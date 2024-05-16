Clove Renton
Starters
- Vegetable Samosa$7.00
Potatoes and peas fried in flaky stuffed pastry. (Vegan)
- Paneer Samosa$9.00
Paneer and peas fried in flaky stuffed pastry.
- Gol Gappa (Pani Poori)$8.00
Crispy, hollow balls filled with potatoes and tangy flavors.
- Vegetable Pakora$8.00
Crispy fritters made from assorted vegetables, coated in chickpea flour batter. (Vegan)
- Amritsari Fish Pakora$12.00
Fish steaks or pieces coated in a masala and then deep fried.
- Masala Fries$6.00Out of stock
Crispy fries made with our homemade masala’s. (Vegan)
- Chat Corner$12.00
- Matar Pundina Ki Tikki$8.00
Deep-fried tikki made with mashed green peas and mint.
- Gobi Vizual$12.00
Creamy Indian cauliflower dish cooked with rich Masala and fresh cream.
- Garden Noodles$14.00
Mixed vegetables cooked with noodles in Chinese-Indian style.
Tandoori
- Tandoori Bharwa Aloo$17.00
Succulent potatoes marinated in aromatic spices and grilled to perfection in a traditional tandoor oven. (Contains Nuts)
- Ajwaini Paneer Tikka$18.00
Cottage cheese marinated in hung yogurt and spices.
- Malia Paneer Tikka$18.00
Creamy, marinated paneer cubes grilled to perfection, bursting with rich, aromatic flavours.
- Tandoori Chicken$18.00
Drumstick Chicken pieces marinated in yogurt and fresh ground spices (on the bone).
- Chicken Tangdi$18.00
Chicken drumstick dish, marinated in flavorful spice.
- Chicken Tikka$18.00
Boneless chicken breast marinated in yogurt and spices.
- Chicken Malai Tikka$18.00
Boneless chicken marinated in yogurt, spices, and cream.
- Ajwaini Shrimp$22.00
Shrimp marinated in a special sauce.
- Sarso Salmon Tikka$24.00
Salmon marinated in a mustard paste.
- Tandoori Lamb Chops$24.00
The outs of lamb are made by cutting to an angle perpendicular & cooked on skewers.
Rice Specialties
- Vegetable Biryani$17.00
Fresh Basmati rice cooked with Mored vegetables infused with Biryani.
- Chicken Biryani$18.00
Fresh Basmati rice cooked with chicken thigh, onions and infused with Biryani Spices.
- Lamb Biryani$20.00
Fresh basmati rice cooked with Lamb, onions and Infused with Biryani Spices.
- Goat Biryani$20.00
Fresh basmati rice cooked with Goat, onions and Infused with Biryani Spices.
- Basmati Rice$5.00
Long-grain aromatic rice prized for its fragrance, slender grains, and fluffy texture.
- Jeera Rice$7.00
Fluffy basmati rice cooked with cumin seeds, a flavorful and aromatic.
Vegetable Specialties
- Paneer tikka masala$18.00
Cooked in a rich tomato gravy with a subtle flavor of our homemade masala.
- Butter paneer$18.00
Paneer cooked with rich tomato cream gravy.
- Saag$17.00
Diced Indian Cheese cooked with fresh spinach and rare spices.
- Malai Kofta$17.00
Sedan cheese, potatoes, cashew, and raisin cooked in creamy sauce. (Contains Nuts)
- Clove Dal Makhni$17.00
New Delhi's favorite black whole Lentis slow cooked with tomatoes.
- Zaika shahi paneer$18.00
Cooked in a rich onion and tomato gravy with a subtle flavour of our homemade masala. (Contains Nuts)
- Yellow Dal Tadka$17.00
Yellow Spit lentils cooked with onion and tomatoes. (Vegan)
- Karahi Paneer$18.00
Paneer cooked with tomatoes, green peppers & exotic spices.
- Bhindi do pyaza$17.00
Okra is cooked with tomatoes, Potatoes, and onions. (Vegan)
- Amritsari chole (Chana)$17.00
Chickpeas cooked in authentic spices in true Punjabi fashion. (Vegan)
- Mixed Vegetable$17.00
Mixed vegetables cooked in rich tomato and onion sauce. (Vegan)
- Bagara baingan$17.00
coconut, peanuts, sesame seeds, tamarind, based gravy with baby eggplants
Chicken Specialties
- Chicken Tikka Masala$18.00
Chicken breast simmered in a rich tomato gravy with a subtle flavor of our homemade masala.
- Butter Chicken$18.00
Boneless chicken thigh cooked with rich tomato cream gravy.
- Chicken Korma$18.00
Chicken cooked in mild yogurt sauce with dry fruits. (Contains Nuts)
- Chicken Curry Roganjosh$18.00
Chicken cooked with tomato & onion gravy.
- Mango Chicken Curry$18.00
Chicken cooked in onion gravy with fresh ginger & mango chutney.
- Karahi Chicken$18.00
Chicken cooked with tomatoes, green peppers & exotic spices.
- Bhuna Chicken$18.00
Chicken cooked in onion gravy with fresh ginger & mango chutney.
- Chicken Madras$18.00
Marinated chicken mingled with southern spices infused with coconut milk.
Seafood Specialties
- Shrimp Tikka Masala$20.00
Shrimp simmered in a rich tomato gravy with a subtle flavor of our homemade masala.
- Butter Shrimp$20.00
Shrimp cooked with rich tomato cream gravy.
- Shrimp Korma$20.00
Shrimp cooked in onion gravy, nuts, and Mughal spices. (Contains Nuts)
- Coconut Shrimp$20.00
Velvety river prawns sautéed with caramelized onions, mustard, curry leaves and coconut milk.
- Shrimp Madras$20.00
Marinated shrimp mingled with southern spices infused with coconut milk.
Lamb Specialties
- Lamb Tikka Masala$20.00
Lamb simmered in a rich tomato gravy with a subtle flavor of our homemade masala.
- Butter Lamb$20.00
Lamb cooked with rich tomato cream gravy.
- Lamb Vindaloo$20.00
Lamb cooked with onions, tomatoes, onions, rare spice blends.
- Shahi Lamb$20.00
Lamb cooked with rich tomato cream gravy. (Contains Nuts)
- Lamb Curry$20.00
Lamb cooked in traditional Indian-style onion gravy.
- Bhuna Lamb$20.00
Lamb cooked with freshly ground spices in thick caramelized onion masala.
- Lamb Madras$20.00
Marinated Lamb mingled with southern spices infused with coconut milk.
Goat specialties
Bread Bar
- Naan$4.00
Plain | Buter Traditional North Indian bread.
- Garlic Naan$4.00
Soft traditional North Indian bread infused with garlic and butter.
- Tandoori Roti$4.00
Leavened wheat bread cooked in clay oven.
- Rumali Roti$5.00
Extremely thin and limp bread, served folded like a handkerchief.
- Peshawari Naan$5.00
Special naan stuffed with nuts and raisins. (Contains Nuts)
- Lacha Paratha$5.00
Butter, crispy flaky layered whole wheat flatbreads.