish, Avocado Salsa, Hibiscus Pickled Onion, Mexican Furikake (PLEASE NOTE): In an effort to reduce waste, if you order 2 or more of the same tacos, they will be packaged in ONE box) All Tacos come with Blue Corn Tortillas unless Cassava is specified upon ordering.
- Grilled Nopales$7.00
Grilled Cactus, Cotija, Blistered Tomato, Avocado Salsa (PLEASE NOTE): In an effort to reduce waste, if you order 2 or more of the same tacos, they will be packaged in ONE box) All Tacos come with Blue Corn Tortillas unless Cassava is specified upon ordering.
- Pescado$8.00
Grilled Market Fish, Weiser Family Farms Radish, Cabbage Escabeche, Salsa Picante, Vegan Fermented Jalapeno Aioli *Due to high demand we are making our fish taco available for to-go, but want to stress that the quality would not be as it would receiving it in the restaurant since seafood is a time sensitive product. (PLEASE NOTE): In an effort to reduce waste, if you order 2 or more of the same tacos, they will be packaged in one box) All Tacos come with Blue Corn Tortillas unless Cassava is specified upon ordering.
- Steak Taco$8.00
Creekstone Natural Hanger Steak, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo (PLEASE NOTE): In an effort to reduce waste, if you order 2 or more of the same tacos, they will be packaged in ONE box) All Tacos come with Blue Corn Tortillas unless Cassava is specified upon ordering.
- Taco Kit (Takeout Only)$75.00
Friends and Family Taco Party Kit includes Barbacoa, Chicken Tinga, and Vegan Cauliflower make your own Taco Kit - comes with approximately 15 tortillas (Feeds 4-6)
- Tinga de Pollo$7.00
Free Range Shredded Chicken, Chile Morita, Cotija, Hibiscus Pickled Onion (PLEASE NOTE): In an effort to reduce waste, if you order 2 or more of the same tacos, they will be packaged in ONE box) All Tacos come with Blue Corn Tortillas unless Cassava is specified upon ordering.
- Vegan Coliflor Al Pastor$7.00
Roasted Cauliflower, Minced Onion, Avocado Salsa, Grilled Pineapple (PLEASE NOTE): In an effort to reduce waste, if you order 2 or more of the same tacos, they will be packaged in ONE box) All Tacos come with Blue Corn Tortillas unless Cassava is specified upon ordering.
- Vegan Mushroom Carnitas$7.00
Marinated Oyster Mushrooms, Radish Pico de Gallo, Vegan Yuzu Crema (PLEASE NOTE): In an effort to reduce waste, if you order 2 or more of the same tacos, they will be packaged in ONE box) All Tacos come with Blue Corn Tortillas unless Cassava is specified upon ordering.
Entrees
- Quesadilla de Calabaza$16.00
Queso Oaxaca, Pipian de Calabaza, Crema, Avocado Salsa **Due to high demand we are making our quesadilla available for to-go, but want to stress that the quality would not be as it would receiving it in the restaurant since melted cheese is a time sensitive product.
- Chulita Bowl$17.00
Black Beans, Green Cauliflower Rice, Romaine Lettuce, Radish, Tomato, Grilled Corn, Tortilla Strips, Micro Cilantro, Vegan Charred Onion Aioli, Avocado Salsa
- Beach Burrito$16.00
Black Beans, Queso Oaxaca, Vegan Charred Onion Aioli, Avocado Salsa, Pico de Gallo
Sides
- Arroz Verde$10.00
Cauliflower Rice, Poblano, Micro Cilantro, Serrano, Vegan Charred Onion Aioli
- Avocado$3.00
Side of Avocado
- Black Beans$5.00
Heirloom Black Beans, Jalapeno, White Onion, Micro Cilantro
- Esquites$12.00
Underwood Farms Corn, Vegan Chipotle Butter, Tajin, Cotija
- Cassava Flour Tortillas$4.00
Housemade Cassava Flour Tortillas (3)
- Heirloom Blue Corn Tortillas$3.00
Heirloom Blue Corn Tortillas (3)
Desserts
- Vegan Chocolate Pudding$12.00
Dark Chocolate Pudding, Blackberry Sauce, Gluten Free Almond Crumble (CONTAINS NUTS)
- Vegan Churros$12.00
Vegan and Gluten Free Pumpkin Pie Spiced Churros with a Coconut Coffee Caramel (CONTAINS NUTS) **Disclaimer** Please order at your own risk. With these being a fried item, mixed with being a delivered item, they may not arrive as we normally serve them in the restaurant.
