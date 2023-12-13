Cullen St Ft. Worth, TX
Appetizers
- Avgolemono Soup$6.95
Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup Served with Pita
- Tzatziki$8.29
Greek Yogurt with Cucumbers, Garlic and Fresh Dill Served with Pita
- Hummus$8.29
Garbanzo Beans Crushed with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita
- Tirokafteri$8.29
Creamy Greek Feta with Spicy Roasted Peppers Served with Pita
- Melitzanosalata$8.29
Roasted Eggplant Puree with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita
- Four Dip Combo$19.79
Choice of Dips and Four Warm Pitas
- Dolmades$8.29
Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled
- Spanakopita$6.95
Spinach and Feta Cheese in a Flaky Puff Pastry
Salads
- Small Greek Salad$10.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
- Large Greek Salad$11.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
- Side Salad$5.29
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta and Greek Dressing.
- Rice Bowl$13.79
Rice Pilaf with Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Marinated Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, and Crumbled Feta served with Tzatziki Sauce
- Greek Salad Wrap$9.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas
- Greek Salad Wrap Combo$9.95
Sandwiches
- Great Greek Gyro$13.79
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Great Greek Gyro Combo Meal$13.79
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Great Greek Gyro -Chicken$13.79
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Great Greek Gyro -Chicken Combo Meal$13.79
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Athenian Burger$13.79
Half Pound Grilled Certified Angus Beef with Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Athenian Burger Combo Meal$13.79
Half Pound Grilled Certified Angus Beef with Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Falafel Pita$11.29
Homemade Chickpea Fritters in a Pita with Hummus, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tzatziki
- Falafel Pita Combo Meal$11.29
Homemade Chickpea Fritters in a Pita with Hummus, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tzatziki
Entrees
- Gyro Plate$20.79
Tender Sliced Gyro Meat on Pita Bread Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Shrimp Souvlaki$21.95
Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Steak Souvlaki$21.95
Two Skewers of Choice Tenderloin Steak Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Chicken Souvlaki$20.79
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Lamb Souvlaki$22.79
Two Skewers of Leg of Lamb Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Souvlaki Mix$22.79
- Salmon Plate$22.79Out of stock
Salmon Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Mezze Plate$18.29
Dolmades, Falafel, Spanikopita, Hummus
- Falafel Plate$18.29
Falafel Served with Mint Yogurt, Side Salad, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Desserts
Kids
- Kids Gyro Plate$12.99
Carved Gyro on Half Pita with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad
- Chicken Fingers$10.99
Breaded Chicken Fingers with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad.
- Kids Souvlaki Plate$13.29
One Skewer of Chicken, Steak, Lamb or Shrimp with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad
- Grilled Cheese Pita$8.99
Melted American Cheese in Pita Bread with Rice or French Fries
- Cheese Pizza$8.99
Pizza Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, & Served With a Choice of Side
Beverage
Sides
- French Fries$4.29
- Feta Fries$5.29
- Rice Pilaf$4.29
- Chicken Skewer$6.29
- Lamb Skewer$7.99
- Shrimp Skewer$6.99
- Steak Skewer$7.49
- Gyro Meat$6.49
- Side Salmon$10.99Out of stock
- Side Falafel$4.99
- Pita Bread$1.99
- Side Hummus$1.99
- Side Tzatziki$1.99
- Side Melitzanosalata$1.99
- Side Tirokafteri$1.99
- Side Feta$1.99
- Kalamata Olives$1.79
- Pepperoncini$1.79
- Lemon Potatoes$7.95
- Side Of dressing$0.79