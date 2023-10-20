Clive's Roadhouse Burnsville
APPETIZER
Clive’s version of this Chinese classic. Ground chicken stir fried in Thai peanut sauce with carrots, water chestnuts, cashews and green onions. Served with baby romaine leaves, kale mix, crispy rice noodles and a side of teriyaki sauce.
A crispy breaded chicken breast glazed with your choice of Buffalo sauce, Clive’s bourbon bbq or honey sriracha. Celery sticks and bleu cheese or ranch for dippin’.
Need we say more? Served w/chipotle ranch dippin’ sauce.
Clive’s incredible fried wings served in your choice of three delicious ways! Celery sticks and bleu cheese or ranch for dippin’.
House-made tortilla chips smothered with melted co-jack, onions, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños and shredded lettuce. Served with a side of sour cream & fresh salsa. Choice of chicken or beef.
Soy beans sautéed in olive oil, garlic, crushed red pepper & soy. They’re addicting!!
A grilled flour tortilla with melted co-jack, tomatoes, onions & jalapeños. Available chicken, beef or veggie.
White American cheese melted with onions, sweet & hot peppers and topped with green onions. Served with tortilla chips and warm flour tortillas.
Tender cuts of beef sautéed with red onions in olive oil and garlic. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles & diced tomatoes. Served with horseradish sauce.
An addicting blend of roasted sweet corn, cream cheese, mayo and sour cream finished with queso fresco & cilantro. Served with warm tortilla chips.
A Minnesota staple. Battered Canadian walleye served with tartar & a wedge of lemon. Don’t forget the malt vinegar!
Four baked pretzels with beer cheese dipping sauce. Garnished with green onions.
SOUP/SALAD
This one’s a secret.
Our pride and joy. Consult your server for today’s fresh creation.
Fresh kale mix tossed with spicy rotisserie chicken, avocado, roasted sweet corn, pico de gallo, diced peppers, green onions, tortilla strips & co-jack cheese in housemade avocado ranch.
Kale mix and spring lettuce tossed in housemade Asian dressing topped with julienne red peppers, carrots, cucumber, water chestnuts & cashews. Choice of Cajun shrimp or fried boneless wings tossed in Bang Bang Sauce & finished with teriyaki & green onion.
Romaine tossed in ranch dressing & topped with chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, parmesan & a crispy-fried breaded chicken breast. Drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.
Chopped romaine, shredded parmesan & house-made croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.
A hearty version of a Midwest classic featuring ground beef, onions, peppers, tomato sauce and kidney beans. Topped with melted co-jack and chopped onions & served w/sour cream and a warm breadstick.
A bed of mixed greens topped with rotisserie chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, green onions, walnuts and hard-boiled egg. Served w/your choice of dressing on the side.
A blend of farm-fresh greens with grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onions and seasoned croutons with your choice of dressing.
A bed of spring mix and romaine topped with chopped apple, bleu cheese, walnuts & red onions. Served with a housemade maple balsamic vinaigrette.
Romaine & spring greens tossed in a housemade whiskey-bleu cheese dressing with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles & Clive’s whiskey-glazed steak bites.
SIGNATURE
Penne pasta sautéed in a housemade creamy alfredo sauce and served with a garlic breadstick.
An herb-rubbed, marinated half-chicken flash-fried & brushed with housemade bourbon bbq sauce. Served with waffle fries, cole slaw & sourdough toast.
Flash-fried, bourbon bbq basted shrimp served over Clive’s steak bites and topped with queso fresco.
A bed of rice pilaf with black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado, shredded lettuce, fresh jalapenos, tortilla crisps, queso fresco and cilantro. Served with sour cream & salsa.
Cajun-rubbed chicken breast tossed with penne pasta in a spicy cream sauce with bacon, red peppers, red onions & parmesan cheese. Served with a garlic breadstick.
We wouldn’t be a ‘Roadhouse’ without it. Hand-battered, fried golden resting on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes smothered in country gravy. Served with seasonal vegetables.
Golden-fried, white meat tenders w/choice of mashed potatoes, waffle fries, tater tots or rice pilaf & served with seasonal sauteed vegetables.
