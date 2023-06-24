City Tavern Kitchen & Bar 423 South Main Street
City Tavern Drink Menu
Beverage
Beer
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Bells Seasonal
$6.50
Bells Two Hearted
$6.50
Leinenkugel
$6.50
Blakes Seasonal
$6.50
Rochester Mills
$6.50
Shorts local light
$6.50
Sam Adams Seasonal
$4.00
Guinness
$6.00
Founders All Day
$6.50
Blue Moon
$6.50
Old Detroit
$6.50
Miller Light
$4.00
Labatt
$4.00
M-43
$8.50
Atwater Seasonal
$6.50
Bud light
$4.00
Corona can
$4.50
Labatt can
$4.50
Labatt Lt can
$4.50
Labatt Na can
$4.50
Mic Ultra can
$4.50
Miller Lt can
$4.50
Heineken can
$4.50
Stella Artois can
$4.50
GUinness can
$4.50
Modelo can
$4.50
White Claw
$5.50
White Claw -Vodka Seltzer
$5.50
High Noon_vodka
$5.50
High Noon-Teq.
$5.50
Bud can
$4.50
Budlight can
$4.50
Coors can
$4.50
Corona btl
$4.50
Corona Lt btl
$4.50
Labatt LT btl
$4.50
Labatt btl
$4.50
Labatt NA btl
$4.50
PBR btl
$4.50
Modelo btl
$5.50
Stella Artois btl
$5.50
Heineken btl
$5.50
Heineken 00 btl
$4.50
Angry Orchard btl
$5.50
BUd light btl
$4.50
Bud btl
$4.50
Mic Ultra btl
$4.50
Miller btl
$4.50
Coors btl
$4.50
Wine
Placido Pinot Grigio
Canyon Sauv. Blanc
Grand Traverse Reisling
Rosehaven Rose
KJ Chardonnay
Barefoot Moscato
Canyon Chardonnay
Wycliff Sparkling
Nobilo
Bonanza Cabernet Sauv.
Bridlewood Pinot Noir
Canyon Cabernet
Canyon Merlot
Caymus Cabernet Sauv.
Decoy Merlot
Duckhorn Cabernet Sauv.
Quilt Cabernet Sauv.
Ruffino Chianti
Cocktails
Margarita
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$9.00
Mojito
$10.00
Cosmo
$10.00
Old Fashion
$11.00
Manhattan
$11.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Lizzys Lemonade
$10.00
Liberator Gin Fizz
$10.00
Peachy Keen Tea
$10.00
Cucumber Mint Mule
$10.00
Agave Nectar Marg
$10.00
Bourbon Smash
$11.00
Salty Grapefruit Rose
$10.00
Adult Juice Box
$10.00
Salted Karmel White Russian
$10.00
Skrewed Up Irish Coffee
$10.00
Spanish Coffee
$10.00
Lizzy's Strawberry Lemonade
$8.50
Cucumber Mint Mule
$8.50
Peachy Keen Tea
$9.00
Salty Grapefruit
$8.50
Liberated Gin Fizz
$9.00
Agave Nectar Margarita
$10.00
Bourbon Smash
$9.00
Pamatini
$7.50
Adult Capri Sun
$9.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Cosmo
$9.50
Espresso Martini
$10.00
Key Lime Pie Martini
$9.50
Long Island (Top Shelf)
$11.25
Long Island
$9.50
Manhattan
$10.00
Margarita
$10.00
Mimosa
$9.00
Mint Chip Martini
$10.00
Mojito
$9.00
Moscow Mule
$8.50
Old Fashioned
$10.00
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
$9.00
Spanish Coffee
$10.00
Sparkling Bellitini
$9.50
Martinis
Vodka
Vodka
$6.00
Titos
$8.00
Absolute
$7.50
Absolute Apple
$7.50
Absolute Citron
$7.50
Absolute Mandarin
$7.50
Stoli
$8.00
Stoli Blueberry
$8.00
Stoli Raspberry
$8.00
Stoli Peach
$8.00
Stoli Vanilla
$8.00
Stoli Strawberry
$8.00
Stoli Citrus
$8.00
Stoli Salted Karamel
$8.00
Stoli Orange
$8.00
Ciroc
$8.00
Ciroc Apple
$8.00
Ciroc Pineapple
$8.00
Ciroc Coconut
$8.00
Ciroc Peach
$8.00
Ciroc Passion
$8.00
Ciroc Red Berry
$8.00
Ciroc Watermelon
$8.00
Ciroc Summer Citrus
$8.00
Kettle 1
$9.00
Kettle 1
$9.00
Kettle 1 Grapefruit
$9.50
Kettle 1 Peach
$9.50
Kettle 1 Cucumber
$9.50
Belvedere
$8.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
Tequila
Whiskey/ Bourbon
Jameson Orange
$8.00
Seagrams 7
$7.00
Seagrams VO
$7.50
Canadian Club
$7.00
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Glenfiddich 14
$9.00
Glenfiddich 15
$10.00
Macallan 12
$12.00
Balvine 12
$8.50
Balvine 14
$9.50
Knob Creek
$9.00
Jim Beam
$7.50
Red Stag
$8.00
Jeffersons
$10.00
Jeffersons Reserve
$12.00
Bulleit
$8.00
Bulleit Rye
$8.00
Makers Mark
$9.50
Makers 46
$9.50
Buffalo Trace
$8.00
Blantons
$25.00
Crown Royal
$7.40
Crown Apple
$7.50
Crown Peach
$7.50
Crown Black
$9.00
Jameson
$8.00
Jack
$7.50
Jack Fire
$8.00
Jack Honey
$8.00
Christian Bros
$7.00
Dewar's
$8.50
Dallmore
$8.00
Glenlivet 12
$8.50
Glenfiddich 12
$8.50
Rum
Cordials
Kahlua
$7.00
Baileys
$7.00
Cointreau
$70.00
Midori
$7.00
Dramboui
$6.50
Goldschlager
$8.00
Rumple Minze
$6.50
Fireball
$7.50
Sambuca
$7.50
Hennessy
$8.50
Martell MS
$8.50
Courvoisier VS
$7.00
Remy Martin VSOP
$9.50
Remy Martin 1738
$10.00
Screwball
$7.50
Chambord
$7.00
Grand Marnier
$7.00
PAMA
$6.00
Frangelico
$6.50
Licor 43
$7.00
Pepermint Schnapps
$6.50
Amaretto
$7.50
Rum Chata
$7.00
Rum Chata Limon
$7.00
Buttershots
$6.50
shots
City Tavern Kitchen & Bar 423 South Main Street Location and Ordering Hours
(248) 651-6534
423 South Main Street, Rochester Hills, MI 48307
Open now • Closes at 10PM