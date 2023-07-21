CIROS LASAGNA HOUSE 778 E MARKET ST
Food Menu
Appetizers
Salads
Garden Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Banana Peppers, Green Olives, and Grilled Chicken
Salad Italiana
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Banan Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Ham, Salami, Cheese
Salad Bowl
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ham, Cheese
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini, Banana Peppers,
Tuna Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Pepper, Green Olives, Provolone Cheese
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Grilled Chicken
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Green Olives, and Grilled Shrimp
Hot Subs
Steak & Cheese
Plain
Steak & Cheese Deluxe
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana PEppers, Mushrooms
Steak Parmigiana
Italian Sausage Parmigiana
Eggplant Parmigiana
Hamburger Sub
Cheeseburger Sub
Hamburger
On a Kaiser roll
Cheeseburger
On a Kaiser roll
Chicken L.T.
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Cheesesteak
Plain
Chicken Cheesesteak Deluxe
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms
Veggie Sub
Meatball & Cheese
Hot Sub Combo
Sub, Fries, and a Drink
Cold Subs
Tuna Sub
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar
Salami & Cheese
Salami, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar
Turkey & Cheese
Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar
Ciro's Deluxe
Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Salami, and Cheese
Ham & Cheese
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar
Roast Beef & Cheese
Roast Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar
Italian Sub
Cold Sub Combo
Pasta Dishes
Lasagna
Manicotti
Spaghetti
Baked Spaghetti noodles in Marinara Sauce, Topped witth Mozzarella Cheese
Baked Ziti
Ziti Noodles with Marinara Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, Baked, Topped with Mozzarella Cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Noodles in Cream Sauce, Parmigiana Cheese
Fettuccine Carbonara
Fettuccine Noodles with Bacon Cream Sauce, Parmigiana Cheese
Ravioli Parmigiana
Ravioli Stuffed with Ricotta and Parmigiana Cheese, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Chees
Chicken Marsala
Tender Chicken Breast Sauteed with Mushrooms, in a Marsala Sauce
Linguine Clams
Linguine Noodles Served with Clams Sauteed in White Wine
Penne Ala Vodka
Penne pasta in a Creamy Tomato and Vodka Sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Fresh Chicken with Parmesan Cheese, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Cheese
Pollo Alla Francese
Chicken Dipped in Egg Batter wuth Lemon Butter Sauce
Eggplant parmigiana
Eggplant with a side of spaghetti topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Neapolitan Pizza
Large Neapolitan Cheese
Medium Neapolitan Cheese
Small Neapolitan Cheese
Large Neapolitan Special
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom
Medium Neapolitan Special
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom
Small Neapolitan Special
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom
Large Neapolitan Vegetarian
Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives
Medium Neapolitan Vegetarian
Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives
Small Neapolitan Vegetarian
Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives
Large Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Ham, Ground Beef
Medium Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Ham, Ground Beef
Small Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Ham, Ground Beef
2 Slice Special
2 Slices with 1 Topping and a Drink
Slice Cheese
Slice supreme
Pepperoni ,mushrooms ,sausage ,onions ,green peppers & ham
Slice veggie
mushrooms,green peppers onions & black olives
Sicilian Pizza
Small Sicilian Cheese
Large Sicilian Cheese
Small Sicilian Special
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Onions, Green Pepper, Mushroom
Large Sicilian Special
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Onions, Green Pepper, Mushroom
Small Sicilian Vegetarian
Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives
Large Sicilian Vegetarian
Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives
Small Sicilian Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Ground Beef
Large Sicilian Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Ground Beef
Calzone & Stromboli
Small Calzone
Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Ham
Large Calzone
Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Ham
Small Stromboli
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Mozzarella Cheese
Large Stromboli
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Mozzarella Cheese
Small Ripieno
Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese
Spinach Turnover
Ricotta Cheese, Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese
Pizza Roll
Chicken Roll
Spinach Roll
Steak Roll
Pepperoni, Steak, Mozzarella Cheese
Large Ripieno
Pepperoni,ham,mushrooms,salami,mozzarella cheese side of marinara sauce