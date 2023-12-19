Church Street Tacos
Intros
- Pico de Gallo w/ Totilla Chips$4.50
House Made - from chopped tomato, onion, and jalapeno peppers, salt, lime juice, and cilantro.
- Tortilla Chips$2.00
- Basket of Chicharrones De Harina$3.00
A type of pasta made of flour, water, salt & baking powder. Served with Salt, or Tajin, or Chili Powder.
- Artisanal Soft Pretzels$5.00
Sourced from a local bakery that is committed to local and organic ingredients and the slow methods of hand production to create delicious breads and foods that help encourage a healthy lifestyle and support the community.
- Guacamole w/ Tortilla Chips$7.00
- Focaccia Bread w/ Olive Oil$4.00
Sourced from an local Artisan Bakery and served with Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Tacos
Bocadillos
- Chicken - Bocadillos$8.00
Made with house made pulled chicken with sauteed pablano peppers, and mild chili spices. Served on a ciabatta roll with Vegenaise.
- Beef - Bocadillos$8.00
Made with house made pulled beef with sauteed pablano peppers, sauteed onions, cilantro, and lime wedge. Served on a ciabatta roll with Vegenaise.
- Shrimp - Bocadillos - available soon
- The Sam Burger$6.00
Named conceived with a fellow patron the Sam Burger is made with ground beef, seasoned with mild pepper spices, salt, garlic, fresh tomatoes, and red potatoes simmered to excellence. Served in a potato bun with Vegenaise. Highly recommended with Fretboard Peso - Mexican Lager.
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
Cocktails
- The Margarita
Crafted with specialty tequila, house made lime sour, agave syrup, and a splash of orange juice.
- The Poloma
Crafted with specialty tequila, house made lime sour, agave syrup, and Jarritos grapefruit soda.
- Ranch Water
Crafted with specialty tequila, house made lime sour, agave syrup, and Topo Chico.
- Ranch Water Chili
Crafted with specialty tequila, chili liquor, house made lime sour, agave syrup, and Topo Chico.
- The El Diablo
Crafted with specialty tequila, currant liquor, house made lime sour, and craft ginger beer.
- Old Fashion
This classic whiskey cocktail is offered with: Markers Mark Larceny Elijah Craig (our favorite) Woodford Reserve Knob Creek 9yr.
- Oaxaca Old Fashion
Derived from the classic whiskey Old Fashion, the Oaxaca Old Fashioned is crafted with tequila and mezcal.