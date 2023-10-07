Food

SPECIALS

Special Lunch

$14.50Out of stock

Follow us on Facebook for today's Lunch Special, we will post it around 11 AM every day: https://www.facebook.com/clivesroadhouseblaine/

Special Dinner

$17.95Out of stock

Follow us on Facebook for today's Dinner Special, we will post it around 4 PM everyday: https://www.facebook.com/clivesroadhouseblaine/

APPETIZER

Asian Lettuce Wraps

$12.50

Clive’s version of this Chinese classic. Ground chicken stir fried in Thai peanut sauce with carrots, water chestnuts, cashews and green onions. Served with baby romaine leaves, kale mix, crispy rice noodles and a side of teriyaki sauce.

Boneless Chicken Fritters

$12.75

A crispy breaded chicken breast glazed with your choice of Buffalo sauce, Clive’s bourbon bbq or honey sriracha. Celery sticks and bleu cheese or ranch for dippin’.

Cheese Curds

$10.95

Need we say more? Served w/chipotle ranch dippin’ sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$13.75
Chicken Wings

$14.75

Clive’s incredible fried wings served in your choice of three delicious ways! Celery sticks and bleu cheese or ranch for dippin’.

Chips, Salsa, and Pico

$7.25
Clive's Nachos

$14.75

House-made tortilla chips smothered with melted co-jack, onions, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños and shredded lettuce. Served with a side of sour cream & fresh salsa. Choice of chicken or beef.

Edamame

$9.95

Soy beans sautéed in olive oil, garlic, crushed red pepper & soy. They’re addicting!!

Quesadilla

$13.75

A grilled flour tortilla with melted co-jack, tomatoes, onions & jalapeños. Available chicken, beef or veggie.

Queso Dip

$11.95

White American cheese melted with onions, sweet & hot peppers and topped with green onions. Served with tortilla chips and warm flour tortillas.

Steak Bites

$14.50

Tender cuts of beef sautéed with red onions in olive oil and garlic. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles & diced tomatoes. Served with horseradish sauce.

Street Corn Dip

$11.95

An addicting blend of roasted sweet corn, cream cheese, mayo and sour cream finished with queso fresco & cilantro. Served with warm tortilla chips.

Tater Tots

$7.75
Waffle Fries

$7.75
Walleye Fingers

$14.50

A Minnesota staple. Battered Canadian walleye served with tartar & a wedge of lemon. Don’t forget the malt vinegar!

Warm Pretzels

$10.95

Four baked pretzels with beer cheese dipping sauce. Garnished with green onions.

SOUP/SALAD

Cup Wild Rice

$4.95

This one’s a secret.

Cup Soup of Day

$4.95

Our pride and joy. Consult your server for today’s fresh creation.

Cup Chili

$5.25
Bowl Wild Rice

$6.95

This one’s a secret.

Bowl Soup of Day

$6.95

Our pride and joy. Consult your server for today’s fresh creation.

Bowl Chili

$7.50
Avocado Chicken Chop

$14.95

Fresh kale mix tossed with spicy rotisserie chicken, avocado, roasted sweet corn, pico de gallo, diced peppers, green onions, tortilla strips & co-jack cheese in housemade avocado ranch.

Bang Bang Salad

$14.50

Kale mix and spring lettuce tossed in housemade Asian dressing topped with julienne red peppers, carrots, cucumber, water chestnuts & cashews. Choice of Cajun shrimp or fried boneless wings tossed in Bang Bang Sauce & finished with teriyaki & green onion.

Buffalo Chicken Club Salad

$14.95

Romaine tossed in ranch dressing & topped with chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, parmesan & a crispy-fried breaded chicken breast. Drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Chopped romaine, shredded parmesan & house-made croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

Clive's Classic Chili

$7.95

A hearty version of a Midwest classic featuring ground beef, onions, peppers, tomato sauce and kidney beans. Topped with melted co-jack and chopped onions & served w/sour cream and a warm breadstick.

