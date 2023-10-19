Skip to Main content
City Walk Pizza & Pub
PIZZA
WINGS/SIDES
DRINK
PIZZA
Hamilton's Pizza
$9.99+
Cheese Pizza
$9.99+
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$10.99+
Meat Lover's Pizza
$10.99+
Hawaiian Pizza
$9.99+
Veggie Lover's Pizza
$9.99+
1/2 & 1/2 Pizza
$10.99+
WINGS/SIDES
Cheese Bread
$7.99
Served with one sauce
Bread Sticks
$6.99
Served with one sauce
6 Boneless Wings
$6.99
Served with ranch
12 Boneless Wings
$10.99
Served with ranch
6 Traditional Wings
$7.99
Served with ranch
12 Traditional Wings
$12.99
Served with ranch
Salad
$3.99
Served with choice of dressing
DRINK
Fountain Soda
$2.99
Unlimited refills
City Walk Pizza & Pub Location and Ordering Hours
(270) 485-2079
17 West Center Street, Madisonville, KY 42431
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 12PM
All hours