Battered Alaskan cod fried golden and served with fries, slaw & a side of tartar.
“The Bomb.” Your choice of seasoned ground beef, spicy chicken or birria beef rolled with rice pilaf, pico de gallo and co-jack, topped with warm queso blanco. Served on a bed of mini-nachos with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives & green onions.
Your Choice: Simply Grilled • Tipsy Bourbon Creamy Cajun Butter • Honey Sriracha
An herb-rubbed, slow-roasted half-chicken.
Chef Leroy’s housemade version includes andouille sausage, rotisserie chicken, sautéed shrimp, tomatoes, peppers & onions. Served over a steaming bed of rice pilaf.
Kansas City brought us brisket burnt ends and Chef Tyler pays homage with his Clive’s creation: Brisket burnt ends, sautéed onions, mushrooms and sour cream in a red wine demi-glaze. Served with a garlic breadstick.
Penne pasta smothered in cheese, finished with golden bread crumbs and served with a garlic breadstick.
Topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, green onions, co-jack and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with fresh guacamole, tortilla chips & housemade salsa.
Tender beef tips seasoned with garlic & Montreal seasoning, sautéed with mushrooms, red onion and a pinch of soy sauce then topped with bleu cheese crumbles.
Tender beef tips sauteed with red peppers in housemade Tennessee whiskey glaze, served over beer cheese sauce and finished with crispy onion straws.
A teriyaki sauce stir fry of fresh green beans, red peppers, red onions, mushrooms & carrots over a bed of rice pilaf. Finished with green onions & sesame seeds.
The iconic Minnesota delicacy! Served simply grilled or cajun style.
BURGERS
Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon and bbq.
Your choice of cheese: Swiss, American, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles, provolone, smoked gouda or pepper-jack.
You knew it was coming! Smothered with mushrooms sautéed in olive oil, garlic and bourbon with melted provolone.
Beer cheese, Jameson glazed bacon and crispy onions on a pretzel bun.
Cajun rubbed topped with pepperjack, applewood smoked bacon, crispy onions, shredded lettuce, jalapeño cream cheese & honey sriracha sauce. We dare you!
Topped w/mixed spring greens, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli on a toasted bakery bun.
Topped w/cheese curds, cheddar & queso dip. Served on a toasted bakery bun.
Melted cheddar, guacamole, shredded lettuce & tomato.
SANDWICHES
Our hot, house-pulled rotisserie chicken w/melted pepper-jack, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & chipotle aioli in a warm pita.
Clive’s made, basted in bbq and topped with onion straws and served on a bakery bun with a side of slaw.
Fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and rolled with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan and bleu cheese dressing.
Slow cooked for 12 hrs, then hand-pulled corned beef topped with kraut,thousand island & melted Swiss on marble rye. Substitute roast turkey breast for the Rachel.
Crispy-fried chicken breast topped with smoked gouda, spring greens, sliced tomato and honey-mustard dressing. Served on a toasted pretzel bun.
Cheddar and Swiss cheeses melted on top of hot roasted turkey and smoked bacon. Served on a grilled sourdough with garlic aioli, tomato jam and spring mix.
Slow-roasted beef, ham & jalapeño bacon topped w/melted pepperjack & jalapeño pickle aioli on toasted ciabatta.
A hand-breaded, chicken-fried boneless breast brushed with housemade Nashville hot sauce & topped with cole slaw, fried pickles, shredded lettuce & chipotle ranch on a toasted bakery bun.
Slow-roasted beef topped with melted cheddar & crispy onion straws on toasted ciabatta. Served with au jus for dippin’.
A 6oz grilled, smoke seasoning- dusted chicken breast topped with smoked gouda, bacon, bbq & co-jack with chipotle aioli on a toasted bakery bun.
Your favorite deli creation on 7-grain with shredded lettuce, tomato, Swiss & mayo.Served with a cup of wild rice.
Slow-roasted, hand-pulled and topped with jalapeño bacon, crispy onions, corn dip, jalapeño cream cheese & pepperjack cheese on a toasted bakery bun.