Cobb Salad

$14.25

A bed of mixed greens topped with rotisserie chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, green onions, walnuts and hard-boiled egg. Served w/your choice of dressing on the side.

Dinner Salad (small)

$7.50

A blend of farm-fresh greens with grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onions and seasoned croutons with your choice of dressing.

Dinner Salad (large)

$10.95

A blend of farm-fresh greens with grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onions and seasoned croutons with your choice of dressing.

Harvest Apple Walnut Salad

$11.95

A bed of spring mix and romaine topped with chopped apple, bleu cheese, walnuts & red onions. Served with a housemade maple balsamic vinaigrette.

Whiskey-Bleu Steak Salad

$15.25

Romaine & spring greens tossed in a housemade whiskey-bleu cheese dressing with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles & Clive’s whiskey-glazed steak bites.

SIGNATURE

Alfredo

$15.50

Penne pasta sautéed in a housemade creamy alfredo sauce and served with a garlic breadstick.

Bourbon Chicken Platter

$14.95

An herb-rubbed, marinated half-chicken flash-fried & brushed with housemade bourbon bbq sauce. Served with waffle fries, cole slaw & sourdough toast.

Bourbon Steak & Shrimp

$17.95

Flash-fried, bourbon bbq basted shrimp served over Clive’s steak bites and topped with queso fresco.

Burrito Bowl

$12.25

A bed of rice pilaf with black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado, shredded lettuce, fresh jalapenos, tortilla crisps, queso fresco and cilantro. Served with sour cream & salsa.

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$15.75

Cajun-rubbed chicken breast tossed with penne pasta in a spicy cream sauce with bacon, red peppers, red onions & parmesan cheese. Served with a garlic breadstick.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.75

We wouldn’t be a ‘Roadhouse’ without it. Hand-battered, fried golden resting on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes smothered in country gravy. Served with seasonal vegetables.

Chicken Tender Platter

$14.75

Golden-fried, white meat tenders w/choice of mashed potatoes, waffle fries, tater tots or rice pilaf & served with seasonal sauteed vegetables.

Fish & Chips

$15.25

Battered Alaskan cod fried golden and served with fries, slaw & a side of tartar.

Giant Burrito

$14.50

“The Bomb.” Your choice of seasoned ground beef, spicy chicken or birria beef rolled with rice pilaf, pico de gallo and co-jack, topped with warm queso blanco. Served on a bed of mini-nachos with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives & green onions.

Grilled Salmon

$17.50

Your Choice: Simply Grilled • Tipsy Bourbon Creamy Cajun Butter • Honey Sriracha

Herb Rotisserie Chicken

$14.50

An herb-rubbed, slow-roasted half-chicken.

Jambalaya

$15.50

Chef Leroy’s housemade version includes andouille sausage, rotisserie chicken, sautéed shrimp, tomatoes, peppers & onions. Served over a steaming bed of rice pilaf.

KC Brisket Burnt End Pasta

$15.75

Kansas City brought us brisket burnt ends and Chef Tyler pays homage with his Clive’s creation: Brisket burnt ends, sautéed onions, mushrooms and sour cream in a red wine demi-glaze. Served with a garlic breadstick.

Mac & Cheese

$12.95

Penne pasta smothered in cheese, finished with golden bread crumbs and served with a garlic breadstick.

Roadhouse Tacos

$12.95

Topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, green onions, co-jack and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with fresh guacamole, tortilla chips & housemade salsa.

Smothered Beef Tips

$16.50

Tender beef tips seasoned with garlic & Montreal seasoning, sautéed with mushrooms, red onion and a pinch of soy sauce then topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

Tennessee Whiskey Steak Bites

$16.95

Tender beef tips sauteed with red peppers in housemade Tennessee whiskey glaze, served over beer cheese sauce and finished with crispy onion straws.

Teriyaki Stir Fry

$14.95

A teriyaki sauce stir fry of fresh green beans, red peppers, red onions, mushrooms & carrots over a bed of rice pilaf. Finished with green onions & sesame seeds.

Walleye Entree

$18.95

The iconic Minnesota delicacy! Served simply grilled or cajun style.

