Food Menu

Appetizers

Wings
$12.00

Chicken wings, seasoned to perfection, and served with a choice of signature sauces.

City View Tacos

2 tacos with shredded lettuce and your choice of protein (chicken, shrimp, salmon or steak), served with pico de gallo and our signature taco sauce

Crab Cakes
$16.00

Lump crab meat, breadcrumbs, mayonnaise, mustard, herbs, and spices

Salmon Bites
$16.00

Fresh salmon, seasoning blend, and a light breading for a crispy texture.

Snapper Bites
$15.00

Fresh snapper pieces, seasoned and lightly breaded, for a delightful appetizer.

Calamari
$12.00

Fresh calamari rings, lightly battered, and fried to a delicate crispness, served with aioli sauce.

Pizza
$12.00Out of stock

Classic pizza with melted cheese.

Vegan Stuff Pepper
$10.00Out of stock

Bell pepper stuffed with a flavorful vegan filling.

Cheesy Cabbage Steak
$12.00

Cabbage slices roasted and topped with melted cheese and sauce.

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad
$8.00

Freshly trimmed romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with shaved Parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons

Sesame Salad
$8.00

Freshly washed and trimmed iceberg lettuce, cut in half, topped with blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, diced, bacon, green onions, and blue cheese dressing

Cobb Salad
$12.00

Freshly trimmed romaine lettuce, chopped chicken or turkey, tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled eggs, blue cheese, and lettuce and dressed with a vinaigrette

House Salad
$8.00

Freshly trimmed romaine lettuce and mixed green, with shredded carrots, shredded Cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, and croutons

Sides

Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese
$6.00

Our savory mac and cheese with grandma crust and gouda cheee, is exactly what reminds you of home

Seasoned Yellow Rice
$4.00

Steamed yellow saffron rice with our savory seasoned blend

Seasoned Broccoli
$6.00Out of stock

Blanched broccoli seasoned to perfection, just cant eat one bite

Candied Yams
$4.00

Just like mama's house this souffle is off the chain. Sweet potato yams with a candied glaze.

Mashed Potatoes with Brown Gravy
$4.00

Whipped potatoes and homemade brown gravy and garlic.

Deep Fried Butter Corn
$6.00

Delicious fried corn with a lIl' kick to it

Roasted Potatoes
$4.00

Seasoned and roasted potatoes.

Pickled Smoked Turkey Collard Greens
$4.00

Tangy and crisp pickled greens with smoked turkey

Cabbage
$4.00
Seasoned Fries
$4.00

Crispy and golden French fries.

Brussel Sprouts/ Thai Chili
$4.00

Brussels sprouts sautéed in Thai chili sauce.

Entrees

Roasted Half BBQ Chicken
$20.00

3 whole wings, fluffy waffles, topped with fruit medley

Salmon Thai Chili
$24.00

6 oz seared salmon, served with honey roll and our signature lemon cream sauce

Grilled Crown Pork Ribs
$20.00

Ribeye steak, served with our signature steak sauce

Lobster
$49.00

Deep-fried chicken breast topped with our smothered gravy

Steak
$30.00

Grilled ribs served with honey roll and our zesty BBQ sauce

Grilled Lamb Chops Balsamic
$29.00

3 bone-in lamb chops, grilled to perfection, served with our herb butter

Chicken Tender Dinner
$14.00

3 pieces of chicken (leg, thigh and wing) served with our honey roll

City View Turkey Wings
$27.00

Seasoned twin turkey wings, topped with our signature smothered gravy, served with our honey roll

Whole Snapper
$32.00

Wild caught twin lobster tails (10 oz), 4 succulent jumbo shrimp, our signature scampi butter sauce served with baked garlic bread

Beef Short Ribs
$20.00
Chef Ribs Special
$20.00

Sandwiches

Lobster Melt
$18.00

Lobster meat and melted cheese on toasted bread.

Crab Cakes
$15.00

Kings Hawaiian Bun Mini crab cake sandwiches.

Chicken Sandwich
$15.00

Chicken breast grilled or fried and served on a bun with delicious toppings.

Burger Single
$16.00

Juicy single beef patty on a bun with a choice of Gouda, American, or Colby cheese.

