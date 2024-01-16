City Brew Coffee Billings - King Ave East
Limited Time Offers
- Honey Lavender Latte$5.25+
Our signature latte mixed with honey and lavender syrup.
- Blueberry Lavender Charger$5.95+
Real blueberries blended to perfection with lavender syrup. A great spin on a classic blended charger.
- Berry Bliss Refresher$4.80+
Strawberry and blueberry refresher shaken with real blueberries.
- Double Stack Pretzel Sandwich$5.45
Bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese, & pepperjack cheese in between a pretzel bun.
- Blueberry Scone$3.45
Our Blueberry Scone has a crumbly texture and just the right amount of sweetness.
Coffee & Espresso
- Brewed Coffee$2.65+
Simple but timeless, enjoy your choice of our freshly brewed coffees.
- Cold Brew$3.95+
Slow-steeped for 14 hours to achieve the smooth, full-bodied flavor of our classic cold brew.
- Sweet Cream Cold Brew$4.25+
Our classic cold brew, steeped for 14 hours, sweetened with cream and vanilla flavoring.
- Latte$3.95+
A classic combination of our signature Cool River espresso and milk.
- White Chocolate Mocha$4.95+
Our signature Cool River espresso, milk, and rich Ghirardelli White Chocolate.
- Americano$3.65+
Our signature Cool River espresso meets water to create a layer of golden crema.
- Caramel Macchiato$4.85+
Our signature Cool River espresso and milk are complimented by vanilla and decadent caramel drizzle.
- Mocha$4.65+
Our signature Cool River espresso, milk, and rich Ghirardelli Chocolate.
- Mountain Morning Latte$4.85+
Our signature Cool River espresso and milk combined with Ghirardelli White Chocolate and caramel pecan create a rich, nutty, and sweet latte.
- Huckleberry White Mocha$4.85+
An ode to the Mountain West, our signature Cool River espresso and milk combined with Ghirardelli White Chocolate and huckleberry, finished with whipped cream and huckleberry drizzle.
- Campfire Mocha$4.85+
A campsite favorite, our Campfire Mocha allows you to enjoy the flavor of a s'more all year round! Made with our signature Cool River espresso, milk, Ghirardelli Chocolate, and toasted marshmallow.
- Breve$4.25+
Our signature Cool River espresso and half & half.
- Bianco$4.45+
A delightfully rich and creamy latte prepared with heavy whipping cream, sweetened with cane sugar, and finished with shots of our signature Cool River espresso.
- Espresso$2.25
Freshly pulled shots of our signature Cool River espresso.
- Espresso Macchiato$2.25
Our signature Cool River espresso topped with a dollop of foam.
- Cappuccino$3.75+
Our signature Cool River espresso is combined with freshly steamed milk and a thick layer of foam.
- Cafe Au Lait$3.25+
Freshly brewed coffee with steamed milk.
Tea & Non-Coffee
- Matcha Latte$4.45+
Smooth and creamy *matcha mixed with milk and sweetened with vanilla syrup. Matcha is high in antioxidants, boosts brain function, and promotes heart health.
- Hot Tea$2.95+
Choose from our wide variety of black, green, and herbal teas.
- Iced Tea$2.95+
Explore our wide variety of tea offerings, or keep it classic with our Big Sky Berry Black, South India Black, or Chinese Sencha Green iced tea!
- Iced Tea Lemonade$2.95+
Your choice of tea paired with refreshing lemonade.
- Chai Tea Latte$4.25+
An authentic blend of tea and spices, our chai is combined with milk. Need an extra boost? Add a shot of our signature Cool River espresso!
- London Fog$3.95+
Freshly steeped Earl Grey tea, sweetened with vanilla, and finished with milk.
- Tea Latte$3.75+
Your choice of tea paired with milk.
- Hot Chocolate$3.45+
Enjoyed by kids and adults alike, made with Ghirardelli Cocoa powder and steamed milk.
- Steamer$3.00+
Freshly steamed milk sweetened with your favorite flavor.
- Iced Charger$5.95+
A sparkling plant-based energy drink paired with flavors of your choosing.
- Cream Charger$5.95+
A sparkling plant-based energy drink paired with cream and flavors of your choosing.
- Refresher$4.65+
A shaken fruit-based beverage lightly caffeinated with green coffee extract.
- Lemonade$3.35+
Tart and sweet, our lemonade is a treat!
