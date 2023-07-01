CJ's Brewing Company 8115 Richardson Road

Food Menu

First Things First

Bangin' Shrimp

$13.00

Beer-battered, crispy fried shrimp served with a sweet and spicy bangin' sauce

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Cheese Bread

$12.00

Mozzarella cheese and garlic butter; topped with parmesan cheese

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Bone-in or boneless wings tossed in BBQ, chili garlic, mild, bangin' or super hot sauce; served with your choice of sauce to dip

Deep Fried Pickles

$10.00

Pickle slices, lightly battered and deep fried; served with a side of garlic aioli

Jalapeno Popper Dip

$13.00

Topped with pico de gallo; served with warm pretzels and fresh corn tortilla chips. Add pita for $2

Gourmet Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Made with pipette pasta, this mac and cheese is bursting with creamy, premium sharp cheddar flavor

Pub Nachos

$16.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with beef or chicken, house made queso, lettuce, black beans and pico de gallo (shredded cheese available for $2) add guacamole for a slight additional charge

Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled tortilla with black beans, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo & your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Sliders

$13.00

Three beef sliders with American cheese, grilled onions & a side of pickles

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Homemade creamy blend of spinach, artichoke hearts, garlic, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses, served with fresh tortilla chips. Add pita for $2

Sriracha-Agave Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Tossed in a sriracha agave sauce

Steak Bites

$17.00

Char grilled tenderloin & house made zip sauce with sautéed onions and mushrooms, served with garlic-buttered pita

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Favorites

Captain Crunch Chicken

$18.00

Chicken breast breaded in Cap'n Crunch Cereal, pan-fried golden and topped w/ our very own Captain sauce; served with broccoli and rice

CJ's Cajun Alfredo

$16.00

Fettuccine tossed in a Cajun alfredo sauce and parmesan cheese. Add chicken, steak or shrimp for an additional charge.

Fajitas

$18.00

Grilled chicken or steak with sauteed peppers and onions; served with warm flour tortillas, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa. Add guacamole for a slight additional charge

Jambalaya Classique *Gluten Friendly*

$18.00

A creole specialty made with sauteed chicken, spicy andouille sausage and sauteed shrimp; mixed with Cajun spices, caramelized onions, green peppers, tomatoes and rice

CJ's Fish and Chips

$18.00

Thick filets of cod dredged in our own golden lager beer batter, fried until golden brown, served with fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce and lemon

CJ's Famous Pot Roast

$20.00

Boneless beef short ribs braised overnight in our house blend of spices, served with Yukon gold potatoes and roasted carrots

Lemon Pepper Salmon

$22.00

8 oz filet of salmon generously coated in lemon pepper seasoning, broiled and served with our house-made rice pilaf, broccoli and CJ's caper-dill crème fraiche

Friday Reorder - 1 Piece

Soups and Salads

CJ's Soup of the Day Cup

$5.00

Rotating soup of the day

CJ's Soup of the Day Bowl

$8.00

Rotating soup of the day

Spicy, Hot Chili Cup

$5.00

Made with our Rich Hagg Red beer

Spicy, Hot Chili Bowl

$8.00

Made with our rich hagg red beer

CJ's Beer Onion Soup

$7.00

French onion soup made with our Golden Lager, topped with croutons, provolone, swiss and parmesan cheeses

Michigan Cherry Salad

$14.00

Spring mix topped with dried cherries, walnuts, seasonal apples and gorgonzola cheese; served with balsamic vinaigrette

CJ's House Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, cheddar cheese, red onion & croutons

Cobb Salad *Gluten Friendly*

$15.00

Romaine lettuce topped with crumbled bacon, tomato, red onion, gorgonzola cheese & a hard boiled egg

BBQ Chicken Salad *Gluten Friendly*

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses, bbq chicken; served with ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in a caesar dressing toped with parmesan cheese and croutons

Greek Town Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, beets, kalamata olives and feta cheese; served with Greek dressing

CJ's BYO Pizza

Small BYO Pizza

$11.00

Large BYO Pizza

$16.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$13.00

Specialty Pizzas

BBQ Chicken

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, and red onion

Hawaiian

Ham, bacon, and pineapple

B.L.T

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Carnivore

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, and Italian sausage

Veggie

Green pepper, fresh mushroom, black olive, red onion, and tomato

Chicken Romano

Grilled chicken, oregano, diced tomato, mild pepper, and red onion

Supreme

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, green pepper, red onion, fresh mushroom

