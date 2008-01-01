Clean Eats 6583 commerce Rd.
Chicken Meals
Chicken Teriyaki Meal
$11.99
Low Carb Hummus & Spicy Chicken GF All-natural spicy chicken, spinach, pepers, red pepper hummus GF 32p/9f/5c
$8.99
BBQ Chicken, Green Beans & Sweet Potato All-natural chicken, green beans, sweet potato with our natural BBQ GF 40p/6f/42c
$11.99
Chicken Pesto Meal
$11.99
Chicken meal
$11.99
Chicken Marinara Meal
$11.99
Chili Lime Chicken Meal
$11.99
Peppered Chicken Meal
$11.99
Clean Eats Chicken Bowls
$11.99
Clean Eats Low Carb Bowls
$8.99
Clean Eats Mediterranean Bowls
$12.99
Clean Eats Special
$12.99
Chicken Mediterranean Bowl
$12.99
Greek Chicken Bowl
$11.99
Clean Cut Eating Bowl
$11.99
Chicken Fajitas Bowl
$12.99
Chicken Tzatziki Bowl
$12.99
We made to much meal
$7.49
Soups To Go
Drinks
Poppi Cherry Limeade
$2.50
Poppi Orange
$2.50
Poppi Strawberry Lemon
$2.50
Fiji Water small
$2.25
Boylan Diet Cola
$2.59
Boylan Cola
$2.59
Boylan Ginger Ale
$2.59
Leelanau Cherry Lemonade
$3.49
Leelanau Cherry Sweet Tea
$3.49
Leelanau Cherry Limeade
$3.49
Leelanau Half & Half
$3.49
Leelanau Cherry Unsweet Tea
$3.49
La Colombe Triple Latte
$3.49Out of stock
La Colombe Oat Milk Vanilla Latte
$3.99
Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water
$4.99
La Colombe Mocha Latte
$3.49
La Colombe Vanilla Latte
$3.49
Beef Meals
Salads & Gabbys Garden
Angel Hair Pasta
$7.99
Greek Pasta Salad
$7.99
Tahini Kale
$10.99
Cabbage Crunch
$7.99
Black Bean Quinoa
$7.99
Orzo Lentil With Kale
$7.99
Kale Tabouli
$7.99
Pure Protein
$7.99
Moroccan Lentil
$7.99
Spicy Fiesta
$7.99
Mediterranean Grain
$7.99
Mediterranean Quinoa
$7.99
Garlic Kale
$5.99
Greek Quinoa Salad
$7.99
Clean Eats Salads Small
$5.99
Gabby Salads
$7.99
Clean Eats misc
$6.99
Gabby's Salads Large
$10.99
Homemade garlic or hummus
$6.99
Greek Chicken Salad
$11.99
Greek Quinoa Salad
$5.99
Vegan/Vegetarian Meals
Turkey Meals
Seafood Meals
Wraps Kits
Burger Kits
By The Pound
Treats & Snacks
Clean Eats Orginal PB Oat Bites
$6.99
Detroit Protein Bites
$6.99
Why Bar Cherry Chia
$2.99
RXBAR Blueberry
$2.99
Why Bar Zesty Lemon
$2.99
Why Bar Choco Peanut
$2.99
Why Bar Super Cacao
$2.99
Why Bar Apple Almond
$2.99
Nut Mix
$1.99
Raw Almonds
$1.99
Clean Eats Treats
$6.99
Kettle BBQ Chips
$1.49
Kettle Sea Salt Chips
$1.49
Chubby Snacks peanut butter & strawberry pb&j
$2.99
Chubby Almond Butter & Strawberry Jam
$2.99
Stellar Pretzel Braids Bold & Herby
$4.99
Stellar Pretzel Braids Maui Monk
$4.99
Stellar Pretzel Braids Simply Stellar
$4.99Out of stock
Stellar Pretzel Braids Sweet & Sparky
$4.99
Why Bars Blueberry Bliss
$2.99
Great Lakes Original Chips
$1.99
Great Lakes Barbeque Potato Chips
$1.99
Great Lakes Cherry BBQ Potato Chips
$1.99
Great Lakes Sea Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips
$1.99
Chubby Snacks Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam
$3.99
Chubby Snacks Almond Butter & Strawberry Jam
$3.99
Perfect Bar pb
$2.99
Perfect Bar Drark Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter
$2.99
Muffits Wildberry
$6.99
Muffits Double Chocolate
$6.99
On-A Date Peanut Butter
$3.99
On-A Date Tahini &Coffee
$3.99
Family Meals
