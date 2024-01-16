Clear Water Harbor
Bottle/ Can Beer
Bottled Beer
- Boathouse Bottle$4.00
- Bud Bottle$3.00
- Bud Light Bottle$3.00
- Busch Light Bottle$3.00
- Busch Na Bottle$3.25
- Peach Cider Bottle$4.00
- Coors Banquet Bottle$3.25
- Coors Light Bottle$3.00
- Corona Bottle$3.50
- Corona Light Bottle$3.50
- Spotted Cow Bottle$3.50
- Fantasy Factory Bottle$3.50
- Heineken 0.0 Bottle$3.75
- Heineken Bottle$3.50
- Miller High Life Bottle$3.00
- Honey Weiss Bottle$3.50
- Leinie Peach Bottle$3.50
- Mgd Bottle$3.00
- Mich Ultra Bottle$3.50
- Miller Lite Bottle$3.00
- Modelo Bottle$3.50
- Mud Puppy Bottle$3.50
- Pabst Bottle$3.00
- Point Amber Bottle$3.50
- Point Special Bottle$3.50
- Rift Bottle$3.50
- Topo Chico Bottle$5.20
- Totally Naked$3.50
Can Beer
- Bramble Cider Can$6.00
- Carbliss Black Raz Can$6.00
- Carbliss Cranberry Can$6.00
- Guiness Can$4.00
- High Noon Peach Can$5.50
- High Noon Pine. Can$5.50
- Mango Cart Can$3.75
- Psuedo Sue Can$4.00
- Twisted Tea Can$5.00
- White Claw Cherry Can$4.00
- White Claw Peach Vodka$5.00
- White Claw Rasp. Can$6.00
- White Claw Green Apple$5.20
- Peach Carbliss$6.24
Tap Beer
Pint Beer
Pitchers
Mug
Wine
Red Wine Glass
Red Bottle
White Wine Glass
White Bottle
Sparkling Bottles
Restaurant Food Menu
Appetizer
- Beach Bread$10.29
Hand Stretched dough topped with garlic butter and melted mozzarella. Baked to order and served with marinara dipping sauce.
- Buffalo French Fries$5.18
- Cheese Curds White$9.14
Half Pound of battered Wisconsin white cheddar cheese. Sorry no mixed baskets.
- Cheese Curds Yellow$9.14
Half pound breaded Wisconsin yellow cheddar cheese. Sorry no mixed baskets
- Chips & Salsa$4.15
Freshmade tortilla chips and salsa.
- Cocktail de Camarones$12.49
Jumbo cold shrimp served with a refreshing mix of avocado, cilantro, white onion, cucumber, jalapeño in a Bloody Mary marinade. With house made tortilla chips.
- French Fry$3.09
Our original straight cut fry
- Grazing Plate$13.49
A trio of house made dips: Olive & Feta Tapenade, Creamy cucumber and vegetable cream cheese. served with fresh veggies and toasted pita.
- Grilled Shrimp$10.49
Two freshly grilled shrimp skewers seasoned with garlic lime served with lemon.
- Guac & Chips$7.25
Homemade Guacamole served with freshly made tortilla chips
- Homemade Chips$3.10
Thin sliced potatoes fried per order
- Jalapeño Poppers$10.39
Homemade fresh jalapeños filled with our bacon, cheddar cheese and seasoned cream cheese mix. Baked to order. served with sweet heat glaze.
- Kickin Shrimp$10.88
Bowl of breaded popcorn shrimp served with a side of sweet heat glaze dipper.
- Mini Taco$8.29
Flavor-filled, served with salsa and garlic sour cream dippers.
- Onion Petals$7.79
Sweet onion petals battered and delicious served with chipotle ranch.
- Pizza Fry$10.39
- Queso Dip$9.29
Blend of Hatch chiles, poblano and jalapeño peppers with white cheddar cheese served with fresh made chips and pico de gallo.
- Sour Cream & Chive French Fry$5.19
- Sweet Potato Criss Cut Fry$5.19
- Wings Boneless$12.39
Juicy boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Sorry no mixed baskets
- Wings Traditional$14.49
Jumbo Bone In Wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Sorry no mixed baskets
Flatbreads
- Birria Flatbread$10.39
Crispy crust topped with beef Birria, house made cilantro cream sauce, and melted mozzarella.
- Margherita Flatbread$10.39
Thin flatbread crust topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato, garlic and basil. Drizzled with balsamic glaze.
- Mushroom Flatbread$10.39
Crispy flatbread crust topped with creamy alfredo sauce, thin sliced mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella cheese and balsamic truffle glaze.
