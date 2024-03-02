Cloud Kitchen San Diego, CA
Appetizers
- Avgolemono Soup$8.45
Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup Served with Pita
- Tzatziki$8.75
Greek Yogurt with Cucumbers, Garlic and Fresh Dill Served with Pita
- Hummus$8.75
Garbanzo Beans Crushed with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita
- Tirokafteri$8.95
Creamy Greek Feta with Spicy Roasted Peppers Served with Pita
- Melitzanosalata$8.75
Roasted Eggplant Puree with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita
- Four Dip Combo$20.95
Choice of Dips and Four Warm Pitas
- Dolmades$11.95
Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled
- Spanakopita$7.45
Spinach and Feta Cheese in a Flaky Puff Pastry
Salads
- Small Greek Salad$12.50
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
- Large Greek Salad$15.45
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
- Side Salad$7.45
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta and Greek Dressing.
- Rice Bowl$15.95
Rice Pilaf with Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Marinated Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, and Crumbled Feta served with Tzatziki Sauce
- Greek Salad Wrap$13.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas
- Greek Salad Wrap Combo$13.95
Sandwiches
- Great Greek Gyro$14.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Great Greek Gyro Combo Meal$14.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Great Greek Gyro -Chicken$14.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Great Greek Gyro -Chicken Combo Meal$14.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Athenian Burger$15.55
Half Pound Grilled Certified Angus Beef with Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Athenian Burger Combo Meal$15.55
Half Pound Grilled Certified Angus Beef with Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Falafel Pita$13.95
Homemade Chickpea Fritters in a Pita with Hummus, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tzatziki
- Falafel Pita Combo Meal$13.95
Homemade Chickpea Fritters in a Pita with Hummus, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tzatziki
Entrees
- Gyro Plate$20.95
Tender Sliced Gyro Meat on Pita Bread Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Shrimp Souvlaki$24.95
Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Steak Souvlaki$23.95
Two Skewers of Choice Tenderloin Steak Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Chicken Souvlaki$21.95
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Lamb Souvlaki$24.95
Two Skewers of Leg of Lamb Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Souvlaki Mix$24.95
- Mezze Plate$20.95
Dolmades, Falafel, Spanikopita, Hummus
- Falafel Plate$19.95
Falafel Served with Mint Yogurt, Side Salad, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Kids
- Kids Gyro Plate$15.95
Carved Gyro on Half Pita with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad
- Chicken Fingers$13.75
Breaded Chicken Fingers with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad.
- Kids Souvlaki Plate$17.95
One Skewer of Chicken, Steak, Lamb or Shrimp with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad
- Grilled Cheese Pita$11.25
Melted American Cheese in Pita Bread with Rice or French Fries
- Cheese Pizza$11.25
Pizza Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, & Served With a Choice of Side
Sides
- French Fries$7.45
- Feta Fries$9.95
- Rice Pilaf$7.45
- Chicken Skewer$8.25
- Lamb Skewer$9.95
- Shrimp Skewer$9.35
- Steak Skewer$9.45
- Gyro Meat$8.25
- Side Falafel$7.45
- Pita Bread$1.25
- Side Hummus$1.25
- Side Tzatziki$1.25
- Side Melitzanosalata$1.25
- Side Tirokafteri$1.25
- Side Feta$1.25
- Kalamata Olives$1.25
- Pepperoncini$1.25
- Lemon Potatoes$9.95
- Side Of dressing$1.00