Clairette Denver West Wash Park
Dinner Menu
Starters
Mussels
Bell pepper, Onion, Garlic, Tomato, Scallion, Saffron wine broth
Bruschetta
Traditional bruschetta over crostinis with a house made Strawberry Balsamic Dressing {vegan}
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
House-made red pepper hummus served with pita, red bell pepper, cucumbers and carrots for dipping
Shrimp Artichoke Dip
Baby Shrimp and Artichoke Dip served with Pita, Cucumber, Carrots, Bell Pepper Rockefeller oysters: Herb butter, Garlic, Shallot, Spinach Parmesan.
Brussel Sprouts
Brussel sprouts fried until crispy, tossed in caramelized onions, parmesan cheese and a house-made lemon vinaigrette
Oysters Rockefeller Half
Oysters Rockefeller Full
Salads
Strawberry and Orange Salad
Blood oranges, strawberries, arugula, Red Cabbage, Red Onion, and Avocado Tossed in a unique house made Sweet Citrus Dressing
Traditional Greek Salad
Hearty cuts of tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives and feta cheese in a simple oil and red wine vinegar blend sprinkled with fresh oregano salt and pepper
Caprese Salad
Sliced Hot House Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Fresh Mozzarella, drizzled in oil and balsamic vinegar with a touch of salt and pepper
Arabian Nights Salad
Spinach, Orzo, Garbanzo and Quinoa, Mint, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Scallion, Olives, Feta, Bell pepper, lemon vinaigrette (Vegetarian)
Sandwiches & Large Plates
Burger Clairet
1/2 LB USDA Prime Beef Burger, Dijonaise, lettuce, tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, , American cheese, Brioche bun
Monte Cristo Sandwich
Delicately prepared, French Toast Style with Honey Ham, Havarti cheese, Dijonaise
Chicken Sandwich
Choosed marinated Grilled, or Crispy Chicken On a Brioche bun with Dijonaisse, Melted Havarti, and Sandwich Pickles. (Add Hickory Bacon - $3.00)
Lamb Sliders
Caramelized onion, Blueberry Jam, Goat cheese, Arugula, Balsamic glaze on Sourdough Bread
Falafel Sliders
House-made Falafel on a Hawaiian roll basted with zesty Tzatziki sauce, topped with lettuce, sliced tomato and avocado
Roasted Sea Bass
Pan Seared Sea Bass, Roasted red onion, Tomato, Bell pepper, Zucchini
Mediterranean Chicken
Marinated Chicken Thighs in a blend of Fresh herbs and spices, Pan Fried Zucchini, Bell peppers, Onions, Roasted Tomato
NY Strip
Salmon
Sides and Such
Greek Potato Salad
Potatoes, Scallions, Red onion, Bell pepper, Tomato, red wine vinaigrette, Parsley, Dill, Mint, Oregano, Kalamata olives, Greek yogurt and sour cream
Truffle Fries
Vegetarian Platter
Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Zuchini, Bell Pepper, Avocado, Artichoke Hearts and a hot pepper medley. Served with a House made Ranch.
Reg French Fries
Side Arabian Nights Salad
Side Caprese Salad
Side Greek Salad
Side Strawberry/Orange
Side House
Crostini Side
Focaccia Side
Pita Side
Side Ketchup
Side Ranch
Add Chicken Breast Fried
Add Chicken Breast Grilled
Add Chicken Skewer
Add Salmon
Side Veggies
Side Hummus
Charcuterie
Proscuitto
Mortadella
Capicola
Soppressata
Smoked Salmon
Whiskey Salame
Picante Salame
Milano Salame
Fresh Baguette
Fresh Focaccia
Pita
Crackers
Baguette Crostini
Focaccia Crostini
Gluten Free Crackers
Gluten Free Cauliflower Bread
Brie N Honey
Garlic Herb Boursin
Ghouda
Feta
Mature Cheddar w/ Whiskey
Kanaal
Muenster
Quince Jam
Stone Ground Mustard
Tampenade
Veggies
Peppers
Hummus
Tzaziki Sauce
Goat Cheese Spread
Boursin Spread
Pimento Spread
Gorgonzola Crumbles
Fig Spread
Cherry Spread
Specials Menu
Carnitas Tacos
Corn Tortilla filled with house braised Pork Carnitas topped with cilantro and cotija cheese with salsa and lime on the side
Non Exclusive French Fries
French Fries topped with caramelized onion, dijonaise, melted cheese, chopped onion and pickle
Gyros Sandwich
Warm pita filled with Gyros meat, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, pepperoncini and a house-made Tzatziki sauce. Served with French Fries