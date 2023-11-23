Chuzos Sabor Latino 617 N College Ave
Chuzos
- El Bakan - Steak Chuzo$13.99
Well Seasoned Steak
- El Pollo - Chicken Chuzo$12.99
Cumin and Garlic Marinaded
- El Nano - Pork Chuzo$12.99
Adobo Marinated
- El Fresco - Shrimp Chuzo$13.99
Al Ajillo Marinated
- El Pana - Potato Chuzo$10.99
Dusted with parmesan cheese and Deep fried
- El Mixto - Mixed Chuzo$14.99
Chicken, Steak, Pork and Shrimp
Single Chuzo
Empanadas
Sandwiches
- Sanduche de Chancho (Pork Sandwich)$12.99
Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder, Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onions and Fries on the side
- Tripleta$13.99
Pork, Steak, Chicken, Mayo-Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Fries
- Sanduche de Milanesa$13.99Out of stock
Breaded chicken breast, beans, lettuce, avocado, queso fresco, Pickled jalapenos, pickled onions, chicharrones
Loaded Potatoes
Bebidas
Postres
Chuzos Sabor Latino 617 N College Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(479) 595-3306
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM