Dinner Menu

Starters

Mussels

$18.00

Bell pepper, Onion, Garlic, Tomato, Scallion, Saffron wine broth

Bruschetta

$12.00

Traditional bruschetta over crostinis with a house made Strawberry Balsamic Dressing {vegan}

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$18.00

House-made red pepper hummus served with pita, red bell pepper, cucumbers and carrots for dipping

Shrimp Artichoke Dip

$14.00Out of stock

Baby Shrimp and Artichoke Dip served with Pita, Cucumber, Carrots, Bell Pepper Rockefeller oysters: Herb butter, Garlic, Shallot, Spinach Parmesan.

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Brussel sprouts fried until crispy, tossed in caramelized onions, parmesan cheese and a house-made lemon vinaigrette

Oysters Rockefeller Half

$14.00

Oysters Rockefeller Full

Salads

Strawberry and Orange Salad

$14.00

Blood oranges, strawberries, arugula, Red Cabbage, Red Onion, and Avocado Tossed in a unique house made Sweet Citrus Dressing

Traditional Greek Salad

$14.00

Hearty cuts of tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives and feta cheese in a simple oil and red wine vinegar blend sprinkled with fresh oregano salt and pepper

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Sliced Hot House Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Fresh Mozzarella, drizzled in oil and balsamic vinegar with a touch of salt and pepper

Arabian Nights Salad

$16.00

Spinach, Orzo, Garbanzo and Quinoa, Mint, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Scallion, Olives, Feta, Bell pepper, lemon vinaigrette (Vegetarian)

Sandwiches & Large Plates

Burger Clairet

$18.00

1/2 LB USDA Prime Beef Burger, Dijonaise, lettuce, tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, , American cheese, Brioche bun

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$16.00

Delicately prepared, French Toast Style with Honey Ham, Havarti cheese, Dijonaise

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Choosed marinated Grilled, or Crispy Chicken On a Brioche bun with Dijonaisse, Melted Havarti, and Sandwich Pickles. (Add Hickory Bacon - $3.00)

Lamb Sliders

$16.00

Caramelized onion, Blueberry Jam, Goat cheese, Arugula, Balsamic glaze on Sourdough Bread

Falafel Sliders

$14.00

House-made Falafel on a Hawaiian roll basted with zesty Tzatziki sauce, topped with lettuce, sliced tomato and avocado

Roasted Sea Bass

$26.00

Pan Seared Sea Bass, Roasted red onion, Tomato, Bell pepper, Zucchini

Mediterranean Chicken

$16.00

Marinated Chicken Thighs in a blend of Fresh herbs and spices, Pan Fried Zucchini, Bell peppers, Onions, Roasted Tomato

NY Strip

$22.00

Salmon

$22.00

Sides and Such

Greek Potato Salad

$8.00

Potatoes, Scallions, Red onion, Bell pepper, Tomato, red wine vinaigrette, Parsley, Dill, Mint, Oregano, Kalamata olives, Greek yogurt and sour cream

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Vegetarian Platter

$14.00

Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Zuchini, Bell Pepper, Avocado, Artichoke Hearts and a hot pepper medley. Served with a House made Ranch.

Reg French Fries

$6.00

Side Arabian Nights Salad

$7.00

Side Caprese Salad

$6.00

Side Greek Salad

$7.00

Side Strawberry/Orange

$7.00

Side House

$6.00

Crostini Side

$2.00

Focaccia Side

$2.00

Pita Side

$2.00

Side Ketchup

Side Ranch

Add Chicken Breast Fried

$6.00

Add Chicken Breast Grilled

$6.00

Add Chicken Skewer

$6.00

Add Salmon

$9.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Side Hummus

$4.00

Desserts

Creme Brûlée

$12.00
Seasonal Cobbler

$14.00

Charcuterie

Proscuitto

$6.00

Mortadella

$6.00

Capicola

$4.00

Soppressata

$4.00

Smoked Salmon

$9.00

Whiskey Salame

$4.00

Picante Salame

$6.00

Milano Salame

$6.00

Fresh Baguette

$4.00

Fresh Focaccia

$4.00

Pita

$4.00

Crackers

$3.00

Baguette Crostini

$4.00

Focaccia Crostini

$4.00

Gluten Free Crackers

$5.00

Gluten Free Cauliflower Bread

$6.00

Brie N Honey

$4.00

Garlic Herb Boursin

$6.00

Ghouda

$6.00

Feta

$4.00

Mature Cheddar w/ Whiskey

$6.00

Kanaal

$6.00

Muenster

$6.00

Quince Jam

$3.00

Stone Ground Mustard

$3.00

Tampenade

$4.00

Veggies

$3.00

Peppers

$3.00

Hummus

$4.00

Tzaziki Sauce

$3.00

Goat Cheese Spread

$4.00

Boursin Spread

$4.00

Pimento Spread

$4.00

Gorgonzola Crumbles

$3.00

Fig Spread

Cherry Spread

$4.00

Specials Menu

Carnitas Tacos

$8.00

Corn Tortilla filled with house braised Pork Carnitas topped with cilantro and cotija cheese with salsa and lime on the side

Non Exclusive French Fries

$10.00

French Fries topped with caramelized onion, dijonaise, melted cheese, chopped onion and pickle

Gyros Sandwich

$14.00

Warm pita filled with Gyros meat, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, pepperoncini and a house-made Tzatziki sauce. Served with French Fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Sodas And Such

Beverages

Cinnamon Black Pepper Spritz

$6.00

Cole's Root Beer

$6.00

Adam and Eve Spritz

$6.00

Lavender Rose Spritz

$6.00

House Made Ginger Soda

$6.00

House Made Lemonade

$5.00

Mixed Berry Limeade

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$6.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$5.00

Boylans Cola

$4.00

Boylans Diet Coke

$4.00

Boylans Ginger Ale

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00