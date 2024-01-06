CJ's Quality 985 Baltimore Pike
CJ'S Menu
Appetizers
- Cheese Fries$9.95
- Chili Fries$9.95
- CJ'S Fries$16.95
french fries/house made white cheddar beer cheese/crab meat/pico de gallo/sour cream/old bay
- Crab Nachos$16.95
tortilla chips/house made white cheddar beer dip/crab meat/pico de gallo/sour cream/old bay
- Crab Pretzel$10.95
soft pretzel sticks/homemade crab dip/ sharp cheddar cheese/old bay
- Crab Stuffed Poppers$11.95
- Family Fries$7.95
- Homemade Chili (Bowl)$9.95
- Homemade Chili (Cup)$6.95
- Pretzels with Beer Cheese$9.95
- Pub Fries$10.95
pub style fries topped with homemade chili, beer cheese sauce, sour cream and spring onion
- Soft Pretzels$7.95
Handhelds
- All Beef Quarter Pound Hotdog$8.95Out of stock
Quarter pound all beef hotdogs, served on a toasted brioche bun.
- Bacon Bleu Burger$11.95
bleu cheese/bacon/lettuce/tomato
- Brunch Burger$11.95
bacon/american cheese/egg/cjs signature sauce
- Burnin' Burger$10.95
jalapeños/cheddar/bacon/lettuce/tomato/Tabasco alioli
- BYO Chicken Sandwich$9.95
grilled chicken, brioche bun, choice of topping
- BYO Smash Burger$8.95
Juicy, savory, quarter pound seasoned smash patties, served on a toasted brioche bun.
- Californian$13.95
Avocado / Bacon / Provolone / Tabasco Aioli / Lettuce / Pico de Gallo
- Cheese Dog$9.95
Quarter pound all beef hotdogs, served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with our homemade White Cheddar Beer Cheese.
- Cheeseburger Slider$5.95
one 1/8 lb smash patty/american cheese/side of apple sauce/bottle of water
- Chicken Chesapeake Sandwich$16.95
grilled chicken breast/crab cake/provolone/chesapeake remoulade/martins potato roll
- Chili Cheese Dog$10.95Out of stock
Quarter pound all beef hotdogs, served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with our chili sauce and homemade White Cheddar Beer Cheese.
- Chili Dog$9.95Out of stock
all beef hotdog topped with our homemade chili
- Crab Cake Sandwich$19.95
broiled/maryland style/crab/lettuce/tomato/old bay aioli/Martin's Potato roll
- Crab Stuffed Popper Burger$12.95Out of stock
- Employee Burger$6.00Out of stock
- Fried Fish Sandwich$10.95
- Hawaiian$13.95
Bacon / Pineapple Chunks / Cheddar / BBQ
- Impossible Burger$12.95
plant based burger, choice of toppings
- Kickin'$11.95
Bacon / Cheddar / Jalapenos / Tabasco Aioli / Lettuce / Tomato
- Mushroom Bleu$12.95
Sautéed Mushrooms / Blue Cheese / CJ'S Signature Sauce
- Smokehouse Burger$14.95
cheddar cheese/Tex's pulled pork/bbq
- Surf & Turf Burger$15.95
provolone/crab cake/chesapeake remoulade/lettuce/tomato
Seafood Entrees
- Lobster Roll$22.95
lobster/house made sauce/New England style roll/served cold/topped with drawn butter
- Single Crab Cake$18.95
broiled/maryland style/jumbo lump crab/house mix
- Steamed Shrimp$10.95+
shrimp/lager/old bay compound butter/cocktail sauce
- Fried Shrimp & Fries$10.95
Eight fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce and a side of French fries
- Fish & Fries$14.95
Two piece of fried cod served with tartar sauce and a side of French fries
Kids Menu
Additionals
Specials
Limited Group Options
CJ'S Seafood
Beverages SF
Soups SF
- Cream of Crab Soup$7.95
A Maryland Favorite! creamy, loaded with flavor, fresh crab meat, and old bay!
- Maryland Crab Soup$7.95
A Maryland Favorite! Tomato broth, mixed with fresh crab meat, medley of vegetables, and tasty spices!
- Crab Soup Blend$7.95
Can't decide? Try our Maryland Crab and Cream Of Crab together!
