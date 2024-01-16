Lunch/Brunch available only until 4pm
Cilantro - East
Lunch Appetizers
- NACHOS$15.00
Crispy Chips, Beans & Jalapeños, Topped with Melted Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream
- FRIED CALAMARI$15.00
Spicy Tomato Sauce & Chipotle Aioli
- QUESO FUNDIDO$15.00
Blend of Mexican Cheeses w/Choice of Chorizo or Mushrooms
- SPICY HABANERO WINGS$15.00
Blue Cheese Dip, Carrot & Celery Sticks
- CHICKEN FLAUTAS$14.00
Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Mexican Crema & Tomatillo Sauce
- QUESADILLAS$15.00
- STUFFED AVOCADO$16.00
W/Chipotle Shrimp
- TOSTADITAS$14.00
- CORN ON THE COBB$12.00
- GUACAMOLE$14.00
- Nachos$15.00
- Guacamole$18.00
- Fried Calamari$18.00
- Queso Fundido$15.00
- Wings$15.00
- Flautas$14.00
- Stuffed Avocado$16.00
- Chicken Quesadilla$18.00
- Mushroom Quesadilla$16.00
- Steak Quesadilla$19.00
- Cheese Quesadilla$14.00
- Corn on the cobb$14.00
- Shrimp Quesadilla$19.00
- Mushroom w/Chicken Quesadilla$19.00
- Tostaditas$16.00
- Rice$4.00
- Beans$4.00
- chips & Salsa$6.00
- Side Guacamole$3.00
- Habanero Sauce$1.00
- Jalapeno Aioli (green Sauce)$1.00
- Pickled Jalapenos$1.00
- Fresh Jalapenos$1.00
- Sour Cream$2.00
- Tortillas$3.00
- Side of salsa$6.00
- Side of fries$6.00
- Side of Grilled Vegetables$6.00
- Side of Mashed potatoes$6.00
- Side of Cheese$2.00
- Avocado$5.00
- Chipotle Mayo$1.00
- Pico de Gallo$3.00
- Tortilla Chips$3.00
- Fajita Sides$6.00
- Maduros$6.00
