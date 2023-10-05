Skip to Main content
Cilanter
Build Your Own
Fresh Snacks
Beverages
Build Your Own
Make Your Own Bowl
$9.99
Make Your Own Burrito
$9.99
Make Your Own Salad
$9.99
Fresh Snacks
Rice Papadum Chips
$4.99
Fried Ranch Roti
$4.99
Black Pepper Plaintain Chips
$4.99
Tangy Popcorn
$2.99
Beverages
Fennel Lemonade
$2.99
Detox Juice
$2.99
Mango Lassi
$2.99
Iced Masala Chai
$2.99
Chai Latte
$2.99
Cilanter Location and Ordering Hours
(401) 321-3708
168 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903
Open now
• Closes at 10PM
All hours
