Clayton's At the Beach
Snacks
- Pierogi$12.00
potato, Fontina, chive, pepper bacon pan jus
- Charcuterie$18.00
Clayton's take on a classic- Imported meats & artisanal cheese, seasonal accoutrements.
- Hummus Platter$10.00
roasted golden & red beets, goat cheese crumbles, toasted cashews, roasted garlic, veggie stix, focaccia flatbread
- Smoked Brisket Flatbread$13.00
spring mix, roasted peppers, grilled fennel, mozzarella, herbs, malbec bbq
- Potato Fries$9.00
roasted garlic, parmesan, truffle oil, rosemary, garlic herb aioli
- Torched Herb Goat Cheese$11.00
Roasted garlic, peppers, olives, arugula, balsamic, crostini
- Fontina Mac$14.00
NC Pulled Pork, crushed pork rinds, bbq sauce, green onions
- Roasted Local Oysters$14.00
garlic herb butter, lemon zest, parmesan crumb
- P.E.I. Mussels$11.00
tomato basil, lemon zest, grilled baguette
- Baby Back Ribs App$9.00
mesquite smoked, apple kimchi, bbq
- Fried Jumbo Shrimp$14.00
4 jumbo shrimp Clayton's Cocktail Sauce
Bowls
- Kale Caesar$10.00
grape tomatoes | olive oil crostini | non-parmesan crisps | cashew-based Caesar dressing
- Antipasto$12.00
assorted cured meats | mozzarella | parmesan | cavatappi | spring mix | roasted garlic | grilled fennel | cucumbers | grape tomatoes | olives
- Quinoa$12.00
caramelized apple | grape tomatoes | roasted portabella mushroom | grilled fennel | spring mix | balsamic
- Garden Salad$7.00
spring mix | grape tomatoes | cucumbers | onions | carrots | red wine vinaigrette | rye croutons
- Pittsburgh Steak Salad$18.00
n.y. strip steak | potato fries | blue cheese crumbles | garden salad ranch
- Spiceology Blackened N.C. Tuna$16.00
brown rice | roasted winter squash | baby kale| apple cider reduction
- Shrimp Stir Fry$16.00
jumbo shrimp | brown rice | julienne vegetables | baby bok choy | black garlic ginger soy sauce
Sandos
- Pastrami$18.00
house specialty | vinegar slaw | #44 mustard | brioche
- HOT Italian Grinder$15.00
mortadella | genoa salami | spicy capicola | fontina | lettuce | tomato | onion | grilled fennel | oil & vinegar | oregano | red pepper flakes | sub roll
- Coastal Cattle Meatloaf$16.00
pepper bacon-wrapped hereford beef | sweet pepper jam | caramelized onions | fontina mac | malbec bbq | brioche
- Muffuletta$14.00
mortadella | genoa salami | spicy capicola | mozzarella | sweet pepper jam | olive tapenade | focaccia
- Reuben$18.00
smoked pastrami | sauerkraut | Clayton’s 1000 island | cheese | caraway rye
- Crispy Fried Chicken$16.00
pepper bacon | swiss | lettuce | tomato | onion | pimento cheese | focaccia
- Butter Burger$16.00
hereford beef | compound butter | onions | american | Clayton’s sauce | brioche
- Portabella Mushroom Stack$12.00
roasted peppers | caramelized onions | pimento | arugula | onion | tomato | brioche
- Cubano$14.00
NC Pulled Pork | VA Ham | Swiss | Speedy’s Mustard Sauce
- Steak Sando$18.00
pepper-bacon, Swiss, L.T.O., pimento cheese, focaccia
- BLT$12.00
- Joe’s Special$10.00