Burger
- Cheese Burger$7.29
Fresh ground steak burger grilled to your liking. Topped with your choice of Wisconsin Cheese! Cheddar, Swiss, American, Pepper Jack or Bleu Cheese.
- Guacamole Burger$8.85
Fresh ground steak burger grilled to your liking. Topped with guacamole, pepper jack cheese and smoky chipotle sauce, served with lettuce, tomato and onions.
- Harburger$6.75
The Harbor Bar's char-grilled patty on a toasted bun
- Hickory Burger$7.79
Fresh ground steak burger grilled to your liking. Topped with Cheddar Cheese, BBQ sauce and topped with battered onions.
- Island Burger$8.31
Fresh ground steak burger grilled to your liking. With white onion and Thousand Island sauce.
- Jalapeno Bacon Jam Burger$8.85
Blackened Steak burger with Jalapeño Bacon Jam, Bleu Cheese, fried onions, and sliced jalapeños. ***Bacon Jam is not vegetarian Jam Not Vegetarian
- Olive Burger$8.29
Fresh ground steak burger grilled to your liking, topped with Parmesan Pepper sauce and green olives sandwiched between slices of American and Swiss Cheese, and lettuce.
- Patty Melt$8.85
Fresh ground steak burger grilled to your liking. Topped with Wisconsin Cheddar, bacon, sautéed onions, mayo, on toasted authentic sourdough.
- Pepper Burger$8.31
Fresh ground steak burger grilled to your liking. Topped with onions and sliced peppers in-between two layers of melty American cheese.
- Shroom Burger$8.85
Fresh ground steak burger grilled to your liking. covered with marinated mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese. **Sorry mushrooms marinade is Not GF & Not Vegetarian
- Wisconsin Burger$9.35
Fresh ground steak burger grilled to your liking served Topped with homemade melty Wisconsin Beer Cheese Dip, sliced pickles, lettuce and crispy fried onions. **Not GF
- Bacon Deluxe$11.77
Seafood
- Blackened Mahi Bowl$17.69
Grilled Blackened Seasoned Mahi on top of crisp lettuce, mixed grains, corn and black beans served with a side of Southwest sauce, limes and tortilla chips.
- Grilled Mahi Sandwich$10.89
Mahi Mahi lightly brushed with Key West seasonings and olive oil. Served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun with tartar on the side.
- Grilled Grouper Sandwich$14.55
- Perch Bask$17.69
Lightly battered pieces of Lake Perch served with fries, homemade slaw, tartar sauce and lemon.
- Shrimp Bask$15.59
Delicious shrimp, breaded and deep-fried, fries, coleslaw, shrimp sauce and lemon.
- Tropical Blackened Salmon Plate$18.69
Grilled wild caught Salmon dusted with our blackening seasonings. Served with fresh pineapple pico de gallo salsa, artisan romaine, feta cheese, and a side of homemade Greek dressing.
- Tuna Poke$15.59
Sushi Grade Tuna, artisan romaine, sesame seeds, avocado, sliced cucumbers, steamed rice and quinoa blend, and three sauces- Teriyaki, Cusabi, and roasted Shishito
Sandwich
- BLT$9.35
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and mayo on toasted multigrain bread. That's right, the original!
- Cali Club Sandwich$13.49
Sliced turkey, crisp bacon, avocado, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, tomato, homemade bistro sauce served on toasted sourdough bread. The perfect Summer sandwich.
- Chicken Caesar Sandwich$9.35
Char-grilled chicken breast, lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese and our creamy Caesar dressing on a toasted bun.
- Chicken Chipotle Sandwich$9.35
Grilled chicken served with lettuce, bacon, topped with melted Wisconsin cheddar and smoky chipotle ranch dressing.
- Chicken Tender Basket$11.45
Tender, Boneless fried chicken strips, honey mustard sauce and fries.
- Cran Almond Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.35
Yummy cranberry almond chicken salad mix served with lettuce on a light multigrain bread.
- Crispy Chicken Sand$9.35
Crispy tender chicken breast coated in zesty breading topped with pickle slices and homemade spicy mayo.
- Grilled Chicken Sand$8.89
Tender chicken breast fillet, char-grilled, with lettuce and tomato. served with mayo on the side.
- Shroom Bird$9.35
Char-Grilled chicken breast with melted Swiss cheese and smothered in marinated mushrooms. ** Marinated mushrooms are not vegetarian or GF
- Steak Sand$13.99
Melt in your mouth 6oz. cut of tenderloin. Grilled to your liking and topped with battered onions. **Add marinated mushrooms or bleu cheese as an upgrade!
