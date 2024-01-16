Clio Clio 12th & Howard
Clio drink menu
Clio non-alcoholic
- Iced Tea$2.89
- clio [free-spirited] sgroppino
Lemon Sorbetto, Cream, Noughty NA Blanc de Blanc$9.00
- clio [free-spirited] shrub and soda
Pomegranate + Aleppo Shrub, Soda, Orange$9.00
- clio [free-spirited] garibaldi
Abstinence Bitter Aperitivo, Fluffy Orange Juice$9.00
- San Pelligrino 1l Bottle$6.00
- Acqua Panna 1l Bottle$6.00
- NA Bev San Pellegrino Limonata$5.00
- NA Bev San Pellegrino Aranciata Rosso$5.00
- Pepsi Bottle 12oz$4.00
- Hot Tea - Moroccan Mint$6.00
- Hot Tea - Lemon Chiffon Rooibos$6.00
- Hot Tea - Ceylon Star Black Tea$6.00
- Hardy Coffee - Espresso$6.00
- Hardy Coffee - Cold Brew$6.00
- Hardy Coffee - Latte$6.00
- Hardy Coffee - Americano$6.00
- Hardy Coffee - Seasonal 1$6.00
- Hardy Coffee - Seasonal 2$6.00
Clio Food Menu
Spreads
- Clio [Spreads] Hummus
roasted garlic, crispy chickpea, olive oli, parsley$10.00
- Clio [Spreads] Muhammara
piquillo pepper, walnut, aleppo chili, pomegranate, mint, parsley$12.00
- Clio [Spreads] Labneh
strained yogurt, za’atar, chive, olive oil$10.00
- Clio [Spreads] Baba Ganoush
tahini, pomegranate roasted tomato, garlic yogurt, pickled chili, dil$11.00
- Clio [Spreads] All 4
4 spreads - hummus, muhammara, labneh, baba ganoush$20.00
Salads
- Clio [Salads] Fattoush
romaine, red cabbage, red onion, mint, basil, cucumber, crispy chickpea, radish, pomegranate, pita crouton, sumac vinaigrette$12.00
- Clio [Salad]
romaine, arugula, date, celery, piquillo pepper, dill, parsley, shallot, pecorino cheese, lemon-caper vinaigrette$13.00
- Clio [Salad] Greek
tomato, cucumber, olive, feta, onion, basil, oregano vinaigrette$13.00
- Clio [Salad] Stracciatella
tomato, crouton, olive oil, basil, sumac onion, arugula, sherry vinaigrette$13.00
- Clio [Salad] Wood Roasted Beets
whipped feta, lemon zest, dukkah, dill$12.00
Mezze
- Clio [Mezze] Saffron Rice Fritter 3 Piece
potato, kasseri cheese, chili-yogurt, dill$7.00
- Clio [Mezze] Saffron Rice Fritter 4 Piece
potato, kasseri cheese, chili-yogurt, dill$9.00
- Clio [Mezze] Yellowtail Crudo
jalapeño vinaigrette, charred grape, sumac onion, jalapeño, harissa oil, cilantro$16.00
- Clio [Mezze] Turkish Dumplings
garlic yogurt, harissa-tomato sauce, cilantro$14.00
- Clio [Mezze] Crispy Potatoes
oregano, lemon aioli, chive, aleppo chili$10.00
- Clio [Mezze] Saganaki Cheese
pumpkin seeds, dill salsa verde, lemon, pita$15.00
- Clio [Mezze] Falafel 3 Piece
tzatziki, pickled chili, sumac onion, parsley$10.00
- Clio [Mezze] Falafel 4 Piece
tzatziki, pickled chili, sumac onion, parsley$13.00
- Clio [Mezze] Fried Eggplant
harissa hot honey, labneh, mint, cilantro$11.00
- Clio [Mezze] Merguez Sausage Stuffed Dates
smoked proscuitto, piquillo pepper-tomato sauce, turkish bread$16.00
Plates
- Clio [Plates] Chicken Kabob
chermoula, dill, tzatziki served with saffron rice, cucumber and tomato salad, pickles, hummus, pita$20.00
- Clio [Plates] Beef Kefta Kabob
minced beef & lamb, piquillo pepper purée, charred jalapeño sour cream served with saffron rice, cucumber and tomato salad, pickles, hummus, pita$21.00
- Clio [Plates] Salmon Kabob
za’atar, dill salsa verde, lemon served with saffron rice, cucumber and tomato salad, pickles, hummus, pita$28.00
- Clio [Plates] Shawarma Spiced Half Chicken
peri peri & yogurt hot sauce, lemon served with saffron rice, cucumber and tomato salad, pickles, hummus, pita$26.00
- Clio [Plates] Harissa Trout
chili-olive condimento, basil, lemon served with saffron rice, cucumber and tomato salad, pickles, hummus, pita$29.00
- Clio [Plates] Lamb Tajine
brasied lamb shank, dukkah, pomegranate jus, dill served with saffron rice, cucumber and tomato salad, pickles, hummus, pita$45.00
- Clio [Plates] Roasted Vegetables
chermoula, parsley served with saffron rice, cucumber and tomato salad, pickles, hummus, pita$17.00
Dessert
Sides
- clio [sides] za'a'atar potatoes$3.00
- clio [sides] crudite$3.00
- clio [sides] kabob chicken$9.00
- clio [sides] kabob salmon$13.00
- clio [sides] falafel$8.00
- clio [sides] pita 1 each$1.00
- clio [sides] pita gluten free 1 each$1.50
- clio [sides] rice$3.00
- clio [sides] turkish bread$1.00
- clio [sauces] sumac vinaigrette$2.00
- clio [sauces] lemon caper vinaigrette$2.00
- clio [sauces] greek vinaigrette$2.00
- clio [sauces] tatziki$2.00
- clio [sauces] harissa honey$2.00
- clio [sauces] tomato piquilo$2.00
- clio [sauces] sherry vinaigrette$2.00
- clio [sauces] salsa verde$2.00
- clio [sauces] chili yogurt$2.00
- clio [sauces] peri peri$2.00
Gluten Sensitive
