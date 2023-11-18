Cloud Kitchen Dallas, TX
Appetizers
- Avgolemono Soup$6.19
Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup Served with Pita
- Tzatziki$8.59
Greek Yogurt with Cucumbers, Garlic and Fresh Dill Served with Pita
- Hummus$8.59
Garbanzo Beans Crushed with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita
- Tirokafteri$8.59
Creamy Greek Feta with Spicy Roasted Peppers Served with Pita
- Melitzanosalata$8.59
Roasted Eggplant Puree with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita
- Four Dip Combo$19.95
Choice of Dips and Four Warm Pitas
- Dolmades$8.59
Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled
- Spanakopita$7.49
Spinach and Feta Cheese in a Flaky Puff Pastry
- Order attention Required
Salads
- Small Greek Salad$10.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
- Large Greek Salad$12.49
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
- Side Salad$6.19
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta and Greek Dressing.
- Rice Bowl$13.49
Rice Pilaf with Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Marinated Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, and Crumbled Feta served with Tzatziki Sauce
- Greek Salad Wrap$11.29
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas
- Greek Salad Wrap Combo$11.29
Sandwiches
- Great Greek Gyro$13.69
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Great Greek Gyro Combo Meal$13.69
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Great Greek Gyro -Chicken$13.69
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Great Greek Gyro -Chicken Combo Meal$13.69
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Athenian Burger$13.69
Half Pound Grilled Certified Angus Beef with Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Athenian Burger Combo Meal$13.69
Half Pound Grilled Certified Angus Beef with Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Falafel Pita$11.29
Homemade Chickpea Fritters in a Pita with Hummus, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tzatziki
- Falafel Pita Combo Meal$11.29
Homemade Chickpea Fritters in a Pita with Hummus, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tzatziki
Entrees
- Gyro Plate$19.95
Tender Sliced Gyro Meat on Pita Bread Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Shrimp Souvlaki$20.95
Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Steak Souvlaki$24.95
Two Skewers of Choice Tenderloin Steak Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Chicken Souvlaki$20.95
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Lamb Souvlaki$24.95
Two Skewers of Leg of Lamb Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Souvlaki Mix$24.95
- Salmon Plate$24.95
Salmon Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Mezze Plate$17.49
Dolmades, Falafel, Spanikopita, Hummus
- Falafel Plate$17.49
Falafel Served with Mint Yogurt, Side Salad, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Desserts
Kids
- Kids Gyro Plate$12.49
Carved Gyro on Half Pita with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad
- Chicken Fingers$9.95
Breaded Chicken Fingers with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad.
- Kids Souvlaki Plate$14.95
One Skewer of Chicken, Steak, Lamb or Shrimp with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad
- Grilled Cheese Pita$13.69
Melted American Cheese in Pita Bread with Rice or French Fries
- Cheese Pizza$8.69
Pizza Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, & Served With a Choice of Side
Beverage
Sides
- French Fries$4.95
- Feta Fries$6.19
- Rice Pilaf$4.95
- Chicken Skewer$6.19
- Lamb Skewer$8.69
- Shrimp Skewer$7.49
- Steak Skewer$8.69
- Gyro Meat$6.19
- Side Salmon$12.49
- Side Falafel$4.95
- Pita Bread$1.25
- Side Hummus$1.50
- Side Tzatziki$1.50
- Side Melitzanosalata$1.50
- Side Tirokafteri$1.50
- Side Feta$1.25
- Kalamata Olives$1.25
- Pepperoncini$1.25
- Lemon Potatoes$6.19
- Side Of dressing$1.25