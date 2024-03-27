Skip to Main content
Club Toxic
18300 W. 7 mile, Detroit, MI 48219
Food Menu
N/A Beverages
Hookah
Bottles
Apetitizers
Meal
Tacos
Hibachi
SIDES
Apetitizers
chicken tenders
$15.00
chicken wings
$15.00
fried shrimp
$15.00
catfish bites
$12.00
SALMON BITES
$20.00
STEAK BITES
$20.00
Toxic Alfredo Fries
$10.00
Cheese Burger
$15.00
chicken wings
$20.00
LAMB CHOPS
$30.00
lobster add on
$18.00
Lobster Dinner
$40.00
Salmon
$20.00
TOXIC ALFREDO FRIES
$10.00
Turkey Chops
$20.00
Catfish Dinner
$20.00
chicken taco
$15.00
shrimp taco
$15.00
beef taco
$15.00
birria taco
$21.00
quesadilla
$15.00
fried rice
$10.00
TOXIC ALFREDO FRIES
Mac and cheese
$5.00
greens
$5.00
mash potatoes
$5.00
broccoli
$5.00
white rice
$5.00
french fries
$5.00
vegetable medely
$5.00
alfredo sauce
$5.00
pepsi
$3.00
starry
$3.00
lemonade
$3.00
cranberry
$3.00
pineapple
$3.00
mocktail
$5.00
shirley temple
$5.00
arnold palmer
$5.00
virgin bloody mary
$7.00
Fiji
$5.00
Water
$3.00
Red bull
$5.00
Hookah
$30.00
Refill
$15.00
Don Julio anejo
$250.00
Don Julio repo
$250.00
Patron anejo
$200.00
Patron repo
$200.00
Club Toxic Location and Ordering Hours
(248) 761-4121
18300 W. 7 mile, Detroit, MI 48219
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 5PM
All hours
