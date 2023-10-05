Cluck Face - Nashville Hot Chickens 1179 South Federal Highway
Sandwiches
Nashville Chicken Slider
$7.99
Nashville style chicken tender sandwich. Select your heat and favorite toppings.
Buffalo Slider
$7.99
Chicken tender tossed with Buffalo sauce. Select your favorite toppings.
Korean BBQ Slider
$7.99
Chicken Tender tossed with Korean bbq. Select your favorite toppings.
Mango Habanero Slider
$7.99
Chicken Tender tossed with mango habanero sauce. Select your favorite toppings.
Combos
Sandwich Combo
$10.99
Select any flavor sandwich with your favorite side(mac and cheese +$1) and sauce!
Double Tender Combo
$13.99
2 Chicken Tenders + Fries + Comeback Sauce and pickles on the side.
Sandwich+Tender Combo
$14.99
Pick your favorite sandwich + 1 Nashville style tender and fries.
Mega Combo
$15.99
1 Sandwich + 5 Wings + 1 Side ( Mac and cheese +$1) + 2 side sauces
Protein Combo
$17.99
Your favorite sandwich, 5 wings, 1 nashville chicken tender, and 2 sauces.
Double Sandwich Combo
$16.99Out of stock
2 sandwiches with fries and sauce on the side.
Cluck Face Location and Hours
(561) 465-4545
Open now • Closes at 1AM