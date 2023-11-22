The Great Greek Los Angeles, CA
Appetizers
- Avgolemono Soup$5.49
Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup Served with Pita
- Tzatziki$6.49
Greek Yogurt with Cucumbers, Garlic and Fresh Dill Served with Pita
- Hummus$6.49
Garbanzo Beans Crushed with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita
- Tirokafteri$6.49
Creamy Greek Feta with Spicy Roasted Peppers Served with Pita
- Melitzanosalata$6.49
Roasted Eggplant Puree with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita
- Four Dip Combo$15.95
Choice of Dips and Four Warm Pitas
- Dolmades$6.49
Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled
- Spanakopita$5.49
Spinach and Feta Cheese in a Flaky Puff Pastry
Salads
- Small Greek Salad$8.99
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
- Large Greek Salad$9.99
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
- Side Salad$4.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta and Greek Dressing.
- Rice Bowl$10.99
Rice Pilaf with Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Marinated Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, and Crumbled Feta served with Tzatziki Sauce
- Greek Salad Wrap$7.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas
- Greek Salad Wrap Combo$7.95
Sandwiches
- Great Greek Gyro$10.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Great Greek Gyro Combo Meal$10.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Great Greek Gyro -Chicken$10.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Great Greek Gyro -Chicken Combo Meal$10.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Athenian Burger$10.95
Half Pound Grilled Certified Angus Beef with Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Athenian Burger Combo Meal$10.95
Half Pound Grilled Certified Angus Beef with Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Falafel Pita$8.95
Homemade Chickpea Fritters in a Pita with Hummus, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tzatziki
- Falafel Pita Combo Meal$8.95
Homemade Chickpea Fritters in a Pita with Hummus, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tzatziki
Entrees
- Gyro Plate$16.49
Tender Sliced Gyro Meat on Pita Bread Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Shrimp Souvlaki$17.49
Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Steak Souvlaki$17.49
Two Skewers of Choice Tenderloin Steak Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Chicken Souvlaki$16.49
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Lamb Souvlaki$17.95
Two Skewers of Leg of Lamb Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Souvlaki Mix$17.95
- Salmon Plate$18.99
Salmon Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Mezze Plate$14.49
Dolmades, Falafel, Spanikopita, Hummus
- Falafel Plate$14.49
Falafel Served with Mint Yogurt, Side Salad, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Kids
- Kids Gyro Plate$10.95
Carved Gyro on Half Pita with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad
- Chicken Fingers$9.49
Breaded Chicken Fingers with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad.
- Kids Souvlaki Plate$10.99
One Skewer of Chicken, Steak, Lamb or Shrimp with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad
- Grilled Cheese Pita$7.49
Melted American Cheese in Pita Bread with Rice or French Fries
- Cheese Pizza$7.49
Pizza Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, & Served With a Choice of Side
Sides
- French Fries$3.50
- Feta Fries$4.50
- Rice Pilaf$3.50
- Chicken Skewer$5.49
- Lamb Skewer$6.50
- Shrimp Skewer$6.49
- Steak Skewer$5.95
- Gyro Meat$6.49
- Side Salmon$8.99
- Side Falafel$4.49
- Pita Bread$1.25
- Side Hummus$1.25
- Side Tzatziki$1.25
- Side Melitzanosalata$1.25
- Side Tirokafteri$1.25
- Side Feta$1.25
- Kalamata Olives$1.25
- Pepperoncini$1.25
- Lemon Potatoes$1.25
- Side Of dressing
Dining/ Utensils
- Rice Pilaf - Half$20.00
- Rice Pilaf - Full$36.00
- Brown Rice Pilaf - Half$22.00
- Brown Rice Pilaf - Full$38.00
- Buttered Orzo - Half$22.00
- Buttered Orzo - Full$38.00
- Lemon Potatoes - Half$26.00
- Lemon Potatoes - Full$48.00
- French Fries - Half$20.00
- French Fries - Full$36.00
- Feta Fries - Half$24.00
- Feta Fries - Full$44.00
- Market Vegetables - Half$26.00
- Market Vegetables - Full$48.00
- Pita Bread (12)$7.00
- Greek Dressing (16oz)$8.00
- Chicken Gyro Side Catering$9.00