BURGERS

BBQ Bacon

$14.95

Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon and bbq.

Cheeseburger

$13.95

Your choice of cheese: Swiss, American, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles, provolone, smoked gouda or pepper-jack.

Clive Burger

$14.95

You knew it was coming! Smothered with mushrooms sautéed in olive oil, garlic and bourbon with melted provolone.

Drunken Irish Burger

$14.95

Beer cheese, Jameson glazed bacon and crispy onions on a pretzel bun.

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$14.95

Cajun rubbed topped with pepperjack, applewood smoked bacon, crispy onions, shredded lettuce, jalapeño cream cheese & honey sriracha sauce. We dare you!

Southwest Black Bean Burger

$12.95

Topped w/mixed spring greens, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli on a toasted bakery bun.

State Fair Burger

$15.25

Topped w/cheese curds, cheddar & queso dip. Served on a toasted bakery bun.

Turkey Burger

$13.95

Melted cheddar, guacamole, shredded lettuce & tomato.

SANDWICHES

Avocado Chicken Pita

$14.50

Our hot, house-pulled rotisserie chicken w/melted pepper-jack, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & chipotle aioli in a warm pita.

BBQ Pulled-Pork

$14.50

Clive’s made, basted in bbq and topped with onion straws and served on a bakery bun with a side of slaw.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and rolled with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan and bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$14.50
Grilled Rachel

$14.75

Slow cooked for 12 hrs, then hand-pulled corned beef topped with kraut,thousand island & melted Swiss on marble rye. Substitute roast turkey breast for the Rachel.

Grilled Rueben

$14.75

Slow cooked for 12 hrs, then hand-pulled corned beef topped with kraut,thousand island & melted Swiss on marble rye. Substitute roast turkey breast for the Rachel.

Honey-Crispy Chicken Melt

$14.95

Crispy-fried chicken breast topped with smoked gouda, spring greens, sliced tomato and honey-mustard dressing. Served on a toasted pretzel bun.

Hot Club Melt

$14.95

Cheddar and Swiss cheeses melted on top of hot roasted turkey and smoked bacon. Served on a grilled sourdough with garlic aioli, tomato jam and spring mix.

Hot Havana Cuban

$14.95

Slow-roasted beef, ham & jalapeño bacon topped w/melted pepperjack & jalapeño pickle aioli on toasted ciabatta.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.95

A hand-breaded, chicken-fried boneless breast brushed with housemade Nashville hot sauce & topped with cole slaw, fried pickles, shredded lettuce & chipotle ranch on a toasted bakery bun.

Roadhouse Dip

$14.75

Slow-roasted beef topped with melted cheddar & crispy onion straws on toasted ciabatta. Served with au jus for dippin’.

Smokey Mountain Chicken

$14.95

A 6oz grilled, smoke seasoning- dusted chicken breast topped with smoked gouda, bacon, bbq & co-jack with chipotle aioli on a toasted bakery bun.

Soup & Half Deli Sandwich

$13.50

Your favorite deli creation on 7-grain with shredded lettuce, tomato, Swiss & mayo.Served with a cup of wild rice.

Western Pulled Pork

$14.75

Slow-roasted, hand-pulled and topped with jalapeño bacon, crispy onions, corn dip, jalapeño cream cheese & pepperjack cheese on a toasted bakery bun.

KIDS

Kid Cheesburger

$8.25

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50
Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.50
Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.50
Kid Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

A 6 oz Grilled chicken breast lightly seasoned with melted American cheese served on a bakery bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.50

DESSERT

Mini Donuts

$6.95

N/a Beverages

Adult Bar Juice

$3.00

Can Cock 'n Bull

$5.50

Can Red Bull

$5.50

Can Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.50

Clive's Lemonade

$4.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Liquid Ice Can

$5.50

Milk

$3.75

To-Go Soda

$3.25

Retail

Grocery

32 oz Bloody Mary

$6.95

16 oz Bulk Ranch

$4.95

8 oz Bulk Seasoned Sour Cream

$3.95

8 oz Bulk Salsa

$2.95