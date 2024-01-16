Cinco De Mayo Mexican Cuisine and Cantina
DINNER
Appetizers
- Queso Ranchero
Thick slices of marinated queso grilled and topped with grilled Mexican veggies. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.$10.00
- Papas Con Chorizo
Crispy potato wedges topped with chorizo and mexican cheese. Served with creamy chipotle sauce and cilantro.$10.00
- Street Corn Chorizo
Crispy potato wedges topped with chorizo and mexican cheese. Served with creamy chipotle sauce and cilantro.$9.00
- Street Corn Salad
A cup of roasted corn, tossed with a tangy mayo-tajin sauce, topped with cotija cheese and fresh cilantro. Garnished with fresh lime wedge.$9.00
- Loaded Black Bean Dip
Refried black beans topped with Cinco ́s queso, fresh pico, pickled jalapeno and cilantro.$9.00
- Fresh Cart Guacamole$11.00
- Fresh Gaucamole
Made table-side with ripe avocado, fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños and lime juice.$11.00
- Cinco De Mayo Queso Dip
Smooth, white cheese sauce with our Chicano seasoning. Served with a basket of crispy tortilla chips. Add Chorizo or Ground beef for$9.00
- Artichoke Spinach Dip
A bowl of creamy queso with chopped artichoke hearts and spinach. Served with crispy tortilla chips.$10.99
Burritos
- Chicano Burrito
Grilled chicken or steak with rice, chile toreado, guacamole, Cinco queso, and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of house cut fries.$14.00
- El Rancho Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, chorizo, scrambled eggs, Cinco ́s queso dip, and covered with green chili sauce and sour cream drizzle. Served with a side of house cut fries.$13.00
- Cinco's Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken tinga, Spanish rice and covered in red enchilada sauce, topped with a sour cream drizzle. Served with a side of refried beans.$12.00
- Aunt Sherry's Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, cheddar cheese and black olives, topped with sour cream drizzle and salsa.$12.00
- El Puerquito Burrito$13.00
Tacos
- Guero Tacos
Three hard-shell corn tacos filled with spiced ground beef, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream, and shredded cheddar cheese.$12.00
- Veggie Tacos
Three tacos filled with black beans, grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with cilantro and served with lime wedges. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.$12.00
- Chicano Birria Tacos
Three tacos filled with slow stewed beef and spices, topped with queso chihuahua cheese then grilled. Served with a side of consome, fresh onions and cilantro. Lime wedges on the side. Choice of corn or flour tortillas$14.50
- Mexican Street Tacos
Three tacos with a choice of carnitas, chorizo, asada, barbacoa, or grilled chicken. Topped with fresh onions and cilantros with a side of lime wedges. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.$13.00
- Seafood Tacos
Three tacos filled with Cinco sauce marinated shrimp and crab meat, topped with fresh diced onions and cilantro, creamy chipotle with a side of lime wedges. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.$14.50
La Parilla
- Cinco De Mayo Fajitas
Steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with Spanish rice and beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.$21.00
- Veggie Fajitas
Grilled bell peppers, onions, grilled corn, and tomatoes. Served with Mexican salad, Spanish rice and a side of creamy chipotle dressing. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.$14.00
- Classic Fajitas
Your choice of steak, chicken or carnitas with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with Spanish rice and beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.$17.00
- Ribeye ala Mexicana$25.00
- Carne Asada
Marinated, 8 oz thin-cut ribeye steak grilled to perfection. Served with Spanish rice and beans with chiles toreado. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.$21.00
- Molcajete Mexicano
Grilled rib-eye steak, chicken breast, shrimp, pork carnitas, chorizo, nopales,chile toreado, queso ranchero served in a hot molcajete volcano bowl, covered in house salsa. Served with Spanish rice and beans with fresh lime wedges. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.$35.00
- Pollo Poblano$18.00
- Pollo a La Mexicana
Cinco marinated chicken breast covered with grilled tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños, covered with melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice and beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.$18.00
