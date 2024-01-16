Visit Us Today!
Carson & Clark
Breakfast
Mains
- Avocado Toast$6.50
Smashed avocado, bacon, kimchi, egg on toasted Sourdough
- Breakfast Burrito$8.50
Egg, bacon, hashbrowns, avocado cilantro salsa
- Cinna-Griddle Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, on a cinnamon roll bun
- C&C Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
True to the street. Eggs, bacon, hashbrowns, cotija, crema, cilantro, tajin on potato roll
Lunch
Mains
- Smash Burger & Fries$11.00
Smash burger patty, lettuce, onion, cheese, burger sauce
- Nashville Hot Chicken Banh Mi$11.00
Music City Style. Fried chicken, pickles, cilantro, jalapeno, chipotle mayo on a bolillo roll
- Red Chili Beef Tacos$8.00
Marinated beef in red chilis, pickled onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, on corn tortillas
- C&C Wrap$9.00
First every C&C wrap! Grilled chicken, cilantro lime slaw, avocado, bell peppers, salad greens tossed in spicy ranch
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.00
Just what it sounds like!
- C&C Chopped Salad$8.00
Spring mix, arugula, cabbage, carrots, avocado, cotija, cucumber, tomato, bacon, blue cheese with cilantro lime vinaigrette or spicy ranch dressing
- C&C Loaded Fries$10.00
Crispy chicken, cotija, kimchi, pickles, chipotle mayo, crema
- C&C Fries$5.00
Just get me some fries!
- BBQ Chips$3.00Out of stock
- Salt & Vin Chips$3.00Out of stock
- Sea Salt Chips$3.00Out of stock