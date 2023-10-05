Breakfast Specials

(1) Biscuits and Gravy

$6.29

Full order of biscuits and gravy served with golden brown hash browns

(2) Any Omlet

$8.29

Your choice of any omlet with hash browns and toast

(3) Meat Choice w/ Two Eggs

$7.49

Your choice of breakfast meat with two eggs (any style), with hash browns and toast

(4) Two Eggs

$6.49

Two eggs (any style) with hash browns and a half order of biscuits and gravy

(5) Meat Choice w/ Pancake or French Toast

$6.79

Your choice of breakfast meat with two pancakes or french toast

(6) Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Your choice of meat topped with an egg

(7) Country Fried Steak

$7.49

Country fried steak smothered in gravy with two eggs (any style), has browns, and toast

(8) Meat Choice w/ One Egg

$5.99

Your choice of breakfast meat with one egg (any style), with toast

(9) Breaded Tenderloin

$7.49

Breaded tenderloin somthered in sausage gravy with two eggs (any style), hash browns, and toast

(10) Cloverleaf Casserole

$6.49

Sausage, eggs, cheese, hash browns, green peppers and onions grilled to perfection, topped with sausage gravy

(11) Biscuits and Gravy w/ Meat

$6.49

Full order of biscuits and gravy served with your choice of breakfast meat

(12) Egg Sandwich

$5.29

Egg sandwich served with hash browns

(13) Cloverleaf Scrambler

$6.29

Scrambled eggs, green peppers, onions and diced sausage topped with sausage gravy or cheese

(14) Fried Chicken

$7.49

Crispy fried chicken served with two eggs (any style) with hash browns, toast, and side of sausage gravy

(15) Oats

$6.29

Oats, one egg (any style) and toast

(16) Grits

$6.29

Grits, one egg (any style) and toast

Breakfast Favorites

Workingmans

$5.99

Your choice of breakfast meat, one egg (any style), golden hash browns and half order of biscuits and gravy

Rib Eye Steak

$7.49

Juicy rib eye steak cooked to order with two eggs (any style), hash browns and toast

All American

$5.29

Your choice of breakfast meat, two eggs (any style) and toast

Winslow Special

$6.49

Your choice of breakfast meat, one egg (any style) and two pancakes

Belt Stretcher

$6.49

Your choice of breakfast meat, two eggs (any style), hash browns and toast

Breakfast Burrito

$4.69

Sausage, two eggs, onions, green peppers & cheese

Biscuits and Gravy

$2.49

Choice of full or half order

Eggs & ......

Meat & Egg on Toast

$4.49

Choice of breakfast meat, one egg (any style) and toast

Two Eggs & Toast

$2.99

Two eggs (any style) and toast

One Egg & Toast

$2.49

One egg (any style) and toast

One Egg on Toast

$2.49

One egg (any style) on toast

Soups, Lite & Salads

Chef Salad

$6.29

Choice of ham and turkey, tuna, buffalo chicken, grilled chicken, or breaded chicken all atop our fresh salad greens with cheese, tomato and egg, a crisp and cool delight

Taco Salad

$6.99

This colorful salad of mixed greens topped with your choice of spicy meat or breaded chicken, red tomato and cheese. Served with salasa on the side

Dinner Salad & Soup Bowl

$5.29

Tuna & Tomatos

$4.49

Served on a bed of lettuce

Grilled Chicken over Rice

$4.49

A tender grilled chicken breast nestled on a bed of rice pilaf

Grilled Chicken and Dinner Salad

$5.99

A tender grilled chicken breast teamed with our healthy diner salad

Vegetable Plate

$4.99

Your choice of three sides

Chili

$2.29

Choice of cup or bowl

Chicken Noodle Soup

$2.29

Choice of cup or bowl

A La Carte

Side Dish Choice

$1.79

Choose one

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.29

Garlic Toast

$0.99

Large Side Salad

$2.19

Topped with cheese and tomato

Large Dinner Salad

$2.49

Topped with green peppers, onion, cheese and tomato

Cup Sausage Gravy

$1.49

Bowl Sausage Gravy

$1.79

One Egg

$0.79

Any style

Toast

$1.79

Biscuits

$1.79

Banana

$0.99

Tasty Appetizer

Spicy Buffalo Strips

$5.99

tender chic ken strips smothered with spicy buffalo sauce. Searched with ranch or clue cheese.

