Food Menu

Appetizers

Garlic Bread Sticks

$5.99

Small Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Large Mozzarella Stick

$10.99

French Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.99

Chicken Wings (6)

$8.50

Chicken Wings (12)

$14.95

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$6.50

Fried Calamari

$8.95

Chicken tenders with fries

$8.95

Fried pickles

$5.99

Jalapeño poppers

$6.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Banana Peppers, Green Olives, and Grilled Chicken

Salad Italiana

$7.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Banan Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Ham, Salami, Cheese

Salad Bowl

$4.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ham, Cheese

Greek Salad

$8.95

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini, Banana Peppers,

Tuna Salad

$9.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Pepper, Green Olives, Provolone Cheese

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.25

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Grilled Chicken

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$9.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Green Olives, and Grilled Shrimp

Hot Subs

Steak & Cheese

$8.25

Plain

Steak & Cheese Deluxe

$9.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana PEppers, Mushrooms

Steak Parmigiana

$8.25

Italian Sausage Parmigiana

$8.25

Eggplant Parmigiana

$8.25

Hamburger Sub

$8.25

Cheeseburger Sub

$8.25

Hamburger

$6.95

On a Kaiser roll

Cheeseburger

$7.50

On a Kaiser roll

Chicken L.T.

$8.25

Grilled Chicken

$8.25

Chicken Parmigiana

$8.25

Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.25

Plain

Chicken Cheesesteak Deluxe

$9.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms

Veggie Sub

$8.25

Meatball & Cheese

$8.25

Hot Sub Combo

$12.95

Sub, Fries, and a Drink

Cold Subs

Tuna Sub

$8.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar

Salami & Cheese

$8.25

Salami, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar

Turkey & Cheese

$8.25

Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar

Ciro's Deluxe

$9.25

Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Salami, and Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$8.25

Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar

Roast Beef & Cheese

$8.25

Roast Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar

Italian Sub

$8.75

Cold Sub Combo

$12.95

Pasta Dishes

Lasagna

$11.99

Manicotti

$11.99

Spaghetti

$11.99

Baked Spaghetti noodles in Marinara Sauce, Topped witth Mozzarella Cheese

Baked Ziti

$11.99

Ziti Noodles with Marinara Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, Baked, Topped with Mozzarella Cheese

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.99

Fettuccine Noodles in Cream Sauce, Parmigiana Cheese

Fettuccine Carbonara

$12.99

Fettuccine Noodles with Bacon Cream Sauce, Parmigiana Cheese

Ravioli Parmigiana

$11.99

Ravioli Stuffed with Ricotta and Parmigiana Cheese, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Chees

Chicken Marsala

$13.95

Tender Chicken Breast Sauteed with Mushrooms, in a Marsala Sauce

Linguine Clams

$11.99

Linguine Noodles Served with Clams Sauteed in White Wine

Penne Ala Vodka

$11.99

Penne pasta in a Creamy Tomato and Vodka Sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.95

Fresh Chicken with Parmesan Cheese, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Cheese

Pollo Alla Francese

$13.95

Chicken Dipped in Egg Batter wuth Lemon Butter Sauce

Eggplant parmigiana

$13.95

Eggplant with a side of spaghetti topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Neapolitan Pizza

Large Neapolitan Cheese

$11.25

Medium Neapolitan Cheese

$8.99

Small Neapolitan Cheese

$7.99

Large Neapolitan Special

$18.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom

Medium Neapolitan Special

$13.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom

Small Neapolitan Special

$10.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom

Large Neapolitan Vegetarian

$15.95

Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives

Medium Neapolitan Vegetarian

$13.95

Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives

Small Neapolitan Vegetarian

$9.95

Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives

Large Meat Lovers

$18.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Ham, Ground Beef

Medium Meat Lovers

$13.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Ham, Ground Beef

Small Meat Lovers

$10.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Ham, Ground Beef

2 Slice Special

$7.25

2 Slices with 1 Topping and a Drink

Slice Cheese

$2.50

Slice supreme

$3.85

Pepperoni ,mushrooms ,sausage ,onions ,green peppers & ham

Slice veggie

$3.50

mushrooms,green peppers onions & black olives

Sicilian Pizza

Small Sicilian Cheese

$9.95

Large Sicilian Cheese

$11.95

Small Sicilian Special

$13.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Onions, Green Pepper, Mushroom

Large Sicilian Special

$18.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Onions, Green Pepper, Mushroom

Small Sicilian Vegetarian

$11.95

Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives

Large Sicilian Vegetarian

$15.95

Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives

Small Sicilian Meat Lovers

$13.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Ground Beef

Large Sicilian Meat Lovers

$18.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Ground Beef

Calzone & Stromboli

Small Calzone

$8.95

Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Ham

Large Calzone

$13.95

Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Ham

Small Stromboli

$9.25

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Mozzarella Cheese

Large Stromboli

$14.25

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Mozzarella Cheese

Small Ripieno

$10.95

Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese

Spinach Turnover

$8.95

Ricotta Cheese, Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese

Pizza Roll

$7.25

Chicken Roll

$7.75

Spinach Roll

$7.25

Steak Roll

$7.75

Pepperoni, Steak, Mozzarella Cheese

Large Ripieno

$14.25

Pepperoni,ham,mushrooms,salami,mozzarella cheese side of marinara sauce

Dessert

Cheesecake

$4.75

Tiramisu

$4.75

Cannoli

$4.75

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.75

20 oz. Drink

$2.75

2 Liter Soda

$3.75

Alcohol Menu

Domestic Draft Beer

Small Mug

$2.95

Tall Mug

$3.95

Pitcher

$9.95

Imported Draft Beer

Small Mug

$3.95

Tall Mug

$4.95

Pitcher

$11.95

Bottle Beer

Heineken

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Peroni

$4.50

Bold Rock

$4.50

White Claw

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Wine

Pino Grigio

$4.95

Merlot

$4.95

Chardonnay

$4.95

White Zinfandel

$4.95

Moscato

$4.95

Bottle Moscato

$16.95

Bottle Merlot

$16.95