City Tavern Kitchen & Bar 423 South Main Street

City Tavern Drink Menu

Beverage

Iced Tea

$1.99

Red Bull

$3.99

Red Bull SF

$3.99

Red Bull Trop

$3.99

Red Bull Watermelon

$3.99

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Soft Drink

$2.99

Coffee

$1.00

Hot Tea

$1.50

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Bells Seasonal

$6.50

Bells Two Hearted

$6.50

Leinenkugel

$6.50

Blakes Seasonal

$6.50

Rochester Mills

$6.50

Shorts local light

$6.50

Sam Adams Seasonal

$4.00

Guinness

$6.00

Founders All Day

$6.50

Blue Moon

$6.50

Old Detroit

$6.50

Miller Light

$4.00

Labatt

$4.00

M-43

$8.50

Atwater Seasonal

$6.50

Bud light

$4.00

Corona can

$4.50

Labatt can

$4.50

Labatt Lt can

$4.50

Labatt Na can

$4.50

Mic Ultra can

$4.50

Miller Lt can

$4.50

Heineken can

$4.50

Stella Artois can

$4.50

GUinness can

$4.50

Modelo can

$4.50

White Claw

$5.50

White Claw -Vodka Seltzer

$5.50

High Noon_vodka

$5.50

High Noon-Teq.

$5.50

Bud can

$4.50

Budlight can

$4.50

Coors can

$4.50

Corona btl

$4.50

Corona Lt btl

$4.50

Labatt LT btl

$4.50

Labatt btl

$4.50

Labatt NA btl

$4.50

PBR btl

$4.50

Modelo btl

$5.50

Stella Artois btl

$5.50

Heineken btl

$5.50

Heineken 00 btl

$4.50

Angry Orchard btl

$5.50

BUd light btl

$4.50

Bud btl

$4.50

Mic Ultra btl

$4.50

Miller btl

$4.50

Coors btl

$4.50

Wine

Placido Pinot Grigio

Canyon Sauv. Blanc

Grand Traverse Reisling

Rosehaven Rose

KJ Chardonnay

Barefoot Moscato

Canyon Chardonnay

Wycliff Sparkling

Nobilo

Bonanza Cabernet Sauv.

Bridlewood Pinot Noir

Canyon Cabernet

Canyon Merlot

Caymus Cabernet Sauv.

Decoy Merlot

Duckhorn Cabernet Sauv.

Quilt Cabernet Sauv.

Ruffino Chianti

Cocktails

Margarita

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mojito

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Old Fashion

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Lizzys Lemonade

$10.00

Liberator Gin Fizz

$10.00

Peachy Keen Tea

$10.00

Cucumber Mint Mule

$10.00

Agave Nectar Marg

$10.00

Bourbon Smash

$11.00

Salty Grapefruit Rose

$10.00

Adult Juice Box

$10.00

Salted Karmel White Russian

$10.00

Skrewed Up Irish Coffee

$10.00

Spanish Coffee

$10.00

Lizzy's Strawberry Lemonade

$8.50

Cucumber Mint Mule

$8.50

Peachy Keen Tea

$9.00

Salty Grapefruit

$8.50

Liberated Gin Fizz

$9.00

Agave Nectar Margarita

$10.00

Bourbon Smash

$9.00

Pamatini

$7.50

Adult Capri Sun

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmo

$9.50

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$9.50

Long Island (Top Shelf)

$11.25

Long Island

$9.50

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Chip Martini

$10.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$9.00

Spanish Coffee

$10.00

Sparkling Bellitini

$9.50

Martinis

Lemondrop

$9.50

Cosmo

$9.50

Appletini

$9.50

Pamatini

$9.50

Dirty Martini

$9.50

Espresso

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Pineapple USD

$10.00

Mint Chip Martini

$10.00

Sparkling Belletini

$10.00

Peach Cobbler Martini

$10.00

Vodka

Vodka

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

Absolute

$7.50

Absolute Apple

$7.50

Absolute Citron

$7.50

Absolute Mandarin

$7.50

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

Stoli Raspberry

$8.00

Stoli Peach

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Stoli Strawberry

$8.00

Stoli Citrus

$8.00

Stoli Salted Karamel

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Ciroc Apple

$8.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$8.00

Ciroc Coconut

$8.00

Ciroc Peach

$8.00

Ciroc Passion

$8.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$8.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$8.00

Ciroc Summer Citrus

$8.00

Kettle 1

$9.00

Kettle 1

$9.00

Kettle 1 Grapefruit

$9.50

Kettle 1 Peach

$9.50

Kettle 1 Cucumber

$9.50

Belvedere

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Tequila

Tequila

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

1800 Silver

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$11.00

Whiskey/ Bourbon

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Seagrams VO

$7.50

Canadian Club

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Glenfiddich 14

$9.00

Glenfiddich 15

$10.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Balvine 12

$8.50

Balvine 14

$9.50

Knob Creek

$9.00

Jim Beam

$7.50

Red Stag

$8.00

Jeffersons

$10.00

Jeffersons Reserve

$12.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.50

Makers 46

$9.50

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Blantons

$25.00

Crown Royal

$7.40

Crown Apple

$7.50

Crown Peach

$7.50

Crown Black

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jack

$7.50

Jack Fire

$8.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Christian Bros

$7.00

Dewar's

$8.50

Dallmore

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$8.50

Glenfiddich 12

$8.50

Rum

Captain Morgan White Rum

$7.50

Barcardi

$8.00

Barcardi Limon

$8.00

Malibu

$7.50

Malibu Strawberry

$7.50

Rum

$6.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$7.50

Gin

Gin

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Indigo

$7.50

Hendricks

$7.00

Cordials

Kahlua

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Cointreau

$70.00

Midori

$7.00

Dramboui

$6.50

Goldschlager

$8.00

Rumple Minze

$6.50

Fireball

$7.50

Sambuca

$7.50

Hennessy

$8.50

Martell MS

$8.50

Courvoisier VS

$7.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$9.50

Remy Martin 1738

$10.00

Screwball

$7.50

Chambord

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

PAMA

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.50

Licor 43

$7.00

Pepermint Schnapps

$6.50

Amaretto

$7.50

Rum Chata

$7.00

Rum Chata Limon

$7.00

Buttershots

$6.50

shots

pre green tea

$6.00

green tea

$8.00

pre white tea

$6.00

white tea

$8.00

lemon drop

$6.50

gummy bear

$6.50

pink starburst

$6.50

blow job

$7.50

jonny vegas

$7.00

daddy issues

$7.50

kamikazee

$7.00

mini beer

$6.50

PAUSD

$7.00

Superman

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.50

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Beverages

Red Bull

$3.99

Red Bull SF

$3.99

Red Bull Trop

$3.99

Red Bull Watermelon

$3.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.50

Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Soft Drink

$2.99

Late Night Menu

Food

Pizza

$13.99

Chips & Salsa

$7.99

Stingers

$11.99

Jumbo Wings

$12.99

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Cheese Sticks

$10.99

Italian Sub

$14.99

Breaded Jumbo Shrimp

$12.99

Fish & Chips

$14.99