- Mexican Carnitas
Cinco marinated pork carnitas. Served with Spanish rice, pico de gallo, chile toreado and beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.$18.00
Los Favoritos
- Chimichangas
A large flour tortilla filled with choice of ground beef or chicken tinga, deep fried, and topped with Cincos queso and chipotle mayo. Served with Spanish rice and beans.$13.00
- Cinco de Quesadilla
Your choice of grilled breast, steak, chorizo, or shrimp with melted Mexican cheese blend. Served with Spanish rice and beans.$13.00
- Birrria Quesadilla
Beef birria and queso chihuahua. Served with consomme, black beans, and fresh onions and cilantro.$14.00
- Mexican Enchiladas
Three tortillas filled with chicken tinga, or ground beef, smothered in a choice of red or green sauce, a drizzle of sour cream and cotija cheese. Served with Spanish rice and beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.$13.00
- Abuelas Enchiladas
Three enchiladas filled with chicken tinga, in corn tortillas covered in Abuela's mole sauce. Served with Spanish rice and beans.$13.00
- The Cinco Tamales
Two chicken tinga tamales topped with a choice of salsa. Served with Spanish rice and beans.$11.00
- Cinco Flautas
Five corn tortillas filled with chicken tinga, rolled and deep fried. Topped with lettuce, sour cream drizzle, cotija cheese and guacamole.$13.00
- Cinco Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips topped with a choice of ground beef, chicken tinga, or grilled shrimp (for extra $3.00) , and refried beans, cinco queso, sour cream, pico de gallo, and pickled jalapeños.$12.00
- Chicano Chicken & Rice
Spanish rice, marinated grilled chicken breast or grilled steak, queso chihuahua, grilled veg and grilled pineapple. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.$13.00
- La Deliciosa
A Mexican empanada with a choice of Cinco Queso Dip, chicken tinga, or birria filling. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and chipotle sauce.$13.00
- Mexican Street Huarache
A Mexican empanada with a choice of cheese, chicken tinga, or birria filling. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and chipotle sauce.$13.00
Sandwiches and Salads
- Chicken Milanesa Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast sandwich (choice of Carnitas $13.00, Mexican Chorizo $12.00, Asada $13.00, Barbacoa $14.00, or Grilled chicken $13.00 ) with sliced avocado, pickles, jalapenos, lettuce, melted cheese and tomato topped with chipotle mayo. Served with house cut fries.$13.00
- Cubano Pork Sandwich
French bread slathered with whole grain mustard, stacked with Mexican-marinated pork, ham, Swiss cheese, and house made pickles. Served with a side of house-cut fries.$15.00
- Cinco Salad
Mixed greens, sliced black olives, red onion, cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes halves, topped croutons.$7.00
- The TJ Cesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, house-made dressing, topped with parmesan cheese shavings and crunchy croutons. Add grilled chicken breast for $5.00$11.00
- Fiesta Chopped Salad
Roasted corn, chopped red bell peppers, cucumbers, red onion, black beans, avocado, cheddar cheese atop a bed of romaine lettuce. Add grilled chicken breast for $5.00$9.00
- Taco Salad
Choice of ground beef or chicken tinga. Tortilla shell bowl filled with beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.$12.00
Seafood Menu
- Seafood Enchiladas
Three flour tortillas filled with Cinco sauce-marinated shrimp and crab meat. Topped with green enchilada sauce and Cinco queso$15.00
- Camarones La Patrona
12 Grilled shrimp marinated in a garlic habanero sauce served with a side of Spanish rice, fresh avocado slices, 5 salad and lime wedges. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.$21.00
- Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled, 10 marinated shrimp, Clamato, diced onions, tomatoes, cucumber, celery, cilantro, avocado, and Valentina. Served with saltine crackers or tostada shells.$19.00
- Black Aguachile
Chilled, 12 marinated shrimp,sliced cucumbers and onions topped with Cinco’s black sauce. Served with corn tostada shells.$23.00
- Cinco Seafood Linguine
Crab meat tossed with a Mexican alfredo sauce, servired over a bed of linguine$19.00
- Cinco De Mayo Salmon Bowl
Salmon marinated in Cinco sauce, grilled and served with Spanish rice, black beans, avocado, pico, and topped with creamy chipotle sauce. Lime wedges on the side$21.00
- Garlic-Red Snapper
Filet of red snapper, fried until crisp, and topped with a garlic-chili sauce. Served with Spanish rice and our Cinco salad. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.$21.00
