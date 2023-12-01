City Tavern 1109 Elizabeth Avenue
LUNCH
Appetizers
Salads
Sam/Wrap/Burg/Burr
- City Burger$10.00
- Cheesesteak$12.00
- Gallman Chicken Sandwich$10.00
- The Midtown$12.00
- Bollwage Fish Sandwich$12.00
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$12.00
- El Cubano Garcia$12.00
- Meatball Parm Sub$12.00
- Tacos Gonzalez
- El Cubano Bowl$14.00
- El Paisa Bowl$14.00
- Boom Boom Shrimp Bowl$16.00
- Hogan's Hoagie$10.00
- Kiniery Fajitas$12.00
- Hail Cesar Wrap$10.00
Entrees
- Tavern Grilled Chicken$12.00
- Chicken Louisiana$14.00
- World Cup$16.00
- Chicken Chef$14.00
- Granados Paradise$14.00
- Candi Sunrise$16.00
- Arroz con Pollo$12.00
- Carvalho Francaise$18.00
- Wilson Fantasia$14.00
- Salmon Cedeno$18.00
- Grova's Pork Chops$18.00
- Jumbo Shrimp City Tavern$16.00
- Pollo Pachon$14.00
- South Street Burger$14.00
- Cotoletta Mazza$14.00
- Cuesta Cayenne$14.00
Pasta
DINNER
APPETIZERS
- Aguacate Relleno$16.95
Avocado stuffed with shrimp in a spicy cream sauce
- Albondigas$9.95
3 meatballs in our home-made red tomato sauce
- Almejas$14.95
Clams in choice of white wine broth or Spanish style garlic sauce
- Boom Boom Shrimp$14.95
Fried beer battered shrimp topped with spicy mayo
- Buffalo Wings$14.95
- Calamares Fritos$12.95
Fried beer battered calamari
- Camarones al Ajillo$12.95
Shrimp sautéed with garlic, lemon and white wine
- Ceviche con Tostones$12.95
Cold Shrimp in a Aji Salsa with chopped Onion and Cilantro accompanied with fried pressed plantain
- Chicharron con Tostones$12.95
- Choripapa$12.95
Sliced Colombian chorizo over French fries
- Chorizo con Tostones$10.95
Colombian Sausage with pressed fried plantain
- Empanadas$8.95
3 Colombian beef patties; Accompanied with home-made Aji sauce
- Guacamole & Chips$12.95
Guacamole made fresh in house accompanied with chips
- Mejillones$16.95
Mussels in marinara sauce
- Pan de Ajo$2.50
Garlic bread
- Picada$16.95
Grilled Octopus accompanied with pressed fried plantain
- Pulpo a la Parrilla$14.95
- Sautéed Chorizo$12.95
Colombian style sausage sautéed with peppers and onions
- Toston Relleno$12.95
Plantain mix in form of a cup with shrimp stuffing
CHICKEN
- Pollo a la Parrilla$15.95
Grilled chicken breast
- Pollo Marsala$19.95
Pan seared chicken breast with mushrooms in a brown marsala sauce
- Pollo Lady Di$24.95
Pan seared chicken breast with shrimp topped with a white cream sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
- Pollo al Limon$19.95
Egg battered pan seared chicken breast in lemon sauce
- Milanesa de Pollo$16.95
Breaded pan fried chicken breast
- Pollo al Ajillo$19.95
Pan seared chicken breast in a Spanish style garlic sauce
- Arroz con Pollo$15.95
Sautéed chicken breast, peppers, onions, peas and carrots mixed with yellow saffron rice
- Pollo Parmigiana$19.95
Breaded chicken breast topped with Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce; served with penne pasta
- Tacos de Pollo$14.95
3 tacos with grilled chicken breast topped with pico de Gallo and green sauce
PASTA
SALADS
SIDES
- Papas Fritas / Fries$4.00
- Frijoles / Beans$4.00
- Arroz Blanco / White Rice$4.00
- Arroz Amarillo / Yellow Rice$4.00
- Tostones / Fried Plantain$4.00
- Maduro / Fried Banana$4.00
- Yuca Frita / Fried Yuca$4.00
- Ensalada / Salad$4.00
- Broccoli$4.00
- Sautéed Spinach$5.95
- Sopa Grande$7.95
- Chips$4.00
- Avocado$6.95
- Pico de Gallo$2.50
- Bread & Butter$4.95
- Jalapeno$4.00
- Huevo$4.00
MEATS
- Bandeja Paisa$26.95
- Boom Boom Shrimp Bowl$15.95
- Chuleta a la Parrilla$21.95
- Chuleta al Ajillo$26.95
- City Tavern Burger$14.95
- Costillas a la Parrilla$21.95
- Fajitas Mixtas$24.95
- Parrillada al Patron$59.95
- Parrillada Rostado$44.95
- Pereira Bowl$17.95
- Tacos Carne$18.95
- Tacos Chorizo$16.95
- Tacos Pulled Pork$16.95
- Cinco Estrellas$38.95
- Taverna$38.95
- Saturno$38.95
- Cayenne$38.95
- Mexicana$38.95
- Campesina$38.95
- Copa America$38.95
- a la Parrilla$28.95
- Sur Americana$38.95
- Lady Di$38.95
- Encebollado$28.95
- Stella$26.95
- Tocineta$26.95
- Caballo$26.95
- A la Parrilla$21.95
- Milanesa$24.95
SEAFOOD
- Arroz con Camarones$18.95
- Boom Boom Shrimp Bowl$15.95
- Camaron Ajicate$24.95
- Cuatro Estaciones$26.95
- Filete de Pargo con Mariscos en Crema$26.95
- Mariscada$24.95
- Paella Marinera$34.95
- Parrillada de Mariscos$59.95
- Salmon al Pesto con Jumbo Shrimp$28.95
- Salmon Louisiana$26.95
- Sopa de Mariscos$24.95
- Tacos de Pescado$18.95