Cluck it Chicken & Wings 1760 W Chandler Blvd STE 2
Bone-In Wings
- 6 Piece Bone-In
6 fried, bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Make it a combo by adding a drink for $2.$9.50
- 12 Piece Bone-In
12 fried, bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Make it a combo by adding a drink for $2.$17.00
- Smoked Wings 6 Piece
6 wood smoked, bone-in wings. Served with carrots, celery, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Make it a combo by adding a drink for $2.$9.50
- Smoked Wings 12 Piece
12 wood smoked, bone-in wings. Served with carrots, celery, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Make it a combo by adding a drink for $2.$17.00
Boneless Wings
- 6 Piece Boneless
6 hand breaded and fried to order boneless chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Make it a combo by adding a drink for $2.$9.00
- 12 Piece Boneless
12 hand breaded and fried to order boneless chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Make it a combo by adding a drink for $2.$15.00
Chicken Sandwiches
- Classic Chicken Sandwich
House seasoned fried chicken breast with pickle, coleslaw, and our house Cluck It Sauce on a brioche bun. Make it a combo by adding dipper fries or tots for $3, or a drink for $2.$11.95
- Nash Phoenix Chicken Sandwich
"Nashville" seasoned fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and our house Fire Sauce on a brioche bun. Make it a combo by adding dipper fries or tots for $3, or a drink for $2.$12.95
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
House seasoned fried chicken breast tossed in hot buffalo sauce with melted blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a brioche bun with a side of blue cheese dressing. Make it a combo by adding dipper fries or tots for $3, or a drink for $2.$13.95
- Korean Chicken Sandwich
House seasoned fried chicken breast, house Korean BBQ Sauce, slaw, and pickle on a brioche bun. Make it a combo by adding dipper fries or tots for $3, or a drink for $2.$12.95
- Zona Chicken Sandwich
House seasoned fried chicken breast, Hot Honey drizzle, pepperjack, pickled jalapenos, and slaw on a brioche bun. Make it a combo by adding dipper fries or tots for $3, or a drink for $2.$13.95
- Royal Flush Chicken Sandwich
House seasoned fried chicken breast, bacon, white American cheese, pickle, slaw and, house Cluck It Sauce on a brioche bun. Make it a combo by adding dipper fries or tots for $3, or a drink for $2.$14.95
- Honey Honey Chicken Sandwich
House seasoned fried chicken breast, honey mustard sauce, Hot Honey drizzle, slaw, pickle, and garlic aioli on a brioche bun. Make it a combo by adding dipper fries or tots for $3, or a drink for $2.$14.95
- Great Western Chicken Sandwich
House seasoned fried chicken breast, bacon, cheddar, slaw and BBQ aioli on a brioche bun. Make it a combo by adding dipper fries or tots for $3, or a drink for $2.$14.95
- Grilled Chicken BLAT Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on a brioche bun. Make it a combo by adding dipper fries or tots for $3, or a drink for $2.$14.95
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Blackened chicken breast, house Fire Sauce, garlic aioli, onion strings, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a brioche bun. Make it a combo by adding dipper fries or tots for $3, or a drink for $2.$13.95
- Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, sweet chili glaze, slaw, and pickle on a brioche bun. Make it a combo by adding dipper fries or tots for $3, or a drink for $2.$11.95
Baskets
- 3 Strip Basket
3 hand battered to order chicken strips served with slaw, Texas toast, honey mustard, and house Cluck It Sauce. Add a side of ranch or blue cheese for $0.75.$11.00
- 4 Strip Basket
4 hand battered to order chicken strips served with slaw, Texas toast, honey mustard, and house Cluck It Sauce. Add a side of ranch or blue cheese for $0.75. Make it a combo by adding a drink for $2.$12.50
- 5 Strip Basket
5 hand battered to order chicken strips served with slaw, Texas toast, honey mustard, and house Cluck It Sauce. Add a side of ranch or blue cheese for $0.75. Make it a combo by adding a drink for $2.$14.00
- 6 Strip Basket
6 hand battered to order chicken strips served with slaw, Texas toast, honey mustard, and house Cluck It Sauce. Add a side of ranch or blue cheese for $0.75. Make it a combo by adding a drink for $2.$15.50
Cluck It Sides
- Dipper Fries - Small
Small order of dipper fries.$5.00
- Dipper Fries - Large
Large order of dipper fries.$8.00
- Buffalo Chicken Dippers
Dipper fries with smoked buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, green onion, and a side of blue cheese dressing.$11.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Dippers
Dipper fries with bacon, smoked chicken, ranch, and green onion.$10.00
- Fire Dippers
Dipper fries with smoked carnitas, hatch green chile, cheddar jack, and fire aioli.$10.00
- Tater Tots - Small
Small order of tater tots.$5.00
- Tater Tots - Large
Large order of tater tots.$8.00
- Buffalo Chicken Tots
Tater tots with smoked buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, green onion, and a side of blue cheese dressing.$11.00
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries - Small
Small order of sweet potato waffle fries.$5.00
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries - Large
Large order of sweet potato waffle fries.$8.00
- Hatch Mac and Cheese
Hatch green chile mac and cheese$5.00
- Side Salad
Side salad with tomato, onion, cucumber, cheese, croutons, and choice of dressing.$7.00
- Slaw
Cole slaw$4.00
- Side of Sauce$0.75