Chutneys - Murfreesboro
Soft Drinks
Specialty Soft Drinks
Hot Drinks
Specialty Drinks
Non Carbonated
Soft Drinks
Coke
$2.49
Diet Coke
$2.49
Coke Zero
$2.49
Sprite
$2.49
Fanta
$2.49
Dr. Pepper
$2.49
Diet Dr. Pepper
$2.49
Specialty Soft Drinks
Pakola
$2.99
Shani
$2.99
Limca
$2.99
Thums Up
$2.99
Vimto
$2.99
Hot Drinks
Coffee
$2.99
Turkish Coffee
$5.99
Cuban Coffee
$5.99
Cardamom Tea with Milk
$3.99
Kashmiri Tea with Milk
$5.99
Arabian Tea
$3.99
Specialty Drinks
Mint Lime Mojito
$5.99
Plain Lassi
$4.99
Reeyan's Mango Lassi
$5.99
Thai Tea (Taro)
$4.99
Mango Buble Tea
$5.99
Non Carbonated
Lemonade
$2.49
Sweet Tea
$2.49
Unsweet Tea
$2.49
Mandarin Cardamom
$2.49
Beet Lemonade
$2.49
Chutneys - Murfreesboro Location and Ordering Hours
(615) 767-4479
710 Memorial Blvd Suite 220, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 11AM
All hours
