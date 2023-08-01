Chutneys 938 110th Ave NE
Smoke Play in Tandoor
Smoke Play in Tandoor - Veg
- Achari Malai Soya Chaap$14.99
Minced soya beans marinated in a creamy cheesy yogurt marination
- Jackfruit Tikka$14.99
Young jackfruit marinated in tandoori spices broiled to perfection
- Sizzling Paneer Tikka$15.99
Tender paneer marinated in spiced and flavorful tandoori spices charred in tandoor
- Smoky Tandoori Veg Mixed Platter$24.99
Tandoori marinated mixed of the above 3 and finished on a hot sizzler
Smoke Play in Tandoor - Non-Veg
- Fiery Tandoori Chicken$17.99
Chicken quarters marinated in a classic tandoori marination and finished in tandoor
- Bhatti Da Murgh$16.99
Boneless chicken chunks are marinated in house spices, yogurt and grilled in a tandoor, a traditional clay oven. Served with mint chutney
- Lamb Seekh Kebab$17.99
Ground lamb flavored with kaffir lime leaves and spices cooked in tandoor
- Kashmiri Lamb Chops$23.99
4 tender Australian lamb chops marinated in a spiced mustard marination finished in tandoor
- Galouti Kebab$18.99
Minced mutton kebab blend with signature spices that will melt in your mouth
- Smoky Tandoori Non-Veg Mixed Platter$39.99
Nostalgic Regional Curries
Nostalgic Regional Curries - Veg
- Lasooni Paneer Tikka Masala$19.99
Tandoor roasted paneer cooked in tomato and butter sauce
- Methi Malai Kofta$19.99
Paneer balls cooked in a creamy cashew and onion sauce flavored with dry fenugreek leaves
- Palak Paneer Pasanda$19.99
Soft and crispy stuffed cottage cheese cooked in a creamy spinach sauce
- Shahi Navratan Korma$17.99
Assorted mixed veg cooked in a South Indian style creamy coconut and cashew gravy
- Panchmel Dal Fry$16.99
Mixture of 5 lentils simmered in a veg broth tempered with ginger-garlic, chili, onions and tomatoes
- Makhmali Dal Makhani$16.99
A butter creamy stew of urad lentils and red kidney beans
- Tawa Bhindi Jalfrezi$19.99
Fresh lady fingers stir-fry with onions, peppers in a yogurt masala sauce
- Amritsari Chole$16.50
Tender chickpeas slow cooked in tomatoes, ginger, garlic and a blend of aromatic spices
- Chatpati Aloo Matar Gobi Masala$16.99
Cauliflower and potatoes braised in a tangy spiced tomato and onion sauce
- Lazeez Paneer Kadhai$19.99
Indian cottage cheese or paneer cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes gravy sautéed in freshly ground spicy masala
- Mumbaicha Veg Kolhapuri$19.99
Our signature kolhapur spices and coconut-based gravy
Nostalgic Regional Curries - Non-Veg Curries
- Murgh Tikka Masala$20.99
Tandoor cooked chicken tikka braised in a smooth tomato and fenugreek sauce
- Old Delhi Butter Chicken$21.50
Ghee-roasted bone in chicken cooked in a rich tomato and fresh cream sauce
- Zafrani Awadhi Murgh$20.50
Tandoori roasted chicken thighs cooked in a yogurt and cashew sauce flavored with saffron
- Goan Vindaloo Dhamaal$19.99
Chicken or lamb slow braised in a traditional Goan curry
- Zaikedaar Kadhai Chicken$20.99
Juicy seared chicken cooked with chop masala sauce, house made kadhai powder and finished with fresh cream
- Malhari Macchi$21.50
Swai cooked in a Kerala style raw mango curry with a distinctive sour and spicy taste
- Exotic Coconut Curry$19.99
Prawns, lamb or chicken marinated and cooked in a creamy coconut sauce
- Mutton Rogan Josh$23.99
Tender bone in goat pieces slow cooked for 8 hrs. In a traditional kashmiri curry
- Pindi Saag$19.99
Spinach cooked with onion, garlic, and tomatoes simmered in a creamy sauce
- Mumbaicha Kolhapuri$20.99
Our signature Kolhapur spices and coconut-based gravy
Chinese Dhamaka
- Munchy Veg Manchurian Bites$14.50
Mixed veggie balls tossed in a soy garlic sauce topped on crispy noodles
- Blazing Schezwan Chicken Lollipops$16.50
Chicken drummettes marinated in spicy sauce and deep-fried to crisp and then tossed Schezwan sauce with veggies
- Dragon Gobi Chili$15.99
Bite sized crispy cauliflower deep-fried and tossed in a soy chili sauce
- Dynamite Baby Corn$15.99
Crispy baby corn tossed with a chili garlic sauce served over fresh lettuce
- Schezwan Momo$14.99
Soft and crispy dumpling stuffed, deep-fried and tossed in a fiery Schezwan sauce
Indian Street Fiesta
- Maharashtrian Usal Pav$15.99
Dry white peas braised in tomatoes and onions served with buttery pav, farsan, and fresh chopped onions
- Chatpata Samosa Chaat$10.99
Sweet and tangy chickpea topped with samosa smothered with yogurt, green chutney and tamarind chutney
- Classic Samosa$9.00
- Mumbai Vada Pav$12.99
Soft pav stuffed with spiced potato patty, green chutney and dry garlic chutney
- Papdi Taco Chaat$14.99
3 crispy papdi shell filled with spiced potato, pico topped with yogurt and tamarind sauce
- Loaded Pav Bhaji$16.99Out of stock
Mumbai style Bhaji loaded in a bread bowl and topped with amul butter and chopped onions
- Onion Bhaji$12.99
Thinly sliced onions are mixed and coated in an chickpea flour batter and deep-fried
- Amritsari Machi$17.99
Swai marinated with carrom seeds and dried fenugreek, battered and fried
- Prawns Koliwada$16.99
Sion style spicy and tangy crispy prawns fried golden perfection
- Flaming Chicken 65$15.99
Crispy fried chicken thighs tossed in kari leaves, garlic and chilies
- Pani Puri Wonderbox$11.99
Crispy puffed balls stuffed with spiced potato mixed served with tamarind and mint water
- Chutneys Pinwheel$15.99
Our signature appetizer where potato and pea mixture is wrapped in a crispy dough and deep-fried desi
- Mumbai Tawa Pulao$15.99
Maharashtrian style vegetable based tawa pulao flavored with a special house blend spice mixed
Chutney's Signature
- Pressure Cooker Wali Khichdi$16.99
A beautiful porridge made with a blend of rice and lentils mixed with some tomatoes, onion, chilies and ginger-garlic cooked in a pressure cooker to order will take you in a journey of an Indian comfort food
- Matka Biryani$17.99
A clay-pot filled with basmati rice, aromatic spices, flavorful broth and your choice of protein is sealed with a flour dough and dum (cooked in its own steam) to perfection, creates this impeccable dish