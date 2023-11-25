CJs Backstage 7022 22nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Late Night
Apps & Wings
- Fish Spread$9.95
- Fried Picks$7.95
- Fry Basket$5.95
- Mozz Stix$9.95
Mozzarella made fresh in-house, then breaded and ried to the perect golden brown. served with classic marinara.
- Onion rings$7.95
Thin-cut, sweet onions coated in a seasoned batter, then tried until golden & crispy. Dip it in our creamy horseradish sauce.
- Pretzel Stix$10.95
- Bad To The Bone$12.95
- Boneless Wings$10.95
Beverage
NA-Beverage
Liquors
- Well Vodka$4.00
- Absolut$7.00
- Absolut Citron$7.00Out of stock
- Dp Ed Lemon$6.00
- Dp Ed Lime$6.00
- Dp Ed Orange$6.00
- Dp Ed Ruby Red$6.00
- Dp Ed Sweet Tea$6.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Ketel One$7.00
- Ketel One Citron$7.00
- Smirnoff$5.00
- Smirnoff Blue$5.00
- Smirnoff Cherry$5.00
- Smirnoff Citrus$5.00
- Smirnoff Grape$5.00
- Smirnoff Orange$5.00
- Smirnoff Raz$5.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla$5.00
- Smirnoff W-Melon$5.00
- Smirnoff Whipped$5.00
- Stoli$6.00
- Titos$6.00
- Well Gin$4.00
- Beefeater$7.00
- Bombay$7.00
- Tanqueray$6.00
- Nolet$6.00
- Well Rum$4.00
- Bacardi$6.00
- Bacardi Dragonberry$6.00
- Bacardi Limon$6.00
- Captain Morgan$6.00
- Malibu$6.00
- Mount Gay$6.00
- Myers$6.00
- Sailor Jerry$6.00
- Santa Teresa 1796$8.00
- Rum Chata$6.00
- Well Bourbon$4.00
- Well Whiskey$4.00
- Basil Hayden$8.00
- Buchanan's DeLuxe$10.00
- Bullet Bourbon$7.00
- Bulleit Rye$7.00
- Canadian Club$6.00
- Crown Apple$7.00
- Crown Peach$7.00
- Crown Royal$7.00
- Fireball$4.00
- Jack Apple$6.00
- Jack Daniels$6.00
- Jack Fire$6.00
- Jack Honey$6.00
- Jack Rye$6.00
- Jameson$7.00
- Jameson Cold Brew$7.00
- Jameson Orange$7.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Jim Beam Red Stg$6.00
- Knob Creek Rye$7.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Seagrams 7$6.00
- Seagrams VO$6.00
- Skrewball$6.00
- Small Batch 1792$10.00
- Southern comfort$6.00
- Von Payne Black$9.00
- Wild Turkey 101$6.00
- Well Tequila$4.00
- 1800 Gold$7.00
- 1800 Silver$7.00
- Don Julio Blanco$7.00
- Cuervo Gold$6.00
- Cuervo Silver$6.00
- Mezcal$8.00
- Milagro Blanco$7.00
- Milagro Repo$7.00
- Patron Silver$8.00
- Casamigos Blanco$9.00
- Well Scotch$4.00
- Chivas$8.00
- Dewars$6.00
- Glenlivet$7.00
- JW Black$8.00
- JW Red$6.00
- Amaretto$4.00
- Baileys$6.00
- Christian Bros$6.00
- Rootbeer schn$4.00
- Courvoisier$9.00
- Di Saronno$7.00
- Goldschlager$6.00
- Grand Marnier$8.00
- Hennessey$9.00
- Jagermeister$6.00
- Rumpleminze$6.00
- Sambuca$6.00
- Tuaca$6.00
Beer
- Angry Orchard$4.50
- Bud Btl$3.50
- Bud light$3.50
- Bud Lt Lime$3.50
- Busch Light$3.50
- Coors Light$3.50
- Corona$4.50
- Corona Light$4.50
- Does Equis$4.50
- Guinness$5.00
- Heineken$4.50
- Jai Alai$5.00
- Mic Light$4.50
- Miller Lite$3.50
- Modelo btl$4.50
- Odouls$4.50
- PBR$3.50
- Rolling Rock$3.50
- Stella$4.50
- Surf Side Iced Tea$5.00Out of stock
- Twisted Tea$4.00
- Ultra$4.50
- Beach blonde Dft$5.00
- Jai Lai Dft$5.00
- Landshark Dft$4.00
- Mango Cart Dft$5.00
- Miller Lite Dft$4.00
- Reef donkey Dft$5.00
- Stella Dft$5.00
- Yuengling Dft$4.00
- Modelo Dft$5.00
- Hazy Dft$6.00
- Ultra Dft$4.00
- Space Dust Dft$6.00
- Celebration Dft$6.00
- High Noon GrapeFruit$5.00
- High Noon Lime$5.00
- High Noon PassionFruit$5.00
- High Noon Peach$5.00
- High Noon StrwBerry$5.00
- Nutrl Orange$5.00
- Nutrl Pineapple$5.00
- Nutrl Watermelon$5.00
- White Claw Blkberry$5.00
- White Claw Mango$5.00
- White Claw Raspberry$5.00
- Truly Wild Berry$5.00
- Surfside Iced Tea$5.00Out of stock
- Twisted Tea$5.00
Cocktails
- Gin and Juice$9.95
- Watermelon Sugar High$9.95
- Martini Mcbride$9.95
- Spicy Mango Margarita$9.95
- Espresso Martini$9.95
- Blueberry Yum yum$9.95
- Coco Loco$9.95
- White Peach sangria$9.95
- Blackberry Sangria$9.95
- Hazelnut Old Fashioned$9.95
- Bahama Mama$8.00
- Cosmo$8.00
- Long Island$9.00
- Margarita
- Rum Runner$8.00
- Sex on the Beach$8.00
- Skinny Margarita
Shots
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
- Chili Nelson$4.95+
- Fish Spread$9.95
- Fried Picks$7.95
- Mozz Stix$9.95
Mozzarella made fresh in-house, then breaded and ried to the perect golden brown. served with classic marinara.
- Onion rings$7.95
Thin-cut, sweet onions coated in a seasoned batter, then tried until golden & crispy. Dip it in our creamy horseradish sauce.
- Pretzel Stix$10.95
- Quesadilla$7.95
- Spinach Dip$11.95
Sandwiches
Side items
Extras & Add Ons
Side Sauces
Thanksgiving
CJs Backstage 7022 22nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710 Location and Ordering Hours
(727) 202-8881
Closed