Onion Rings

$3.99

Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

$3.99

Mozzarella cheesesticks breaded and fried. Served with marinara sauce for dipping

Breaded Mushrooms

$3.99

Sliced portabella mushrooms breaded and fried, served with ranch

Breaded Cauliflower

$3.99

Breaded cauliflower served with ranch dressing

Get A Little Spicy

Buffalo Chicken Strips Meal

$6.49

Our tender chicken strips smothered with buffalo sauce and served with fries

Mexican Baked Potato

$3.99

A larege baked potato topped with spicy meat, cheese and sour cream

Mexican Chopped Steak

$6.29

Chopped steak topped with salsa and cheese. Served ona. bed of lettuce with fries and garlic toast

Mexican Grilled Chicken

$6.29

Grilled Chicken breast topped with salsa and cheese. Served ona. bed of lettuce with fries and garlic toast

Omelets

Western Omelet

$5.99

Bacon, green peppers, onions and cheese

Country Omelet

$5.99

Sausage gravy and fried potatoes stuffed inside and smothered with sausage gravy

Supreme Cloverlead Omelet

$6.99

Ham, bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions and cheese

Mexican Omelet

$5.99

Seasoned ground beef, cheese and salsa

Three Cheese Omelet

$5.99

Our delicious omelet stuffed with three different cheeses

Veggie Omelet

$5.99

Stuffed with fresh vegetables and served with cheese upon request

Meat & Cheese Omelet

$5.99

Your choice of breakfast meat and cheese

Kids! Kids! Kids!

Kids Biscuits and Gravy

$3.99

Kids Egg and Toast

$3.99

Kids French Toast

$3.99

Kids Pancakes

$3.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$3.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$3.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Kids Chopped Steak

$3.99

Kids Chicken and Noodles

$3.99

Kids Fried Clam Strips

$3.99

Kids Fried Shrimp

$3.99

Kids Hot Dog

$3.99

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.99

From the Griddle

Pancake(s)

$2.49

Choose betweem one or two pancakes

French Toast

$2.99

Choose betweem two slices or full order

Fried Cornmeal Mush

$3.29

Extras

Meat Choice

$2.49

Choice of breakfast meat

Oats

$1.99

Small or Large

Grits

$1.99

Small or Large

Raisins

$0.29

Peanut Butter

$0.29

Loaded Hash Browns

$2.79

Green peppers, onions & cheese

Daily Dinner Specials

Breaded Fish

$7.99

Choose three sides

Country Fried Steak

$7.99

Choose three sides

Breaded tenderloin

$7.99

Choose three sides

Breaded Chicken Strips

$7.99

Choose three sides

Fried Chicken Breasts

$7.99

Choose three sides

Breaded Chicken Livers

$7.99

Choose three sides

1/2 lb Swiss Steak

$7.99

Choose three sides

1/2 lb Chopped Steak

$7.99

Choose three sides

1/2 lb Pepper Steak

$7.99

Choose three sides

1/2 lb Mushroom Steak

$7.99

Choose three sides

1/2 lb Liver & Onions

$7.99

Choose three sides

Roast Beef & Dressing

$7.99

Choose three sides

Turkey & Dressing

$7.99

Choose three sides

Smoked Sausage & Kraut

$7.99

Choose three sides

Grilled Tilapia

$7.99

Choose three sides

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast

$7.99

Choose three sides

Grilled Ham

$7.99

Choose three sides

Chicken & Noodles

$7.99

Choose three sides

4-oz Ribeye Steak

$7.99

Choose three sides

Breaded Clams

$7.99

Choose three sides

Breaded Shrimp

$7.99

Choose three sides

Signature Burgers

B-Town Burger

$4.99

A juicy half pound burger with melted American & Swiss cheese topped with fresh breaded onion rings and slaw

Mushroom Swiss A-1 Burger

$4.99

Half pound burger with swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and a hint of A-1 sauce

Burgers, Sandwiches & Wraps

1/2 lb Cheeseburger

$4.39

Served on white bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo

1/4 lb Grilled Cheeseburger

$3.19

Served on wheat bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo

1/4 lb Cheeseburger

$3.19

Corned beef, kraut, Swiss cheese and 1,000 island dressing on grilled rye bread

1/4 lb Hamburger

$2.99

Patty Melt

$4.59

Half pound hamburger patty topped with grilled onion and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$3.99

Served on white bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Grilled Turkey & Swiss

$3.99

Served on wheat bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Tuna Salad on Toast

$3.99

Reuben

$4.29

Corned beef, kraut, Swiss cheese and 1,000 island dressing on grilled rye bread

Club Sandwich

$3.29

Your choice of turkey, ham, or roast beef

Manhattan

$5.29

Your choice of beef or turkey, served open-faced

Grilled Cheese

$2.29

B.L.T.

$3.99

Bacon, crisp lettuce, sliced tomato and mayo on toast

Tenderloin Sandwich

$4.49

Choice of grilled or breaded

Breaded Fish on a Bun

$4.59

Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Choice of grilled, breaded, or buffalo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$3.99

With lettuce, tomato & cheese

Cheeseburger Wrap

$3.99

With lettuce, tomato & cheese

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$3.99

With lettuce, tomato & cheese

Cold Cut Wrap

$3.99

Your choice of ham, turkey or roast beef. With lettuce, tomato & cheese

Desserts

Pie Slice

$2.29

Whole Cream Pie

$7.99

Choose one

Whole Strawberry Pie

$8.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$2.29

Brownie Sundae

$2.99

Chocolate Sundae

$2.29

Choose 1-Dip or 2-Dip

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.29

Choose 1-Dip or 2-Dip

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Regular Coffee

$1.69

Decaf Coffee

$1.69

Hot Tea

$2.29

Hot Cocoa

$2.29

Milk

$1.89

Juice (12oz)

$2.29