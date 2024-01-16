12oz Colombia Decaf

$14.99

Our Colombia dark roast is a City Brew specialty. Enjoy a richly aromatic balanced blend without the caffeine. This coffee is made up of beans sourced from the beautiful country of Colombia, which, due to its unique climate and soil conditions, is known for the quality of beans produced there. This blend is roasted to a dark level to bring out its deep and rich flavors and carefully crafted using the highest quality Swiss Water Process®. When you take a sip of our Colombia dark roast, you'll be transported!