- Sparkling Lemonade$4.25+
A lively twist on a classic, our lemonades are prepared with bubbly club soda and a flavor of your choosing.
- Italian Soda$2.95+
Club soda and your choice of flavor.
Blended
- Coffee Frappe$4.45+
A blended coffee beverage topped with whipped cream.
- Caramel Frappe$5.25+
A blended coffee beverage sweetened with Ghirardelli Caramel Sauce and topped with whipped cream.
- Mocha Frappe$5.25+
A classic combination of coffee and chocolate blended together and topped with whipped cream.
- Vanilla Frappe$5.25+
A classic combination of coffee and vanilla blended together and topped with whipped cream.
- White Chocolate Frappe$5.45+
A blended coffee beverage sweetened with Ghirardelli White Chocolate and topped with whipped cream.
- Matcha Frappe$5.95+
A fan favorite, now in a frappe! Sweetened with vanilla syrup, this creamy treat is high in antioxidants, boosts brain function, and promotes heart health.
- Campfire Mocha Frappe$5.45+
A tasty blended drink inspired by our favorite campsite treats, s'mores! Topped with whipped cream.
- Caramel Macchiato Frappe$5.45+
A classic combination of coffee and vanilla blended together and topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.
- Vanilla Chai Frappe$5.45+
A combination of vanilla and chai spices, blended and topped with whipped cream.
- Mountain Morning Frappe$5.45+
A combination of coffee, Ghirardelli White Chocolate, hazelnut and caramel blended and topped with whipped cream.
- Caramel Mocha Frappe$5.45+
A combination of coffee, Ghirardelli Caramel Sauce, and chocolate, blended and topped with whipped cream.
- Fit Frappe$4.95+
Boasting 20 grams of protein* and made with cold brew, our Fit Frappes are perfect to kickstart your day as a post-workout supplement or a light meal replacement! *Per 16 oz serving
- SF Mocha Frappe$5.25+
A classic combination of coffee and no-sugar-added chocolate blended together.
- SF Vanilla Frappe$5.25+
A classic combination of coffee and no-sugar-added vanilla blended together.
- Huckleberry Green Tea Frappe$5.45+
A refreshing combination of green tea and the rich flavor of wild huckleberries topped with whipped cream.
- Green Tea Frappe$5.25+
A bright blended green tea beverage topped with whipped cream.
- Coffee Granita$4.55+
Our signature cold brew is featured in a blended coffee beverage topped with whipped cream.
- Caramel Macchiato Granita$4.95+
Our signature cold brew is featured in a blended coffee beverage sweetened with vanilla and topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.
- Grizzly Granita$4.95+
Our signature cold brew is featured in a blended coffee beverage sweetened with Ghirardelli Chocolate and peanut butter, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
- Blended Charger$6.15+
A blended plant-based energy drink paired with flavors of your choosing and topped with whipped cream and flavor drizzle.
- Smoothie$3.95+
A blended fruit beverage topped with whipped cream.
Savory
- Sausage Breakfast Burrito$5.45
A sausage, egg, and cheddar burrito wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Croissant - Ham & Swiss$4.95
A buttery, flaky croissant with a ham and Swiss filling.
- Croissant - Turkey & Cheddar$4.95
A buttery, flaky croissant with a turkey and cheddar filling.
- Ciabatta Sandwich$5.45
A bacon, smoked gouda, and egg sandwich on a ciabatta roll.
- English Muffin Sandwich$5.45
A sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese sandwich on an English muffin.
- Everything Bagel Sandwich$5.35
Spicy sausage, scrambled egg, with gouda cheese on a New York Style everything bagel.
- Spicy Biscuit$5.45
Sausage, egg, and cheese on a jalapeño biscuit.
- The Skinny Sandwich$5.45
Turkey, egg white, and smoked gouda cheese sandwich on a multigrain bun.
- Egg Bites - Bacon, Veggie, & Cheese$4.45
Eggs, cheese, vegetables, and uncured bacon.
Baked Goods
- Banana Bread$3.45
Made with naturally ripened bananas. Made locally by Grains of Montana
- Lemon Poppy Seed Bread$3.45
Lemon poppyseed bread iced with lemon glaze. Made locally by Grains of Montana
- Blueberry Muffin$2.95
Muffin loaded with whole blueberries and topped with coarse sugar. Made locally by Grains of Montana.
- Monkey Muffin$2.95
Croissant dough made from European-style butter: pieces of buttery croissant combined with homemade cinnamon sugar mix. Made locally by Grains of Montana.
