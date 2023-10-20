CITY VIEW SPORTSBAR AND BISTRO 7365 Cityview Drive
Food Menu
Appetizers
Chicken wings, seasoned to perfection, and served with a choice of signature sauces.
2 tacos with shredded lettuce and your choice of protein (chicken, shrimp, salmon or steak), served with pico de gallo and our signature taco sauce
Lump crab meat, breadcrumbs, mayonnaise, mustard, herbs, and spices
Fresh salmon, seasoning blend, and a light breading for a crispy texture.
Fresh snapper pieces, seasoned and lightly breaded, for a delightful appetizer.
Fresh calamari rings, lightly battered, and fried to a delicate crispness, served with aioli sauce.
Classic pizza with melted cheese.
Bell pepper stuffed with a flavorful vegan filling.
Cabbage slices roasted and topped with melted cheese and sauce.
Salads
Freshly trimmed romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with shaved Parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons
Freshly washed and trimmed iceberg lettuce, cut in half, topped with blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, diced, bacon, green onions, and blue cheese dressing
Freshly trimmed romaine lettuce, chopped chicken or turkey, tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled eggs, blue cheese, and lettuce and dressed with a vinaigrette
Freshly trimmed romaine lettuce and mixed green, with shredded carrots, shredded Cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, and croutons
Sides
Our savory mac and cheese with grandma crust and gouda cheee, is exactly what reminds you of home
Steamed yellow saffron rice with our savory seasoned blend
Blanched broccoli seasoned to perfection, just cant eat one bite
Just like mama's house this souffle is off the chain. Sweet potato yams with a candied glaze.
Whipped potatoes and homemade brown gravy and garlic.
Delicious fried corn with a lIl' kick to it
Seasoned and roasted potatoes.
Tangy and crisp pickled greens with smoked turkey
Crispy and golden French fries.
Brussels sprouts sautéed in Thai chili sauce.
Entrees
3 whole wings, fluffy waffles, topped with fruit medley
6 oz seared salmon, served with honey roll and our signature lemon cream sauce
Ribeye steak, served with our signature steak sauce
Deep-fried chicken breast topped with our smothered gravy
Grilled ribs served with honey roll and our zesty BBQ sauce
3 bone-in lamb chops, grilled to perfection, served with our herb butter
3 pieces of chicken (leg, thigh and wing) served with our honey roll
Seasoned twin turkey wings, topped with our signature smothered gravy, served with our honey roll
Wild caught twin lobster tails (10 oz), 4 succulent jumbo shrimp, our signature scampi butter sauce served with baked garlic bread
Sandwiches
Lobster meat and melted cheese on toasted bread.
Kings Hawaiian Bun Mini crab cake sandwiches.
Chicken breast grilled or fried and served on a bun with delicious toppings.
Juicy single beef patty on a bun with a choice of Gouda, American, or Colby cheese.