Clintonville Deli
Salads
- Caesar Salad$10.00
House romaine mix, homemade caesar dressing, fresh grated parm, house croutons
- Cobb Salad$10.00
House lettuce mix, ditalini pasta, tomato, green onion, bacon, cheese, topped with balsamic vinaigrette
- Italian Chickpea Salad$12.00
House lettuce mix, marinated chickpea, salami, parmesan, mozzarella, herb vinaigrette
- Chef Salad$11.00
House lettuce mix, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheese, house made croutons
- Caprese Balsamic Salad$10.00
Arugula, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and house croutons served with our house balsamic dressing
- Garden Salad$9.00
Sandwiches
- Chicken Bacon Sourdough Panini$12.00
Rotisserie chicken, bacon, gouda, arugula, tomato, Kewpie mayo on grilled sourdough
- Spicy Blackened Chicken Sourdough Panini$12.00
Grilled blackened chicken, pepper jack cheese, chipotle sauce, tomato, lettuce, jalapeno on grilled sourdough
- Ham, Apple and Cheddar Sourdough Panini$11.00
Ham, apple slices, sharp cheddar on grilled sourdough with arugula, house honey mustard and Kewpie mayo
- Grilled Cheese$5.75
Simple grilled cheese! Melty American cheese grilled on white bread
- Turkey Pepper jack Sourdough Panini$11.00
Turkey, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and Kewpie mayo on grilled sourdough
- Tomato Basil Caprese Ciabatta$8.00
Fresh sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, house basil oil, balsamic reduction grilled on a delicious ciabatta roll
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Ciabatta$8.00
Rotisserie chicken, ham, swiss cheese, tomato, arugula, house honey mustard and Kewpie mayo
- Fancy Grilled Cheese & Bacon$11.00
Three cheese blend grilled on sourdough bread with bacon, arugula, tomato and Kewpie mayo
- Chicken Chipotle Melt$8.00
Rotisserie chicken, three cheese blend, chipotle sauce, lettuce, onion and tomato on a grilled ciabatta roll
- Turkey Bacon Club Ciabatta$8.50
Turkey, bacon, gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Kewpie mayo on a grilled ciabatta roll
Sides
- Side of House Ranch$1.00
- Potato Chips$2.75
Dirty Kettle Chips - Sea Salt, Vinegar or Mesquite BBQ
- House Onion Dip$2.00
- Bean Salad in lemon honey vinegarette$4.00Out of stock
Bean salad, tossed with celery and sweet onion in a lemon honey vinaigrette
- Tomato Salad$4.00
Seasoned cherry tomatoes, marinated in olive oil and herbs
- Side of Balsamic Dressing$1.00
- Carolina Coleslaw$3.00
- Pickle$1.00
- Simple Arugula Salad$4.00
Arugula, lemon vinaigrette, parmesan
- Side of Caeser$1.00
- Side of Chipotle Sauce$1.00
- Cheddar Ranch Macaroni$4.00
Creamy ranch macaroni salad with cubes of sharp cheddar and diced red pepper