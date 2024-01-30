Classy Coals 100 S Bridgefarmer Rd Unit D McKinney TX 75069
Appetizers
- Fried Pickles$6.00
Tangy dill pickle slices coated in seasoned cornmeal and deep-fried to crispy perfection, served with creamy ranch dressing. These addictive bites will disappear in seconds slice for Garnish.
- Hush Puppies$8.00
Golden balls of crispy cornmeal batter mixed with onion and spices served with a tangy remoulade sauce. Dip and Enjoy
- Deviled Eggs$5.00
Classic hard-boiled eggs with a creamy zesty filling, topped with a sprinkle of smoky paprika and a dill pickles. These deviled eggs will make you want to order seconds.
- Fried Catfish Bites$10.00
Bite-sized pieces of crispy fried catfish, seasoned to perfection and served with spicy hot sauce and cool tartar sauce. A taste of the South in every bite.
- Corn Fritters$8.00
Sweet corn kernels mixed with flour and spices, deep-fried to a golden brown and served with a dollop of sweet honey butter. These fritters are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
Entrees
- Oxtail and Rice$22.00
Slow-cooked oxtail served over a bed of fluffy white rice, topped with sauteed collard greens and crispy fried onions, garnished with fresh parsley.
- Braised Short Rib Hash$22.00
Braised short ribs served with crispy potatoes, roasted garlic aioli, and a poached egg.
- Blackened Salmon Salad$22.00
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions, topped with blackened salmon and a zesty citrus vinaigrette.
- Smoked Pulled Pork Tacos$22.00
Tender smoked pulled pork topped in a tangy barbecue sauce, served in a warm taco shell with coleslaw and breakfast potatoes.
- Chicken and Biscuits$22.00
Fried chicken served on top of homemade biscuits, drizzled with honey, and served with a side of smoked tomato jam.
- Chicken and Waffles$14.00
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken served on top of a fluffy Belgian waffle, drizzled with warm maple syrup and a dollop of butter. Sweet and savory, this dish is the ultimate comfort food. A side of smoked tomato jam is also included.
- Seafood Grits$30.00
Creamy grits topped with your choice of lobster, shrimp, catfish, or all three, and a white truffle cheese sauce. Served with garlic bread on the side.
- Bourbon Bread Pudding French Toast$18.00
Thick slices of bourbon-infused bread pudding soaked in custard pan-fried until crispy and served with fresh berries and whipped cream choice. Your choice of protein fried chicken, sausage, pork or beef.
- Breakfast Burrito$12.00
A hearty flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, spicy chorizo sausage, black beans, cheddar cheese and Zesty salsa, served with crispy breakfast potatoes. This Burrito will satisfy even the most enormous appetite.
- Classic Eggs Benedict$12.00
A toasted English muffin topped with smoky Canadian bacon, Perfectly poached eggs, and rich hollandaise sauce, served with (crispy breakfast potatoes. This dish is a brunch classic for a reason.
- Pecan Smoked Bacon and Buttermilk$22.00
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes infused with Vanilla, topped with pecan praline butter, and served with crispy pecan smoked bacon, sweet and savory satisfaction.
- Fried chicken and Biscuits$14.00
Southern-style buttermilk fried chicken served on top of fluffy buttermilk biscuits, drizzled with honey butter and hot sauce. This Dish is a crowd-pleaser and a true southern staple
- Shrimp and Crab Omellette$22.00
A fluffy omelette filled with succelent shrimp, sweet lobster and crab with vegetables and Ricotta cheese paired with a sweet and spicy salsa.
- Smoked Brisket And Waffle Sandwich$18.00
Tender, smoky brisket on a fluffy Belgian Waffle drizzled with BBQ sauce and Topped with a sweet slaw and juicy tomato satisfy your brunch cravings.
- Smoked pork chop and sweet potato$22.00
Juicy smoked pork chop served with crispy sweet potato hash and a sunny-side-up egg is delicious and satisfying.
- Vegan Breakfast Bowl$16.00
A hearty bowl filled with roasted sweet potatoes, sauteed kale and Quinoa. Topped with avocado slices, cherry tomatoes, and crispy chickpeas and served with a side of house-made salsa, delicious and satisfying.
- Tofu Scramble$14.00
Scarmbled tofu with sauteed bell peppers, onions, and spinach served with a side of roasted potatoes and your choice of toast.
Sides
- Mac And Cheese$6.00
Classic Baked Macaron And Cheese With A Crispy Breadcrumb Topping.
- Collard Greens$5.00
Slow-Cooked With Smoked Ham Hocks And Onions.
- Black-Eyed Peas$5.00
Black-Eyed Peas With Our House Seasoning Blend With Onions, Garlic, And A Smoked Ham Hock
- Breakfast Potatoes$4.00
Crispy Breakfast Potatoes With Sauteed Peppers And Onions Ham Hock.
- Fried Okra$6.00
Crispy Breakfast Potatoes With Sauteed Peppers And Onions Ham Hock.
- Buttermilk Biscuits$4.00
Cornmeal-Coated Okra Deep-Fried To Crispy Perfection
- Vegan Pancakes$12.00
Fluffy Pancakes Made With Almond Milk And Topped With Fresh Berries, Sliced Bananas, And Maple Syrup Served With A Side Of Vegan Butter.
- Avocado Toast$10.00
Toasted Artisan Bread Topped With Smashed Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, And Microgreens Drizzled With Balsamic Glaze And Served With A Side Of Fresh Fruit.