Crab cake sliders
$20.00

Pasta

Salmon Pasta
$18.00
Shrimp Pasta
$18.00
Chicken Pasta
$18.00
Veggie Pasta
$16.00
Creamy Thai Pasta
$12.00

Liquor Menu

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour
$8.00
Apple Martini
$10.00
House Longisland
$10.00
House Margarita
$8.00
Lemon Drop
$12.00
Lemon Drop Shot
$5.00
Sex on the Beach
$12.00
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
Top shelf LongIsland
$18.00
Cosmopolitan
$12.00
Dry Martini
$12.00
Manhattan
$12.00
Moscow mule
$12.00
Mai Tai
$12.00
Fuzzy Navel
$8.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Sidecar
$14.00
Kamikaze
$12.00
White Russian
$12.00
Zombie
$16.00
Sea breeze
$12.00
Black Russian
$12.00
Cuba Libre
$12.00
Longbeach
$10.00
Vegas Shot
$12.00
Taco Tuesday Rita
$5.00
Green Tea
$13.00
Green Tea Shot
$9.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire
$12.00
Botanist
$12.00
Well Gin
$5.00

Liqueurs

Baileys
$6.00
Chambord
$5.00
Grand Marnier
$15.00

Rum

Bacardi Silver
$8.00
Well Rum
$5.00
Don Q Coconut
$8.00Out of stock
Malibu
$8.00Out of stock

Scotch/Whiskey

Basil Hayden
$15.00
Bruichladdich
$11.00
Bulleit
$13.00
Crown Apple
$11.00
Crown Royal
$11.00
Crown Peach
$11.00
Jack Daniels
$11.00
Jack Honey
$11.00
Jameson
$11.00
Knob Creek
$14.00
Maker Mark
$12.00
Woodford Reserve
$13.00
Fireball
$5.00
Old Crow
$5.00

Signature Cocktails

Old Fashion
$14.00
Smoked Old Fashion
$15.00
Mint Moscow Mule
$14.00
Whiskey Sour
$12.00
City_Rita
$18.00
Mrs. Barbara
$12.00
Mrs. Juanita Grand Hennessy
$16.00
The Silk aka Pound Cake
$12.00
French 75
$15.00
Mojito
$14.00
City_Drop Martini
$19.00
City_Island Tea
$14.00
Legacy Crownberry Apple
$12.00

Tequila

Don Julio Blanco
$12.00Out of stock
Don Julio Repo
$16.00
1800 Silver
$10.00
1800 Repo
$12.00
1800 Coconut
$10.00
Casamigos Blanco
$18.00
Casamigo Repo
$20.00
Teremana Blanco
$12.00
Teremana Repo
$13.00
Teremana Anejo
$13.00
Gran Centenario Cristalino
$18.00
Well Tequila
$5.00
Casa Migo Anejo
$22.00

Vodka

Grey Goose
$12.00Out of stock
Ketel One
$12.00Out of stock
Stoli
$5.00
Stoli Blueberry
$8.00
Stoli Peach
$8.00
Stoli Raspberry
$8.00
Stoli Vanilla
$8.00
Titos
$8.00
Well vodka
$6.00

Cognac

Hennessy
$12.00
Dusse
$14.00
Remy
$14.00Out of stock

Beer Menu

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard
$6.00
Sweet water
$6.00
Heineken
$6.00
Stella
$6.00
Coor lite
$5.00
Guinness
$6.00
Miller High Life
$6.00
Ceature Comforts IPA
$6.00
Corona
$6.00
Modelo
$6.00

Draft Beer

Blue moon
$6.00
Terrapin
$6.00

Wine Menu

Red

House Merlot
$12.00
House Cabernet
$12.00
Sweet Red
$12.00
Tonette's Sangria
$12.00

White

House Chardonnay
$12.00
House Moscato
$12.00

Sparkling

Prosecco LaMarca
$12.00
Prosecco LaMarca Bottle
$35.00
Glass Prosecco
$8.00
Belaire Rose Black Bottle
$100.00
White Belaire Bottle
$100.00
Moet & Chandon Rose
$150.00
Moet Ice Imperial
$150.00
Ace Of Spades
$500.00
Belaire Lux
$100.00

N/A Drinks

Sodas

Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Gingerale
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Fanta Orange
$3.00
Pibb Xtra
$3.00
Red Bull
$5.00
Mocktail
$5.00
Club Soda
$2.00

Juices

Orange
$4.00
Pineapple
$4.00
Apple
$4.00
Cranberry
$3.00
Minute Maid Lemonade
$3.00
Hi-C Fruit Punch
$3.00
City View Lemonade
$4.00

House special mix of lemonade

Coffee/Tea

Green Tea
$3.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Coffee
$3.00

Water

Fiji
$4.00

Retail

Hookah

Hookah 1
$20.00
Refill Dayshift
$10.00

Condemning

Ranch
$0.50
Blue Cheese
$0.50
Chipotle Sauce
$0.50