Cloverleaf Restaurant South Winslow Plaza
Breakfast Specials
(1) Biscuits and Gravy
Full order of biscuits and gravy served with golden brown hash browns
(2) Any Omlet
Your choice of any omlet with hash browns and toast
(3) Meat Choice w/ Two Eggs
Your choice of breakfast meat with two eggs (any style), with hash browns and toast
(4) Two Eggs
Two eggs (any style) with hash browns and a half order of biscuits and gravy
(5) Meat Choice w/ Pancake or French Toast
Your choice of breakfast meat with two pancakes or french toast
(6) Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of meat topped with an egg
(7) Country Fried Steak
Country fried steak smothered in gravy with two eggs (any style), has browns, and toast
(8) Meat Choice w/ One Egg
Your choice of breakfast meat with one egg (any style), with toast
(9) Breaded Tenderloin
Breaded tenderloin somthered in sausage gravy with two eggs (any style), hash browns, and toast
(10) Cloverleaf Casserole
Sausage, eggs, cheese, hash browns, green peppers and onions grilled to perfection, topped with sausage gravy
(11) Biscuits and Gravy w/ Meat
Full order of biscuits and gravy served with your choice of breakfast meat
(12) Egg Sandwich
Egg sandwich served with hash browns
(13) Cloverleaf Scrambler
Scrambled eggs, green peppers, onions and diced sausage topped with sausage gravy or cheese
(14) Fried Chicken
Crispy fried chicken served with two eggs (any style) with hash browns, toast, and side of sausage gravy
(15) Oats
Oats, one egg (any style) and toast
(16) Grits
Grits, one egg (any style) and toast
Breakfast Favorites
Workingmans
Your choice of breakfast meat, one egg (any style), golden hash browns and half order of biscuits and gravy
Rib Eye Steak
Juicy rib eye steak cooked to order with two eggs (any style), hash browns and toast
All American
Your choice of breakfast meat, two eggs (any style) and toast
Winslow Special
Your choice of breakfast meat, one egg (any style) and two pancakes
Belt Stretcher
Your choice of breakfast meat, two eggs (any style), hash browns and toast
Breakfast Burrito
Sausage, two eggs, onions, green peppers & cheese
Biscuits and Gravy
Choice of full or half order
Eggs & ......
Soups, Lite & Salads
Chef Salad
Choice of ham and turkey, tuna, buffalo chicken, grilled chicken, or breaded chicken all atop our fresh salad greens with cheese, tomato and egg, a crisp and cool delight
Taco Salad
This colorful salad of mixed greens topped with your choice of spicy meat or breaded chicken, red tomato and cheese. Served with salasa on the side
Dinner Salad & Soup Bowl
Tuna & Tomatos
Served on a bed of lettuce
Grilled Chicken over Rice
A tender grilled chicken breast nestled on a bed of rice pilaf
Grilled Chicken and Dinner Salad
A tender grilled chicken breast teamed with our healthy diner salad
Vegetable Plate
Your choice of three sides
Chili
Choice of cup or bowl
Chicken Noodle Soup
Choice of cup or bowl
A La Carte
Tasty Appetizer
Spicy Buffalo Strips
tender chic ken strips smothered with spicy buffalo sauce. Searched with ranch or clue cheese.
Onion Rings
Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown
Mozzarella Cheesesticks
Mozzarella cheesesticks breaded and fried. Served with marinara sauce for dipping
Breaded Mushrooms
Sliced portabella mushrooms breaded and fried, served with ranch
Breaded Cauliflower
Breaded cauliflower served with ranch dressing
Get A Little Spicy
Buffalo Chicken Strips Meal
Our tender chicken strips smothered with buffalo sauce and served with fries
Mexican Baked Potato
A larege baked potato topped with spicy meat, cheese and sour cream
Mexican Chopped Steak
Chopped steak topped with salsa and cheese. Served ona. bed of lettuce with fries and garlic toast
Mexican Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken breast topped with salsa and cheese. Served ona. bed of lettuce with fries and garlic toast
Omelets
Western Omelet
Bacon, green peppers, onions and cheese
Country Omelet
Sausage gravy and fried potatoes stuffed inside and smothered with sausage gravy
Supreme Cloverlead Omelet
Ham, bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions and cheese
Mexican Omelet
Seasoned ground beef, cheese and salsa
Three Cheese Omelet
Our delicious omelet stuffed with three different cheeses
Veggie Omelet
Stuffed with fresh vegetables and served with cheese upon request
Meat & Cheese Omelet
Your choice of breakfast meat and cheese
Kids! Kids! Kids!
Kids Biscuits and Gravy
Kids Egg and Toast
Kids French Toast
Kids Pancakes
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Chicken Strips
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Chopped Steak
Kids Chicken and Noodles
Kids Fried Clam Strips
Kids Fried Shrimp
Kids Hot Dog
Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly
From the Griddle
Extras
Daily Dinner Specials
Breaded Fish
Choose three sides
Country Fried Steak
Choose three sides
Breaded tenderloin
Choose three sides
Breaded Chicken Strips
Choose three sides
Fried Chicken Breasts
Choose three sides
Breaded Chicken Livers
Choose three sides
1/2 lb Swiss Steak
Choose three sides
1/2 lb Chopped Steak
Choose three sides
1/2 lb Pepper Steak
Choose three sides
1/2 lb Mushroom Steak
Choose three sides
1/2 lb Liver & Onions
Choose three sides
Roast Beef & Dressing
Choose three sides
Turkey & Dressing
Choose three sides
Smoked Sausage & Kraut
Choose three sides
Grilled Tilapia
Choose three sides
Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast
Choose three sides
Grilled Ham
Choose three sides
Chicken & Noodles
Choose three sides
4-oz Ribeye Steak
Choose three sides
Breaded Clams
Choose three sides
Breaded Shrimp
Choose three sides
Signature Burgers
Burgers, Sandwiches & Wraps
1/2 lb Cheeseburger
Served on white bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo
1/4 lb Grilled Cheeseburger
Served on wheat bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo
1/4 lb Cheeseburger
Corned beef, kraut, Swiss cheese and 1,000 island dressing on grilled rye bread
1/4 lb Hamburger
Patty Melt
Half pound hamburger patty topped with grilled onion and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Served on white bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Grilled Turkey & Swiss
Served on wheat bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Tuna Salad on Toast
Reuben
Corned beef, kraut, Swiss cheese and 1,000 island dressing on grilled rye bread
Club Sandwich
Your choice of turkey, ham, or roast beef
Manhattan
Your choice of beef or turkey, served open-faced
Grilled Cheese
B.L.T.
Bacon, crisp lettuce, sliced tomato and mayo on toast
Tenderloin Sandwich
Choice of grilled or breaded
Breaded Fish on a Bun
Chicken Sandwich
Choice of grilled, breaded, or buffalo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
With lettuce, tomato & cheese
Cheeseburger Wrap
With lettuce, tomato & cheese
Grilled Chicken Wrap
With lettuce, tomato & cheese
Cold Cut Wrap
Your choice of ham, turkey or roast beef. With lettuce, tomato & cheese