- Fire Bird$9.35
- Spicy Chix Bask$11.45
Soup
- Bowl Seafood$5.19
Homemade soups made daily! Call for the most updated selection.
- Bowl Soup 1$4.67
Homemade soups made daily! Call for the most updated selection.
- Bowl Soup 2$4.67
Homemade soups made daily! Call for the most updated selection.
- Cup Seafood$3.63
Homemade soups made daily! Call for the most updated selection.
- Cup Soup 1$3.09
Homemade soups made daily! Call for the most updated selection.
- Cup Soup 2$3.09
Homemade soups made daily! Call for the most updated selection.
Salad
- Chicken Caesar Salad$17.67
Perfectly tossed blend of Romaine lettuce , Parmesan cheese, croutons and grilled chicken. Served with creamy Caesar dressing on the side. Try it with our Grilled Shrimp or Salmon for a yummy addition!
- Cranberry Wallnut Salad$17.67
Fresh spring greens, Grilled chicken, sweetened dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, Blue cheese crumbles and purple onions.
- Garden$5.19
Crispy mix lettuce, cherry tomatoes, purple onions, croutons and cucumbers. Served with a side of your favorite dressing.
- Greek$16.65
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, onion and fresh crumbled feta cheese. Served with our freshly made lemon red wine vinaigrette. Add our wild-caught salmon for an up charge, you won't regret it!
- Southwest Salad$17.67
Fresh spring greens, grilled corn, black beans, grilled chicken and purple onions. Served with chipotle ranch dressing on the side.
Kids
- Kids Chicken Basket$8.29
Juicy lightly breaded fried chicken served with your choice of fries, carrots or apple slices. Upgrade to a cup of soup!
- Kids Hot Dog$8.29
Grilled hot dog on a toasted bun. Served with your choice of fries, carrots or apple slices. Upgrade to a cup of soup!
- Kids Mac & Cheese$8.29
Everyone's favorite classic Kraft Macaroni and Cheese. Served with your choice of fries, carrots or apple slices. Upgrade to a cup of soup!
- Kids PB&J$8.29
Creamy peanut butter and jelly spread on crustless bread. Served with your choice of fries, carrots or apple slices. Upgrade to a cup of soup!
Dessert
- Bread Pudding$6.24
Homemade warm bread and cinnamon baked and served with house-made Bourbon sauce and whipped cream.
- Death by Chocolate Cake$6.24
Rich and decadent cake with layers of chocolate mousse and dark chocolate ganache.
- Key Lime Pie$6.24
Mimi's Homemade Key Lime Pie! Mouth-watering, sweet and tart. We bring authentic Key Lime juice up from the Florida Keys just for this long running family recipe.
- Salted Caramel Cheesecake$6.24
Crust made from salted, crushed pecans, topped with creamy cheesecake and covered in caramel.
- Whole Key Lime Pie$25.99
Perfect for your next party or event! Mimi's Homemade Key Lime Pie! Mouth-watering, sweet and tart. We bring authentic Key Lime juice up from the Florida Keys just for this long running family recipe.
Night Specials
- Mon Fish Tacos$16.64
Two Grilled Mahi Fish Tacos, served with citrus slaw, chipotle sauce and a seasoned quinoa rice blend.
- Tues Tequila Lime Chicken Plate$16.64
Two Chicken breast marinated with fresh lime cilantro marinade, grilled and drizzled with chipotle ranch. Served with homemade corn salsa and spicy rice quinoa blend.
- Wed Walleye Dinner$19.75
Freshly breaded Great Lakes Walleye served with fries, fresh coleslaw and marble rye bread.
- Thurs Steak Night Tenderloin$23.89
Fresh cut 8oz of Tenderloin, from the local Niemuth's Steak Shop. Topped with homemade onion tanglers, served with a fresh garden salad and baked potato.
- Fri Fish Fry$13.49
Lightly breaded fish fillets served with coleslaw, marble-rye bread, tartar sauce and your choice of potato salad, fries or baked potato.
- Fri Baked Haddock$16.64
Baked Haddock fillet ladled with our freshly made Key Lime sauce, served with coleslaw, marbled-rye bread and baked potato.
- Fri Salmon Plate$18.67
Grilled Salmon plate served with coleslaw, marbled-rye bread, tartar sauce and your choice of potato salad, fries or baked potato
- Fri Mahi Plate$17.67
Grilled Mahi-Mahi plate served with coleslaw, marbled-rye bread, tartar sauce and your choice or potato salad, fries or baked potato.
- Fri Grouper Plate$20.79