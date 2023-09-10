Sandwiches

Nashville Sandwich

Nashville Sandwich

$7.99

Nashville style chicken sandwich with coleslaw, pickles and comeback sauce. Comes in 4 different heat levels.

Buffalo Sandwich

Buffalo Sandwich

$7.99

Giant Chicken thigh tossed with Buffalo sauce. Topped with house coleslaw, blue cheese and pickles.

Korean BBQ Sandwich

Korean BBQ Sandwich

$7.99

Giant chicken thigh tossed with Korean bbq sauce, topped with coleslaw, spicy sauce and banana peppers.

Mango Habanero Sandwich

Mango Habanero Sandwich

$7.99

Giant chicken thigh tossed with mango habanero sauce, topped with coleslaw, banana peppers and spicy sauce.

Combos

Sandwich Combo

Sandwich Combo

$13.99

Select any flavor giant sandwich with your favorite side(mac and cheese +$1) and sauce!

Mega Combo

Mega Combo

$17.99

1 Giant Sandwich + 5 Wings + 1 Side ( Mac and cheese +$1) + 2 side sauces

Protein Combo

Protein Combo

$18.99

Your favorite sandwich, 5 wings, 1 nashville chicken tender, and 2 sauces.

Sandwich+Tender Combo

Sandwich+Tender Combo

$15.99

Pick your favorite sandwich + 1 Nashville style tender and fries.

Double Tender Combo

Double Tender Combo

$14.99

2 Chicken Tenders + Fries + Comeback Sauce and pickles on the side.

Loaded

Crazy Cluck

$18.99

Loaded Fries

$14.99

A La Carte

Tender W/Toast

$6.99

Sm French Fries

$4.49

Lg French Fries

$5.49

Sm Coleslaw

$4.19

Lg Coleslaw

$4.89

Sm Mac And Cheese

$4.49

Lg Mac And Cheese

$5.49

Wings

5 Wings

$7.99

10 Wings

$11.99

20 Wings (Up to 2 flavors)

$20.99

Sauces

Sm Comeback Sauce

$1.00

Lg Comeback Sauce

$2.99

Sm Ranch

$1.00

Lg Ranch

$2.99

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00Out of stock

Ketchup

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Nacho Cheese Side

$1.50

Drinks

Energy Slushy

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Mexican Sprite

$2.99

Mexican Fanta

$2.99

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.99

Coke Can

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite Can

$2.50

Brisk Ice Tea

$2.50

Water

$1.74