- Blueberry Scone$3.45
Our Blueberry Scone has a crumbly texture and just the right amount of sweetness.
- Cinnamon Scone$3.45
Baked fresh daily, our Cinnamon Scone has a dense, flaky texture and just the right amount of sweetness.
- Bagel$2.75
- Caramel Pecan Roll$4.45
Caramel roll topped with oven-roasted pecans and gooey caramel topping. Made locally by Grains of Montana.
- Raspberry Stick$2.95
Classic puff pasty with raspberry filling topped with coarse sugar. Made locally by Grains of Montana
- Chocolate Caramel Brownie$3.25
A thickly sliced fudge brownie with caramel and topped with a chocolate frosting. Made locally by Grains of Montana.
- Raspberry Oatmeal Bar$3.25
An oatmeal bar with raspberry filling. Made locally by Grains of Montana
Bottled Beverages & Snacks
- PATHWATER$2.95
- San Pellegrino$2.45
- Apple Juice$1.95
- Cranberry Juice$1.95
- Orange Juice$1.95
- Horizon Chocolate Milk$1.75
- Izze Soda - Apple$1.75
- Izze Soda - Blackberry$1.75
- Izze Soda - Clementine$1.75
- Boylan Cane Sugar Cola$2.50
- Boylan Black Cherry Soda$2.50
- Boylan Cream Soda$2.50
- Banana$1.95
- Chewy Marshmallow Square$3.25
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
- 10 Pack - Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans$3.50
- Toffee Crunch Bar$3.25
- Hillshire Snack Plate$5.65
- Sahale Fruit and Nut Mix$2.75
- Sea Salt Pop Chips$1.95
Catering
- Coffee To-Go Pot$17.95
Fueling your adventure! A convenient carrier filled with 96 fl oz of freshly brewed coffee (equal to eight 12 oz cups)- ideal for events, meetings, or any occasion that calls for coffee.
- Hot Chocolate To-Go Pot$19.95
Fueling your adventure! A convenient carrier filled with 96 fl oz of hot chocolate (equal to eight 12 oz cups)- ideal for events, meetings, or any occasion that calls for hot chocolate.
- Bread/Muffin Box$19.95
Mix and match! Your choice of eight assorted breads and muffins.
Brew At Home
- 12oz Crazy Mountains$13.99
Seek new heights with this signature blend in City Brew's "Mountain West Series." Crazy Mountains is a well-balanced medium roast coffee that is smooth and earthy, subtly scaled by notes of citrus fruits, and peaked with a light, nutty finish. This coffee is guaranteed to elevate your coffee repertoire.
- 12oz Backroads$13.99
Take in the wide-open spaces while you explore one of City Brew's most sought-after "Mountain West Series" roasts with a cup of the perfectly balanced Backroads blend. This sophisticated and refined medium roast coffee intersects the rich, buttery aromas of caramel and hints of brown sugar that lead to subtle layers of decadent chocolate notes on the palate. Wherever your path leads you, this distinctive blend will make the journey worth it.
- 12oz Blazing Prairies$13.99
Our Blazing Prairies blend is a dark roast that is intensely tasty, encapsulates courage, and captures the spirit of the Wild West. This is a blend of beans sourced from the most renowned coffee-growing regions in the world. Experience a bold flavor with notes of toasted hazelnut and dark chocolate. It's a coffee that forges its own path to perfection for those who like a strong, robust brew. Ready to blaze your own trail? It will lead to great things!
- 12oz Bucking Horse$13.99
Capture the cowboy spirit of freedom with our Bucking Horse blend. This is a rich and smooth coffee with a subtle earthiness that will take you for a ride. This coffee is dark roasted to bring out its full-bodied flavors, complemented by hints of bittersweet chocolate and an elegant velvety finish. Unleash your untamable spirit and harness your daily delight with a steaming cup of Bucking Horse blend!
- 12oz Cool River$12.99
Float through your mornings with this smooth yet rich, well-balanced blend that overflows with flavor. Cool River rises to the top with its full-bodied aromas, deep caramel undertones, and lingering top notes of sweetness. This lovely blend was crafted to pour a cup of perfect espresso, beautiful in its simplicity in ways even the truest of coffee connoisseurs will appreciate.
