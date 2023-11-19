Visit Us Today!
Cluck U - Toms River 552 Lakehurst Road
Food
Buffalo Wings
Boneless Buffalo Wings
Chicken Fingers
Appetizers
- Reg Onion Rings$6.49
Beer battered
- Lg Onion Rings$12.99
Beer battered
- 5Shrimp$6.49
- 10Shrimp$12.99
- 20Shrimp$23.99
- 5Mozzarella Stix$5.99
Beer battered stix served with marinara sauce
- 10Mozzarella Stix$11.99
Beer battered stix served with marinara sauce
- 5Broccoli Bites$5.99
- 10Broccoli Bites$11.98
- Reg Corn Nuggets$5.99
- Lg Corn Nuggets$10.99
- 20 Mozzarella stix$23.99
Mini Bites
Combo Packs
- #1 Chicken Sandwich 🥪$11.99
Any chicken sandwich with choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #2 Burger Combo$11.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #2 Fish Combo$11.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #3 Wrap Combo$12.49
Any wrap with choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #4 5Buffalo Wings$13.49
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #4 10Buffalo Wings$18.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #5 5Boneless Wings$8.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #5 8Boneless Wing$12.99
- #5 10Boneless Wings$16.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #6 5Fingers$8.00
With choice of 1 side & regular soda,
- #6 8Chicken Fingers$12.99
- #6 10Chicken Fingers$16.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda,
- #7 3Fried Chicken 🐔$8.99
3 Pieces. With choice of 1 side & regular soda. White meat extra
- #8 Sm Mini$9.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #8 Medium Mini$13.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #6 5Fingers (Copy)$8.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda,
Family Packs
- 20 Buffalo Wings Family Pack$36.99
With choice of 4 sides
- 25 Chicken Tenders Family Pack$36.99
With choice of 4 sides
- 25 Boneless Buffalo Wings Family Pack$36.99
With choice of 4 sides
- 12Fried Chicken Family$33.99
With choice of 4 sides 12 pieces mixed
- 60 Crispy Mini Bites Family$46.99
- 60 Buffalo Mini Bites Family$46.99
Salads
- Garden Salad$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, green & red peppers, & pepperoncini, choice of dressing
- Garden Chicken salad$9.99
- Caesar Salad$7.99
Lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons & caesar dressing with grilled or crispy chicken
- Caesar Chicken Salad$9.99
- BBQ Chicken Salad$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, pepperoncini, green and red peppers, and our famous honey hickory sauce with grilled or crispy chicken
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, red onions & pepperoncini, green & red peppers, choice of dressing & grilled or crispy chicken
Wraps
- Caesar Chicken Wrap$8.49
Lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.49
Lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese (or ranch), traditional wing sauce
- Texmex Chicken Wrap$8.49
Brown rice, black beans & choice of wing sauce or nacho cheese
- Balsamic Chicken Wrap$8.49
Lettuce, roasted red peppers & balsamic dressing
- Ranchero Wrap$8.49
Lettuce, bacon, ranch dressing
- Honey Dijon$8.49
Cluckwiches®
- The Original Cluckwich$7.49
Lettuce, tomato, cool mayo
- BBQ Cluckwich$7.49
Lettuce, tomato, our signature honey hickory sauce & cool mayo
- Parmesan Cluckwich$7.49
Marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese
- Roman Cluckwich$7.49
Garlic sauce & melted mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Bleu Cluckwich$7.49
Lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese & choice of wing sauce
- Red Roman Cluckwich$7.49
Garlic sauce, marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese
- Fishwich$7.49
Lettuce & tartar sauce
- Classic$7.49
- Honey Dijon$7.49
Burgers
Fried Chicken
Sides
- Spuds (Fries) Side$3.99
- 1/2 lb Mashed Potatoes$3.99
With gravy
- 1 lb Mashed Potatoes$7.99
With gravy
- 1/2 lb Mashed Potatoes No Gravy$3.99
- 1 lb Mashed Potatoes No Gravy$7.99
- Mac & Cheese$3.99
- 1/2 lb Brown Rice & Beans$3.99
- 1 lb Brown Rice & Beans$7.99
- 1/2 lb Cole Slaw$3.99
- 1 lb Cole Slaw$7.99
- 5 Clucker Bees$3.99
Fried dough treats
- Cheese Fries$4.99
- Gravy Fries$4.99
- Disco fries$4.99
- (5) pcs Corn muffin$3.99
- (10) pcs Corn muffin$7.99
Clucker Spuds®
Desserts
Extra Sauces
- Bleu Cheese Cup$0.85
- Signature Sauce$0.85
- Ranch Cup$0.85
- Cup Honey$0.85
- Salad Dressing$0.85
- Cup Cheese Sauce$0.85
- Cup Gravy$0.85
- Cup Roman Sauce$0.85
- Cup Mayo$0.85
- Cup Marinara$0.85
- Tartar Sauce$0.85
- Honey Mustard$0.85
- 2 oz Wing Sauce$0.85
- 4 oz Wing Sauce$1.49
- 16 0z any sause$10.00
- 16 oz Honey Hickory$10.00
- 16 oz Atomic BBQ$10.00
- 16 oz Mild BBQ$10.00
- 16 oz Nuclear BBQ$10.00
- 16 oz Traditional Buffalo$10.00
- 16 oz Thermo Nuclear BBQ$10.00
- 16 oz Cajun BBQ$10.00
- 16 oz 911$12.00
Very Very HOT