- Coconut Panko Butterfly-Shrimp
Six large shrimp breaded with coconut flakes and panko bread crumbs, fried until crispy. Served with Pina-Colada sauce and choice of side salad or house-cut fries.$19.00
Desserts
- Churros
Three vanilla cream filled churros served with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.$8.00
- Cheesecake
Traditional cheesecake with the option of strawberry or cherry topping.$8.00
- Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream with crunchy shell, topped with chocolate sauce.$8.00
- Tres Delicias Cake
A portion of each; chocolate cake, cheesecake, y tres leches cake. Served with two scoops of vanilla ice cream. Perfect for sharing.$9.00
- Arroz Con Leche-Brule
Mexican rice pudding with a crunchy creme brulee topping.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Children's Menu
- Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries
Golden fried tenders served with a side of house-cut fries$7.00
- Kids Cheeseburger and Fries
Ground beef patty topped with cheese on a bun served with a side of house-cut fries.$7.00
- Kids Arroz con Pollo
Child sized portion of rice with chicken and Cinco Queso Dip.$7.00
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with cheddar cheese, served with a side of Spanish or house-cut fries.$7.00
- Kids Epanadanitas
Two mini empanadas, choice of chicken tinga or cheese, served with a side of Spanish rice or house-cut fries.$7.00
A La Cart
- Barbacoa 4oz$4.00
- Birria 4oz$4.00
- Carne Asada (Steak) 4oz$6.00
- Carnitas 4oz$5.00
- Chicken Tinga 4oz$5.00
- Chorizo 4oz$5.00
- Grilled Chicken 4oz$10.00
- Ground Beef 6oz$6.00
- Pastor (Marinated Pork) 4oz$5.00
- Shrimp (4 pieces)$5.00
- (1) Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
- (1) Burrito$7.00
- (1) Enchilada$3.00
- (1) Taco$3.00
- Avocado (half)$3.00
- BBQ Sauce 4oz
- Black Beans$3.00
- Black Olives 2oz$3.00
- Cheddar Cheese 4oz$3.00
- Chipotle Mayo 2oz$3.00
- Cilantro 4oz$2.00
- Cilantro Mayo 2oz$3.00
- Cotija Cheese 2oz$2.50
- Diced Onions 4oz$2.00
- Diced Tomatoes 4oz$2.00
- French Fries$3.00
- Fresh Jalapeños 2oz$2.00
- Garlic Habanero 2oz$3.00
- Green Salsa (Enchilada) 4oz$3.00
- Grilled Corn 4oz$3.00
- Guaca Salsa 4oz$3.00
- House Salad Dressing 4oz$2.50
- Lettuce$1.50
- Nopales$2.50
- Parmesan Cheese 2oz$2.00
- Pickles Jalapeños 4oz$3.00
- Pico de Gallo 4oz$3.00
- Pina Colada Sauce 4oz$3.00
- Red Bell Peppers
- Red Salsa 4oz$2.50
- Refired Beans$3.00
- Rice$3.00
- Sour Cream 2oz$1.50
- Sour Cream Drizzle 2oz$2.00
- Tangy Mayo-Tajin Sauce 2oz$2.00
- Tortilla Soft Corn$1.50
- Tortilla soft Flour$1.50
- Shredded Cheese 4oz$1.50
- Lime$2.00
BAR
Appetizers
- Queso Ranchero
Thick slices of marinated queso grilled and topped with grilled Mexican veggies. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.$10.00
- Papas Con Chorizo
Crispy potato wedges topped with chorizo and mexican cheese. Served with creamy chipotle sauce and cilantro.$10.00
- Street Corn Salad
A cup of roasted corn, tossed with a tangy mayo-tajin sauce, topped with cotija cheese and fresh cilantro. Garnished with fresh lime wedge.$9.00
- Loaded Black Bean Dip
Refried black beans topped with Cinco ́s queso, fresh pico, pickled jalapeno and cilantro.$9.00
- Fresh Gaucamole
Made table-side with ripe avocado, fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños and lime juice.$11.00
- Cinco De Mayo Queso Dip
Smooth, white cheese sauce with our Chicano seasoning. Served with a basket of crispy tortilla chips. Add Chorizo or Ground beef for$9.00
- Artichoke Spinach Dip
A bowl of creamy queso with chopped artichoke hearts and spinach. Served with crispy tortilla chips.$10.99
Bar Menu
- Cinco de Mayo Soup
A cup of tomato based soup with chipotle. Topped with queso panela, avocado, sour cream, and crunchy tortilla strips.$6.00
- Queso Ranchero
Thick slices of marinated queso grilled and topped with grilled Mexican veggies. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.$10.00
- Papas con Chorizo
Crispy potato wedges topped with chorizo and mexican cheese. Served with creamy chipotle sauce.$10.00
- Mexi-Wings
Chicken marinated in Cinco sauce, deep fried until crispy and tossed with your choice of - Spicy BBQ - Mango Chipotle, Habanero, and Mole.$10.00
- Borracho Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips, topped with refried pinto beans, Cinco 's queso dip, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guaca-salsa.$8.00
- Tostadas de Ceviche
Two corn tostadas topped with fresh ceviche made with shrimp, tomatoes, onions, cilantro,and avocado.$10.00