Cinema Brewing, LLC 24 W Broad St
Drink Menu
- Best Picture: American Premium Lager$6.00
- Matinee Light Lager: Gluten Reduced Light Lager$6.00
- Electrify: Gluten Free Hazy IPA$8.00
- Spotlight: Hazy IPA$7.00
- ShowBusiness: Sour$7.00
- Silver Screen: Apple-Cranberry Ale$6.00
- Red Carpet: Barrel Aged Imperial Stout$6.00
- Hollywood: Hard Seltzer$6.00
- Best Picture: 8 oz pour$4.00
- S&K Cellars: Cherry Pie$8.00
- S&K Cellars: Pineapple X-Press$8.00
- S&K Cellars: Dry Humour$8.00
- Stony Run: Symphony 5 Oz$6.00
- Stony Run: Symphony 9 Oz$10.00
- Stony Run: Serendipity 5 Oz$6.00
- Stony Run: Serendipity 9 Oz$10.00
- B&B: Bly Run Daiquiri$11.00
- B&B: Blood Orange Cosmo$11.00
- B&B: Chai Tea Mule$11.00
- B&B: Pomegranate Codder$11.00
- Vodka & Soda: Cherry Berry$6.00
- Vodka & Soda: Cranberry Lime$6.00
- Vodka & Soda: Grapefruit Citrus$6.00
- Vodka & Soda: Pineapple Mango$6.00
- Margarita$7.00
- Rosenberger's Iced Tea & Vodka$6.00
- Coke$1.00
- Diet Coke$1.00
- Sprite$1.00
- Gingerale$1.00
- Bottled Water$1.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Rum & Coke$8.00
- Rum & Diet Coke$8.00
- Rum & Gingerale$8.00
- Vodka & Tonic$8.00
- Vodka & Club$8.00
- Vodka & Cranberry$8.00
- Gin & Tonic$8.00
- Bourbon Rocks$8.00
- Dirty Shirley$10.00
- Mimosa$10.00
(215) 721-3530
Closed