Clear Springs Restaurant Tyler
Drinks
Starters
- Small World Famous Onion Rings$7.95
- Texas World Famous Onion Rings$13.95
- Homemade Cheese Sticks
Served with spicy marinara.$9.95
- Stingers
Fresh jalapeños stuffed with our famous catfish and shrimp, hand breaded, then fried golden brown. Served with homemade ranch$9.95
- Fried Mushrooms
Served with Cajun ranch.$9.95
- Shrimp Wontons
Jumbo shrimp with mixed cheeses, bacon and serrano peppers. Deep-fried and served with cherry mustard sauce.$10.95
- Fried Pickles
Served with homemade ranch.$8.95
- Shrimp Cocktail
6 jumbo shrimp boiled in our own seafood seasoning. Served with cocktail sauce and lemons$8.95
- Chips & Salsa$4.95
- Chips & Queso$9.95
- Cheese Fries
French fries topped with bacon, cheese and green onions. Served with ranch dressing.$6.95
Soups
- Cup Cajun Gumbo
Made fresh daily with big chunks of chicken and shrimp. Served with seasoned rice$5.95
- Bowl Cajun Gumbo
Made fresh daily with big chunks of chicken and shrimp. Served with seasoned rice$9.95
- Cup Jalapeño Crawfish Chowder
A creamy blend of sweet corn, cilantro, jalapeños and fresh crawfish tails. This ones hot and spicy!$5.95
- Bowl Jalapeño Crawfish Chowder
A creamy blend of sweet corn, cilantro, jalapeños and fresh crawfish tails. This ones hot and spicy!$9.95
Salads
- Small House Salad
Salad greens, bacon, tomatoes, eggs, Cheddar cheese, purple onions and seasoned croutons$4.95
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken with tossed salad greens, tomatoes, avocado, purple onions, cucumber, candied pecans and Italian vinaigrette. Topped with spicy onion strings$14.95
- Chicken Club Salad
Fried chicken strips, salad greens, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, purple onions and spicy onion strings. Served with honey mustard dressing$14.95
- Crawfish Salad
Crispy crawfish tails tossed with salad greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, purple onions and Cajun ranch dressing. Topped with spicy onion strings$16.95
- Grilled Salmon Salad
8 oz grilled salmon with tossed salad greens, purple onions, tomatoes, cucumber and Italian vinaigrette. Topped with spicy onion strings$18.95
- Skinny Chicken Salad
5 oz chicken breast lightly seasoned and grilled. Served on fresh salad mix, carrots, cucumbers, avocado, purple onions and tomatoes. Tossed with your choice of fat free ranch or raspberry vinaigrette dressing.$13.95
- Chicken Fajita Salad
Grilled chicken, salad greens, black bean corn pico, mixed cheeses and tortilla strips. Tossed with chipotle ranch dressing$14.95
- Chicken Salad by the Scoop
Homemade chicken salad served on green leaf lettuce with fresh strawberry, cucumber, tomato wedges, and crackers$8.95
Texas Favorites
- Chicken Fried Steak
Tender, hand breaded steak, topped with cream gravy. Served with choice of 2 sides and Texas toast.$15.95
- Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken breast coated with our special seasonings then topped with cream gravy. Served with choice of 2 sides and Texas toast$13.95
- Chicken Strip Dinner
Hand breaded in a signature blend of spices and fried golden brown. Served with your choice of 2 sides, cream gravy and Texas toast.$13.95
- Chicken Ella
Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed tomatoes, white wine and cilantro cream sauce. Served with choice of 2 sides and Texas toast.$17.95
- Chicken Guadalupe
Grilled chicken topped with bacon, mixed cheeses, black bean pico, queso, sliced avocado and tortilla strips. Served over garlic mashed potatoes.$17.95
- Queso Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey Jack cheese, homemade queso and pico de gallo served with seasoned rice and pinto beans$17.95
- Lemon Chicken
Our version of the classic German schnitzel. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans$14.95
- Chicken Fried Pork Ribeye
Hand breaded pork ribeye topped with cream gravy. Served with choice of 2 sides and Texas toast$16.95
- Italian Macaroni & Cheese Dinner
Penne pasta, homemade cheese sauce, and mozzarella cheese topped with seasoned bread crumbs$9.95
- Skinny Chicken Dinner
5 oz chicken breast lightly seasoned and grilled. Served with seasoned rice and broccoli.$12.95
Fried Seafood
- Small Fried Catfish
The best catfish you ever ate! A little spicy. Served with french fries, cole slaw, pinto beans and hushpuppies.$14.95
- Regular Fried Catfish
The best catfish you ever ate! A little spicy.Served with french fries, cole slaw, pinto beans and hushpuppies.$16.95
- Large Fried Catfish
The best catfish you ever ate! A little spicy. Served with french fries, cole slaw, pinto beans and hushpuppies.$18.95
- Small Fried Shrimp
Hand breaded to order. Served with french fries, cole slaw, pinto beans and hushpuppies.$14.95
- Large Fried Shrimp
Hand breaded to order. Served with french fries, cole slaw, pinto beans and hushpuppies.$18.95
- Little Buddy
Our famous fried catfish and delicious fried jumbo shrimp. Served with french fries, cole slaw, pinto beans and hushpuppies.$16.95
- Fried Seafood Combo (2)
Served with french fries, cole slaw, pinto beans and hushpuppies.$18.95
- Fried Seafood Combo (3)
Served with french fries, cole slaw, pinto beans and hushpuppies.$22.95
- Fish and Chips
Served with french fries and coleslaw.$14.95
Seafood Favorites
- Shrimp Trio
Fried shrimp, shrimp brochette, and grilled shrimp. Served with seasoned rice, green beans and hushpuppies.$20.95
