Skip to Main content
The PRESS 9355 Culver Boulevard
Pickup
ASAP
from
9355 Culver Boulevard
0
Your order
The PRESS 9355 Culver Boulevard
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
9355 Culver Boulevard
Sandwiches
Salads / Soup
Desserts
Beverages
Sandwiches
Chopped Beef and Cheese
$16.00
Toastie 1. Provo / Ched
$9.00
Toastie 2. Brie / Fig
$11.00
Toastie 3. Ched / Bacon
$11.00
Toastie 4 Gruyere / Onion
$12.00
Toastie 5 Provo / Tom / Pesto
$11.00
Salads / Soup
Truffled Burrata
$14.00
Caesar
$14.00
Cream of Tomato
$7.00
Giant Garlic Knot
Desserts
Root Beer Float
$9.00
Milk Shake
$9.00
popchips
$1.50
cracker jacks
$2.00
chips
$2.00
Beverages
SMOG Coffee Porter Pint
$10.00
Societe Imperial Stout Pint
$10.00
Weihenstephaner Marzen Pint
$10.00
Freemont Golden Pilsner
$10.00
Red Bull
$3.50
Out of stock
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
$4.00
Iced Tea
$4.00
Flat Water
$3.25
Sparkling Water
$3.25
IBC Root Beer
$2.75
The PRESS 9355 Culver Boulevard Location and Ordering Hours
(310) 869-5824
9355 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90232
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement