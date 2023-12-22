Circo 1435 2nd Street
Food Menu Online
Apps
- Chips and Elote Corn$9.00
- Chips and Salsa Verde$9.00
- Chips and Salsa Rojo$9.00
- Chips and Mango Salsa$9.00
- Chips and Goat Cheese Guac$14.00
- Chips and Gauc$12.00
- Chips and Queso$10.00
- Chips and Queso Fun-Dido$11.00
- LG Corn Salsa$7.00
- LG Fun-Dido$10.00
- LG Guac$10.00
- LG Goat Cheese Guac$11.00
- LG Mango Salsa$7.00
- LG Queso$9.00
- LG Roja$6.00
- LG Verde$6.00
- Chips$3.00
Tacos/Bowls
Sides/Desserts
Catering
Kids Menu
Taco Tuesday Online
BOGO Taco Plates
- 2x Mongolian Beef BOGO Tacos$6.25
Crispy Shredded Beef, Hoisin BBQ, Sambal Sesame Slaw, Tempura Scallion Threads, Toasted Sesame Seeds
- 2x Thai Shrimp BOGO Tacos$6.00
Tempura Flash Fried, Honey-Sambal Aioli, Napa Slaw, Mango Salsa, Pickled Peppers, Tempura Scallion Threads
- 2x Nashville Hot BOGO Tacos$6.00
Crispy Tofu in a Nashville Hot Batter, Napa Slaw, Ranch Crema, Pickle Chips
- 2x Buffalo Chicken BOGO Tacos$6.00
Crisp Tenders, House Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Crema, Carrots
- 2x Korean BOGO Tacos$6.00
Angry Crema, Kimchee Slaw, Pickled Peppers
- 2x Gringo BOGO Tacos$5.90
Crunchy Hard Shell, Braised Beef, Taco Sauce, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Lime Crema
N/A Beverages
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$4.50
- Fiji Water$5.00Out of stock
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Jarritos Pineapple$5.00
- Jarrito Fruit Punch$5.00
- Jarritos Grapefruit$5.00
- Lemonade$3.50
- Mr. Pibb$3.50
- Orange Juice$4.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Virgin Cocktail$5.00
- Topo Chico$5.00
- Apple Juice$4.50
- Red bull$5.00
- soda water$3.50
Circo 1435 2nd Street Location and Ordering Hours
(941) 253-0978
Open now • Closes at 9:45PM