- Blackened Catfish Fillets
Blackened, farm raised catfish fillets topped with pico de gallo. Served with seasoned rice, green beans and hushpuppies.$17.95
- Seafood Grill
Blackened, farm raised catfish fillet, pan seared catfish fillet and grilled shrimp brochette. Served with seasoned rice, green beans and hushpuppies.$20.95
- Grilled Salmon
Topped with our homemade cilantro cream sauce. Served with seasoned rice, green beans and hushpuppies.$18.95
- Blackened Mahi
Mahi fillet coated in Cajun spices and topped with mushrooms, red onions and jumbo shrimp in a white wine creole mustard sauce. Served with seasoned rice, green beans and hushpuppies.$21.95
- Firecracker Salmon
Grilled salmon finished with a sweet jalapeño glaze. Served with seasoned rice, green beans and hushpuppies.$18.95
- Shrimp Brochette
Three skewers of jumbo shrimp wrapped in thick cut hickory smoked bacon and stuffed with a jalapeño slice then grilled to perfection. Served with seasoned rice, green beans and hushpuppies.$20.95
- Grilled Shrimp
Three skewers of lightly seasoned jumbo shrimp, charbroiled to perfection. Served with melted garlic butter for dippin'. Served with seasoned rice, green beans and hushpuppies.$20.95
- Grilled Catfish Fillets
Farm raised catfish fillets seasoned with our own signature spices$17.95
- Pan Seared Tilapia
Tilapia fillets topped with sautéed green onions, tomatoes and crawfish tails in Dijon peppercorn sauce. Served with seasoned rice, green beans and hushpuppies.$18.95
From the Grill
Tacos
- Fish Tacos
Wrapped in corn tortillas, topped with tangy coleslaw, Cajun ranch dressing and pico de gallo. Served with seasoned rice and pinto beans$13.95
- Shrimp Tacos
Wrapped in corn tortillas, topped with tangy coleslaw, Cajun ranch dressing and pico de gallo. Served with seasoned rice and pinto beans$13.95
Burgers, Sandwiches & Po'Boys
- Old Fashioned Hamburger
Half pound hamburger with mustard, mayo, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions. Served with french fries.$12.95
- Cheeseburger
Half pound hamburger served with cheese, mustard, mayo, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions. Served with french fries.$12.95
- Bacon Cheeseburger
Half pound hamburger with bacon, cheese, mustard, mayo, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions. Served with french fries.$14.95
- Outlaw Burger
Half pound hamburger with tangy dill pickles, mustard, mayo, bacon and American cheese topped with a couple of our world famous onion rings and BBQ sauce. Served with french fries.$14.95
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with french fries.$12.95
- Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with french fries.$12.95
- Chicken Salad Club Sandwich
Homemade chicken salad, toasted Leidenheimer french bread, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Served with french fries.$12.95
- Fried Shrimp Po'boy
Fried shrimp, toasted Leidenheimer French bread, remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with french fries.$14.95
- Fried Catfish Po'boy
Fried Catfish, toasted Leidenheimer French bread, remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with french fries.$14.95
- Fried Crawfish Po'boy
Fried crawfish, toasted Leidenheimer French bread, remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with french fries.$14.95
- Fried Oyster Po'boy
Fried oysters, toasted Leidenheimer French bread, remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with french fries.$16.95
- Fried Chicken Po'boy
Fried chicken strips, toasted Leidenheimer french bread, remoulade dressing, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with french fries.$14.95
Desserts
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Chicken
Chicken strips served with fries.$5.95
- Kid's Catfish
Fried catfish served with fries and hush puppies.$5.95
- Kid's Shrimp
Fried shrimp served with fries and hush puppies.$5.95
- Kid's Grilled Cheese
Served with fries.$5.95
- Kid's Burger
Served plain and dry with fries.$5.95
- Kid's Cheeseburger$5.95
- Kid's Mini Corndogs
Served with fries$5.95
- Kid's Macaroni & Cheese
Penne pasta, homemade cheese sauce, and mozzarella cheese topped with seasoned bread crumbs. (Available for a limited time only)$5.95
A La Carte
A La Carte Dressings/Sauces
- Side Ranch Dressing$0.50
- Side Italian Dressing$0.50
- Side Honey Mustard$0.50
- Side Chunky Blue Cheese$0.50
- Side Cajun Ranch Dressing$0.50
- Side Chipotle Ranch$0.50
- Side FF Ranch Dressing$0.50
- Side Thousand Island$0.50
- Side Raspberry Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Cherry Mustard$0.50
- Side Marinara Sauce$0.50
- Side Remoulade Dressing$0.50
- Side BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Side Garlic Butter$0.50
- Side Butter$0.50
- Side Cream Gravy$0.50
- Add Peppercorn Sauce$2.00
- Add Diablo Sauce$2.00
- Add Lemon Butter Sauce$2.00
- Add Cilantro Cream Sauce$2.00
- Add Jalapeno Glaze$2.00
- Add Creole Mustard Sauce$2.00
A La Carte Sides/Add Ons
- Side Pinto Beans$2.95
- Side Cole Slaw$2.95
- Side New Potatoes$2.95
- Side French Fries$2.95
- Side Mashed Potatoes$2.95
- Side Green Beans$2.95
- Side Saute Vegetables$2.95
- Side Steam Vegetables$2.95
- Side Steam Broccoli$2.95
- Side Saute Broccoli$2.95
- Side Corn$2.95
- Side Rice$2.95
- Side Mac & Cheese$3.95
- Loaded New Potato$4.95
- Loaded Mashed Potato$4.95
- Cheese Fries$6.95
- Add Grill Mushrooms$1.00
- Add Grill Onions$0.50