- 12oz Northern Lights$12.99
Northern Lights is an ethereal medium roast coffee with a deep and rich yet slightly fruity flavor. Perfectly roasted to a medium level to bring out its deep undertones of chocolate and a wine-like finish that is both smooth and slightly sweet. When you take a sip of this blend, you'll get a taste of the awe-inspiring experience of witnessing the phenomena for which it is named. Brew a cup, take a deep breath, and enjoy the aroma (or is it the aurora?).
- 12oz Zimzilla$12.99
Zimzilla is a medium roast coffee with a balanced flavor, perfect for those who enjoy a subtle, nuanced brew. This coffee is made up of beans sourced from the finest coffee-growing regions in East Africa, offering unique and complex flavors. Experience a smooth and well-rounded flavor with notes of herbs and a slightly sweet finish. Whether you're enjoying it black or with a splash of milk, Zimzilla is a true cross-Atlantic romance.
- 12oz Organic Breakfast Blend$14.99
A medium roast coffee that is perfect for starting your day off right. Composed of the highest quality 100% Arabica beans, you'll enjoy a balanced flavor with bright notes of citrus, finished with hints of spice and dark chocolate. It is roasted to a medium level, providing a rich flavor that is complemented by its deep, toasty aroma. Our Breakfast Blend is specially crafted for those looking to kick their day off with a smile.
- 12oz Colombia Decaf$14.99
Our Colombia dark roast is a City Brew specialty. Enjoy a richly aromatic balanced blend without the caffeine. This coffee is made up of beans sourced from the beautiful country of Colombia, which, due to its unique climate and soil conditions, is known for the quality of beans produced there. This blend is roasted to a dark level to bring out its deep and rich flavors and carefully crafted using the highest quality Swiss Water Process®. When you take a sip of our Colombia dark roast, you'll be transported!
- 12oz River Rock Decaf$14.99
This City Brew favorite navigates the rapids in creating an indulgent, superb roast that is 99.9% free of caffeine. If you thought it couldn't be done, silence your inner naysayer with this superb espresso blend, full-bodied, balanced, and carefully crafted using the highest quality Swiss Water Process® - you'll be saying 'yes, please' to another cup.
- Cool River KCups - 12pk$9.99
Our house blend used for espresso. Well balanced, smooth and rich with deep caramel tones and a lingering top note of sweetness. You’ll love this blend! Box of 12 single serve cups for the K-Cup® Brewing System.
- Backroads KCups - 12pk$9.99
Sweet and juicy with hints of floral acidity, this distinctive blend will transport you to a state of utter relaxation. You’ll taste rich caramel tones in every sip, finished with a hint of brown sugar to balance a smooth chocolate finish. So grab a cup, kick back and let it all go. Box of 12 single serve cups for the K-Cup® Brewing System.
- Rolling Rivers KCups - 12pk$9.99
It’s an adventure for your senses when you pour a cup of Rolling Rivers Blend. Rich and balanced, its aroma is permeated with hints of sweet smoked cedar and dried fruit. Don’t let this one get away. Box of 12 single serve cups for the K-Cup® Brewing System.
- Colombia Decaf KCups - 12pk$9.99
Well balanced smooth and enjoyable. Full of flavor, this Swiss Water Process® coffee is the perfect cup for those looking for a decaf experience. Box of 12 single serve cups for the K-Cup® Brewing System.
- Tea Sachets - Chinese Sencha$9.99
These needle-shaped leaves are less grassy and vegetal than their Japanese counterparts, making this a perfect tea for those who like a more delicate cup of tea and softer, toasty notes. Enjoy hot or iced.
- Tea Sachets - Earl Grey$9.99
It doesn't get any more 'Classic' than this. Our Earl Grey Black is blended with the finest bergamot flavor and Indian black teas for a cup that is full-bodied and bright.
- Tea Sachets - Lemon Mint Sencha$9.99
This tea is sure to bring a smile to your lips with its sweet vanilla flavor and tart lemon notes. This tea mixes our sweet Chinese Sencha with mint, vanilla, and citrus notes.
- Tea Sachets - Peppermint Ginseng$9.99
This healthy and harmonious herbal tea is a blend of Peppermint, Ginseng, Cinnamon, Echinacea, Sarsaparilla, Licorice, and our South African Rooibos. The cooling Peppermint and warm Cinnamon notes pair perfectly with the sweet, soothing finish provided by the other herbs. This special blend is sure to take a chunk out of any cold or flu and is the ideal way to stimulate your immune system in a delightfully tasty manner.
Delivery
