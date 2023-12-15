Vibe 2072 Somerville Rd
FOOD
Shareables
- Wings$15.00
Extra crispy chicken wings
- Fried cheese curds$13.00
Wisconsin cheese curds and three diferentes and delicious dipping sauces
- Garbage can Nachos$18.00
Crispy tortilla chips, Mexico cheese, queso blanco, black beans, jalapeño, chicken, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream & guac
- The perfect basket of fries$15.00
Tater tots, waffle, sweet potatoes, crinkle, steak, curly, regular and 4 dipping sauces.
- Chicken quesadilla$16.00
Large flour tortillas, chicken, cheddar cheese, sour cream.
- Chicken flautas$14.00
Four corn tortillas filled with cheese and chicken served with salad and sour cream.
TACOS
- Birria Tacos$15.00
Beef stew's tender, cheese and served with delicious birria dipping stew lime, pickled spicy onions, grilled jalapeños,
- Chicken Tacos$14.00
Grilled chicken Onion & Cilantro, Radish lime, spacy red onions, green
- Pastor Tacos$14.00
Marinate roasted Pork, Onion & Cilantro, Radish lime, spacy red onions, green
- Steak Tacos$15.00
Grilled Steak Onion & Cilantro, Radish lime, spacy red onions, green
FLATBREADS (Pizza)
BURGERS
Cheese Steak
BEVERAGE
Bottled Beer
- Miller Lite$5.50
- Bud Light$5.50
- Ultra$5.50
- Budweiser$5.50
- Bold Rock$5.50
- Blue Moon$5.50
- Sam Adams Seasonal$5.50
- New Castle$5.50
- Stella$5.50
- Heineken$5.50
- Corona$5.50
- Corona Light$5.50
- Modelo$5.50
- XX Amber$5.50
- Yuengling$5.50
- High Noon$5.50
- Negra Modelo$5.50
- Chandon$5.50
- Flying Dog$5.50
- Coors Light$5.50
- Heineken 00$5.50
- Dos X$5.50
- Modelo lata$5.50
- Corona lata$5.50