Premium Burgers

Build Your Own

$15.00

Topped with lettuce and tomato, served with fries. Upgrade to truffle parmesan, sweet fries or onion rings. $1 additional toppings extra

The Eddie

$17.00

BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion ring topper with a side of bleu cheese dressing

Brewfire

$17.00

Pickled jalapeño, pepper jack cheese, bacon, with a side of mayonnaise

Lower Straits Patty Melt

$17.00

Onions caramelized in our lower straits stout beer, swiss cheese on a Michigan marbled rye

Side Dishes

Apples

$4.00

Dressings

Side Caesar Salad*

$7.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Vegetable of the Day

$5.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Steak

$7.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Dinner Salmon

$9.00

Side Pita

$3.00

Side Guacamole 2oz

$1.50

Side Guacamole 4oz

$2.00

Side Jalapeños 4oz

$0.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Piece fish

$4.00

Sandwiches or Wraps

Classic Club

$16.00

Sliced turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss, and American cheeses, served with mayo

Big Slim

$15.00

Grilled ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese served with big slim sauce

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.00

Thinly sliced steak with sauteed green peppers, onions, and provolone cheese

Corned Beef Reuben

$16.00

Thinly carved corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese, served with thousand island dressing

Sliced Turkey Reuben

$16.00

Sliced turkey, coleslaw, and swiss cheese, served with thousand island dressing

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, and buffalo sauce

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Lettuce, grilled chicken, and parmesan cheese tossed with caesar dressing

CJ's Fried Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Fried chicken tenders, bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, and our very own ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, breaded chicken & buffalo sauce

Children's Menu

LT Cheeseburger

$7.00

LT Corn Dog

$7.00

LT Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

LT Grilled Cheese

$7.00

LT Chicken Tenders

$7.00

LT Mac N Cheese

$7.00

LT Kid Pasta

$7.00

CJ's Specials

Ask your server for CJ's daily specials

Dessert Menu

CJ's Root Beer Float

$6.00

A velvety dollop of vanilla bean ice cream topped with our signature root beer **if you're over 21, add a shot of your favorite liquor and make your float unique

The Warm Butter Cake

$7.00

The Knuckle Sandwich

$7.00

A huge dollop of moose tracks ice cream sandwiched between two warmed chocolate chip cookies; topped with whipped cream and rich chocolate syrup

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Starry

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Water

Iced Tea

$2.75

1/2 Keg Root Beer

$110.00

1/4 Keg Root Beer

$80.00

1/6 Keg Root Beer

$65.00

Apple Juice

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Cherry Pepsi

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk (Kids)

$1.50

Club Soda

Coffee

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

GRW Root Beer

$12.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Kids Cup

$1.50

LT Root Beer

$2.50

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Root Beer

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Refill GRW Root Beer

$8.00

Root Beer (Kids)

$1.50

SF Red Bull

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.75

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$4.00

Carryout Pizza

Specialty Pizzas (Carryout)

BBQ Chicken

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, and red onion

Hawaiian

Ham, bacon, and pineapple

B.L.T

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Carnivore

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, and Italian sausage

Veggie

Green pepper, fresh mushroom, black olive, red onion, and tomato

Chicken Romano

Grilled chicken, oregano, diced tomato, mild pepper, and red onion

Supreme

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, green pepper, red onion, fresh mushroom

CJ's BYO Pizza (Carryout)

Small BYO Pizza

$11.00

Large BYO Pizza

$16.00

Gluten Free BYO Pizza

$13.00

CJ's Retail & Membership

Wearables

CJ's Adjustable Hat

$20.00

CJ's Beanie

$20.00

CJ's Scarf

$20.00

CJ's Logo T-Shirt XS/S

$20.00

CJ's Logo T-Shirt M/LG

$20.00

CJ's Logo T-Shirt XL

$20.00

CJ's Logo T-Shirt 2XL-3XL

$25.00

CJ's Logo Light Zipper

$30.00

CJ's Logo Hoodie

$30.00

Glassware

Blue Logo Pint

$20.00

CJ's Stainless Steel 6oz Cup

$8.00

CJ's Logo Mug

$20.00

Stickers

Large Round Blue Logo

$4.00

Memberships

Lifetime

$50.00

Gift Certificate