DRINKS
Cocktails *Pickup & Dine In Only*
- El Pepino$17.00
Tequila Blanco, Fresh Cucumber, Jalapeno Agave, Lime Please note that this cocktail comes with a full two ounce standard serving of liquor. It is served in an oversized 12 ounce mason jar with ice to allow room for shaking to chill. It is not a 12 ounce cocktail.
- Guava Margarita$18.00
Tequila Reposado, Guava, Lime, Agave, St. Germain Please note that this cocktail comes with a full two ounce standard serving of liquor. It is served in an oversized 12 ounce mason jar with ice to allow room for shaking to chill. It is not a 12 ounce cocktail.
- Hibiscus Margarita$18.00
Mezcal, Hibiscus, Fresh Lime, Agave Please note that this cocktail comes with a full two ounce standard serving of liquor. It is served in an oversized 12 ounce mason jar with ice to allow room for shaking to chill. It is not a 12 ounce cocktail.
- La Chulita$18.00
Mezcal, Tepache, Almond Orgeat, Lime, Firewater Bitters. (CONTAINS NUTS) Please note that this cocktail comes with a full two ounce standard serving of liquor. It is served in an oversized 12 ounce mason jar with ice to allow room for shaking to chill. It is not a 12 ounce cocktail.
- La Flaca Margarita$17.00
Tequila Blanco, Lime, Agave - Classic Skinny Margarita Please note that this cocktail comes with a full two ounce standard serving of liquor. It is served in an oversized 12 ounce mason jar with ice to allow room for shaking to chill. It is not a 12 ounce cocktail.
- Mezcal Negroni$18.00
Mezcal, Gran Classico, Carpano Antica Please note that this cocktail comes with a full two ounce standard serving of liquor. It is served in an oversized 12 ounce mason jar with ice to allow room for shaking to chill. It is not a 12 ounce cocktail.
- Paloma$18.00
Tequila Blanco, Housemade Grapefruit Soda, Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro
- Spicy Margarita$17.00
Skinny Spicy Margarita: Tequila Blanco, Jalapeno Agave, Fresh Lime Please note that this cocktail comes with a full two ounce standard serving of liquor. It is served in an oversized 12 ounce mason jar with ice to allow room for shaking to chill. It is not a 12 ounce cocktail.
Beer *Pickup & Dine In Only*
N/A Beverages
- Mexican Coke$5.00
12 oz Mexican Coke in Glass Bottle
- Diet Coke$3.50
8 oz. Mexican Diet Coke in glass bottle
- Topo Chico$5.00
12 oz. Sparkling Topo in glass bottle
- STILL Agua De Piedra$8.00
22 oz. Spring Water from the La Huasteca Basin in Mexico
- SPARKLING Agua De Piedra$8.00
22 oz. Sparkling Water from the La Huasteca Basin in Mexico
- Orange Juice$6.00
12 oz. Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice in a glass mason jar
- Grapefruit Juice$6.00
12 oz. Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice in a glass mason jar
- Agua Fresca$6.00
12 oz. Agua Fresca Limeade in a glass mason jar
- Virgin Margarita$8.00
12 oz. Virgin Margarita in a glass mason jar
Party Mixers
- El Pepino Mix$20.00
Fresh Lime, Cucumber, Jalapeno Agave. Non Alcoholic Margarita Mixer for 4. Please shake mix and then measure out appropriate amount of mix as specified on front sticker label with 2 oz liquor. Add ice and shake.
- Guava Mix$20.00
Fresh Lime, Guava, Agave Non Alcoholic Margarita Mixer for 4. Please shake mix and then measure out appropriate amount of mix as specified on front sticker label with 2 oz liquor. Add ice and shake.
- Hibiscus Mix$20.00
Hibiscus , Fresh Lime, Agave Non Alcoholic Margarita Mixer for 4. Please shake mix and then measure out appropriate amount of mix as specified on front sticker label with 2 oz liquor. Add ice and shake.
- Housemade Michelada Mix$20.00
Housemade Michelada Mix (contains SHELLFISH/clam broth) Clamato, lemon, lime, pepper, hot sauce, tojin. Served in 12 ounce mason jar enough for 8 Micheladas. Follow directions on label
- Skinny Mix$20.00
Fresh Lime, Agave. Non Alcoholic Margarita Mixer for 4. Please shake mix and then measure out appropriate amount of mix as specified on front sticker label with 2 oz liquor. Add ice and shake.
- Spicy Mix$20.00
Fresh Lime, Jalapeno Agave Non Alcoholic Margarita Mixer for 4. Please shake mix and then measure out appropriate amount of mix as specified on front sticker label with 2 oz liquor. Add ice and shake.