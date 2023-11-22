Order pick ups at farmers markets or in store! More
Clear Skies Meadery 15201 Display Court
16oz Draft (To Go)
- 16oz Adam's Fall (Apple Pie)$16.95
- 16oz Buzzed Bee (Coffee)$16.65
- 16oz Crimes of Passion (Passion session)$12.30
- 16oz Crimson Mage (Cranberry)$13.75
- 16oz Devil's Fiddle (Peach)$16.25
- 16oz Fairs Vanity (Raspberry)$18.95
- 16oz Fox's Dinner (Ginger bread)$12.60
- 16oz Friending Fenrir (Traditional Dry)$12.45
- 16oz Guava Mama$12.30
- 16oz Hopped$15.15
- 16oz Jolly Watermelon$12.30
- 16oz Knotty Soda (Vanilla Oak)$15.10
- 16oz Love Potion 69 (Butterfly Session)$12.30
- 16oz Mojave Rose (Prickly Pear Session)$12.30
- 16oz Nevermore (Blackcurrant session)$12.30
- 16oz Root of Evil (Ginger)$13.50
- 16oz Sailor’s Delight (Hibiscus)$13.50
- 16oz Sweet Deception (Sweet)$14.35
- 16oz The Headless Norseman (Pumpkin)$16.60
- 16oz Twisted Cherry$15.80
- 16oz Twisted Oliver (Blackberry)$18.95
- 16oz Vanir (Semi-sweet)$14.35
- 16oz Violet's Outburst (Blueberry Lemon)$16.95
- 16oz Tart for the Heart (Passionfruit)$18.95
- 16oz Raven's Cassis (Blackcurrant)$15.15
- 16oz Meadarita$17.20
25.4oz Draft (To Go)
- 25.4 Adam's Fall (Apple Pie)$23.25
- 25.4 Buzzed Bee (Coffee)$22.90
- 25.4 Crimes of Passion (Passion session)$17.15
- 25.4 Crimson Mage (Cranberry)$18.95
- 25.4 Devil's Fiddle (Peach)$22.40
- 25.4 Fairs Vanity (Raspberry)$26.25
- 25.4 Fox's Dinner (Ginger bread)$17.05
- 25.4 Friending Fenrir (Traditional Dry)$17.40
- 25.4 Guava Mama$17.15
- 25.4 Hopped$20.75
- 25.4 Jolly Watermelon$17.15
- 25.4 Knotty Soda (Vanilla Oak)$20.30
- 25.4 Love Potion 69 (Butterfly Session)$17.15
- 25.4 Meadarita (Salted-Lime)$23.65
- 25.4 Mojave Rose (Prickly Pear Session)$17.15
- 25.4 Nevermore (Blackcurrant session)$17.15
- 25.4 Root of Evil (Ginger)$18.75
- 25.4 Sailor’s Delight (Hibiscus)$18.75
- 25.4 Sweet Deception (Sweet)$19.75
- 25.4 The Headless Norseman (Pumpkin)$22.40
- 25.4 Twisted Cherry$21.75
- 25.4 Twisted Oliver (Blackberry)$26.25
- 25.4 Vanir (Semi-sweet)$19.75
- 25.4 Violet's Outburst (Blueberry Lemon)$23.25
- 25.4 Tart for the Heart (Passionfruit)$25.95
- 25.4 Raven's Cassis (Blackcurrant)$21.75
32oz Draft (To Go)
- 32oz Adam's Fall (Apple Pie)$27.95
- 32oz Buzzed Bee (Coffee)$27.75
- 32oz Crimes of Passion (Passion session)$24.50
- 32oz Crimson Mage (Cranberry)$22.85
- 32oz Devil's Fiddle (Peach)$26.95
- 32oz Fairs Vanity (Raspberry)$31.75
- 32oz Fox's Dinner (Ginger bread)$20.15
- 32oz Friending Fenrir (Traditional Dry)$21.15
- 32oz Guava Mama$24.50
- 32oz Hopped$21.15
- 32oz Jolly Watermelon$24.50
- 32oz Knotty Soda (Vanilla Oak)$24.95
- 32oz Love Potion 69 (Butterfly Session)$24.50
- 32oz Meadarita (Salted-Lime)$28.65
- 32oz Mojave Rose (Prickly Pear Session)$24.50
- 32oz Nevermore (Blackcurrant session)$24.50
- 32oz Root of Evil (Ginger)$22.85
- 32oz Sailor’s Delight (Hibiscus)$22.85
- 32oz Sweet Deception (Sweet)$23.95
- 32oz The Headless Norseman (Pumpkin)$26.95
- 32oz Twisted Cherry$26.50
- 32oz Twisted Oliver (Blackberry)$31.75
- 32oz Vanir (Semi-sweet)$23.95
- 32oz Violet's Outburst (Blueberry Lemon)$27.95
Bottled Mead
Canned Mead
Clear Skies Meadery Location and Ordering Hours
(301) 525-5765
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 4PM