Chuzo Culture
Food
Appetizers
- Wings a la Brasa$15.00
Ecuadorian open fire marinate, spicy green sauce.
- Shrimp Ceviche$18.00
Tomato, red onions, cilantro oil served with plantain chips
- Plantain Empanadas$14.00
Gluten free, stuffed with Manabi cheese, aji costeno
- Sweet Plantain and Cheese$12.00
spiced poached then fried plantains, basil cheese mayo
- Cucumber Salad$12.00
Arugula, cucumber, pickled onions, toasted zambo seeds, citric dressing
- Fried Calamar$14.00
Corn meal crusted , crispy, spicy green sauce
- Salchipapa$14.00
Ecuadorian sausage, fries, tree tomato mayo and ketchup
Chuzos
- Chicken Chuzo$7.00+
Garlic, cumin, lime, cilantro . Plate option comes with Moro rice and Lentils, salsa verde.
- Beef Chuzo$8.00+
Garlic, cumin, lime, cilantro . Plate option comes with Moro rice and Lentils, salsa verde.
- Chorizo Chuzo$7.00+
Garlic, cumin, lime, cilantro . Plate option comes with Moro rice and Lentils, salsa verde.
- Pork Chuzo$7.00+
Garlic, cumin, lime, cilantro . Plate option comes with Moro rice and Lentils, salsa verde.
- Ecuadorian Corn Chuzo$9.00+
Garlic, cumin, lime, cilantro . Plate option comes with one chuzo corn, moro rice and lentils, salsa verde.
- Vegetarian Chuzo$6.00+
Garlic, cumin, lime, cilantro .Plate option comes with Moro rice and Lentils, salsa verde.
Mains
- 1/4 Rotisserie Chicken$13.00
Braza marinated for 24 hours, then roasted comes with a salad
- Half Rotisserie Chicken$26.00
Braza marinated for 24 hours, then roasted . Comes with a salad , choose one side
- Whole Rotisserie Chicken$50.00
Braza marinated for 24 hours, then roasted . Comes with a salad , choose two sides.
- Burger$22.00
Beef patty, caramelized onions, Ecuadorian cheese pickled aioli and rosemary fries.
- Encebollado$22.00
They said is the second best soup in the world, for us is #1
- Grilled Fish and Moros$28.00
Branzino pan seared served on top of moros and salsa criolla
- Vegan Chaulafan$15.00
Asian influenced style fried rice, mixed vegetables
- Ecuadorian Hot Dog$14.00
Ecuadorian chorizo, baguette, green sauce, pickled alioli, potato chips
- Fritada Sandwich$16.00
Pork seasoned in orange , spices, cumin, garlic, salsa criola, green sauce
- Rotisserie chicken salad sandwich$16.00
Chicken salad, green sauce, baguette