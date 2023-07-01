CJ's Brewing Company 8115 Richardson Road
Food Menu
First Things First
Bangin' Shrimp
Beer-battered, crispy fried shrimp served with a sweet and spicy bangin' sauce
Cheese Sticks
Cheese Bread
Mozzarella cheese and garlic butter; topped with parmesan cheese
Chicken Wings
Bone-in or boneless wings tossed in BBQ, chili garlic, mild, bangin' or super hot sauce; served with your choice of sauce to dip
Deep Fried Pickles
Pickle slices, lightly battered and deep fried; served with a side of garlic aioli
Jalapeno Popper Dip
Topped with pico de gallo; served with warm pretzels and fresh corn tortilla chips. Add pita for $2
Gourmet Mac and Cheese
Made with pipette pasta, this mac and cheese is bursting with creamy, premium sharp cheddar flavor
Pub Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with beef or chicken, house made queso, lettuce, black beans and pico de gallo (shredded cheese available for $2) add guacamole for a slight additional charge
Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla with black beans, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo & your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Sliders
Three beef sliders with American cheese, grilled onions & a side of pickles
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Homemade creamy blend of spinach, artichoke hearts, garlic, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses, served with fresh tortilla chips. Add pita for $2
Sriracha-Agave Brussel Sprouts
Tossed in a sriracha agave sauce
Steak Bites
Char grilled tenderloin & house made zip sauce with sautéed onions and mushrooms, served with garlic-buttered pita
Chips and Salsa
Favorites
Captain Crunch Chicken
Chicken breast breaded in Cap'n Crunch Cereal, pan-fried golden and topped w/ our very own Captain sauce; served with broccoli and rice
CJ's Cajun Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed in a Cajun alfredo sauce and parmesan cheese. Add chicken, steak or shrimp for an additional charge.
Fajitas
Grilled chicken or steak with sauteed peppers and onions; served with warm flour tortillas, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa. Add guacamole for a slight additional charge
Jambalaya Classique *Gluten Friendly*
A creole specialty made with sauteed chicken, spicy andouille sausage and sauteed shrimp; mixed with Cajun spices, caramelized onions, green peppers, tomatoes and rice
CJ's Fish and Chips
Thick filets of cod dredged in our own golden lager beer batter, fried until golden brown, served with fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce and lemon
CJ's Famous Pot Roast
Boneless beef short ribs braised overnight in our house blend of spices, served with Yukon gold potatoes and roasted carrots
Lemon Pepper Salmon
8 oz filet of salmon generously coated in lemon pepper seasoning, broiled and served with our house-made rice pilaf, broccoli and CJ's caper-dill crème fraiche
Friday Reorder - 1 Piece
Soups and Salads
CJ's Soup of the Day Cup
Rotating soup of the day
CJ's Soup of the Day Bowl
Rotating soup of the day
Spicy, Hot Chili Cup
Made with our Rich Hagg Red beer
Spicy, Hot Chili Bowl
Made with our rich hagg red beer
CJ's Beer Onion Soup
French onion soup made with our Golden Lager, topped with croutons, provolone, swiss and parmesan cheeses
Michigan Cherry Salad
Spring mix topped with dried cherries, walnuts, seasonal apples and gorgonzola cheese; served with balsamic vinaigrette
CJ's House Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, cheddar cheese, red onion & croutons
Cobb Salad *Gluten Friendly*
Romaine lettuce topped with crumbled bacon, tomato, red onion, gorgonzola cheese & a hard boiled egg
BBQ Chicken Salad *Gluten Friendly*
Romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses, bbq chicken; served with ranch dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in a caesar dressing toped with parmesan cheese and croutons
Greek Town Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, beets, kalamata olives and feta cheese; served with Greek dressing
Specialty Pizzas
BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, and red onion
Hawaiian
Ham, bacon, and pineapple
B.L.T
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Carnivore
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, and Italian sausage
Veggie
Green pepper, fresh mushroom, black olive, red onion, and tomato
Chicken Romano
Grilled chicken, oregano, diced tomato, mild pepper, and red onion
Supreme
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, green pepper, red onion, fresh mushroom
Premium Burgers
Build Your Own
Topped with lettuce and tomato, served with fries. Upgrade to truffle parmesan, sweet fries or onion rings. $1 additional toppings extra
The Eddie
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion ring topper with a side of bleu cheese dressing
Brewfire
Pickled jalapeño, pepper jack cheese, bacon, with a side of mayonnaise
Lower Straits Patty Melt
Onions caramelized in our lower straits stout beer, swiss cheese on a Michigan marbled rye
Side Dishes
Apples
Dressings
Side Caesar Salad*
Side House Salad
Onion Rings
Truffle Parmesan Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Baked Potato
Coleslaw
French Fries
Rice Pilaf
Vegetable of the Day
Side Chicken
Side Steak
Side Shrimp
Side Dinner Salmon
Side Pita
Side Guacamole 2oz
Side Guacamole 4oz
Side Jalapeños 4oz
Side Avocado
Piece fish
Sandwiches or Wraps
Classic Club
Sliced turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss, and American cheeses, served with mayo
Big Slim
Grilled ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese served with big slim sauce
Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced steak with sauteed green peppers, onions, and provolone cheese
Corned Beef Reuben
Thinly carved corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese, served with thousand island dressing
Sliced Turkey Reuben
Sliced turkey, coleslaw, and swiss cheese, served with thousand island dressing
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, and buffalo sauce
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Lettuce, grilled chicken, and parmesan cheese tossed with caesar dressing
CJ's Fried Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tenders, bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, and our very own ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, breaded chicken & buffalo sauce
Children's Menu
CJ's Specials
Dessert Menu
CJ's Root Beer Float
A velvety dollop of vanilla bean ice cream topped with our signature root beer **if you're over 21, add a shot of your favorite liquor and make your float unique
The Warm Butter Cake
The Knuckle Sandwich
A huge dollop of moose tracks ice cream sandwiched between two warmed chocolate chip cookies; topped with whipped cream and rich chocolate syrup
Ice Cream Scoop
Cheese Cake
N/A Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Starry
Mountain Dew
Lemonade
Water
Iced Tea
1/2 Keg Root Beer
1/4 Keg Root Beer
1/6 Keg Root Beer
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Cherry Pepsi
Chocolate Milk
Chocolate Milk (Kids)
Club Soda
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Ginger Beer
Gingerale
Grapefruit Juice
GRW Root Beer
Hot Tea
Kids Cup
LT Root Beer
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Root Beer
Red Bull
Refill GRW Root Beer
Root Beer (Kids)
SF Red Bull
Tomato Juice
Tonic Water
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Mary
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
Carryout Pizza
Specialty Pizzas (Carryout)
BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, and red onion
Hawaiian
Ham, bacon, and pineapple
B.L.T
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Carnivore
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, and Italian sausage
Veggie
Green pepper, fresh mushroom, black olive, red onion, and tomato
Chicken Romano
Grilled chicken, oregano, diced tomato, mild pepper, and red onion
Supreme
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, green pepper, red onion, fresh mushroom