Beverage
- Mexican Coke$2.50
Made with cane sugar in a glass bottle.
- Jarritos$2.50
Made with cane sugar in a glass bottle.
- Manzanita Sol$2.00
Sparkling apple juice soda from Mexico.
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Dr. Pepper$2.00
- Dr. Pepper Diet$2.00
- Squirt$2.00
- Canada Dry$2.00
- Coffee$3.50+
Eagle of Tenochtitlan blend from Maps Coffee Roasters. Mexican coffee beans with rich, smoky, and medium body tasting notes.
- Café de Olla$7.00Out of stock
Slow brewed coffee with cinnamon and Mexican brown sugar.
- Orange Juice$5.00
12oz freshly house-pressed orange juice with pulp.
- Bottled Water$1.00
- San Pellegrino$2.00
Sparkling Mineral Water
- Sweet Ice Tea$2.25
- Unsweetened Ice Tea$2.25
- Agua Fresca$3.50
Fresh, house-made, and served cold. Ask for our selection of flavor(s) of the day!
To-Go
- Caramelo Tortillas (12 ct.)$9.00
Sealed 12 small-batch flour tortillas made with pork fat. Handmade locally!
- Pork Tamales To-Go$15.00+
House-made tamales with house-made shredded pork filling.
- Chicken Tamales To-Go$15.00+
House-made tamales with house-made shredded chicken filling.
- 24oz Pickled Vegetables To-Go$10.00
24oz of house-pickled seasonal veggies.
- 8oz Salsa Verde To-Go$5.00
8oz of our house-made green salsa.
- Caramelo Chip Bags$9.99
1 pound resealable bag of 100% nixtamaled corn totopos, made with pork fat, seasoned with sea salt.
- 16oz Corn Dip & Chips To-Go$16.50
16oz of house-made, creamy Mexican street corn dip. Comes with bag of corn tortilla chips. Has a little kick!
- 8oz Chips & Guacamole To-Go$8.99
8oz of our house-made guacamole with a side of corn chips in a to-go container.
- 8oz Beans To-Go$4.50
8oz of our Mexican refried beans.
- 8oz Rice To-Go$4.50
8oz of our Mexican rice.