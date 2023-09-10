Cluck Face - Miami 31 NW 9TH ST STE118
Sandwiches
Nashville Sandwich
Nashville style chicken sandwich with coleslaw, pickles and comeback sauce. Comes in 4 different heat levels.
Buffalo Sandwich
Giant Chicken thigh tossed with Buffalo sauce. Topped with house coleslaw, blue cheese and pickles.
Korean BBQ Sandwich
Giant chicken thigh tossed with Korean bbq sauce, topped with coleslaw, spicy sauce and banana peppers.
Mango Habanero Sandwich
Giant chicken thigh tossed with mango habanero sauce, topped with coleslaw, banana peppers and spicy sauce.
Combos
Sandwich Combo
Select any flavor giant sandwich with your favorite side(mac and cheese +$1) and sauce!
Mega Combo
1 Giant Sandwich + 5 Wings + 1 Side ( Mac and cheese +$1) + 2 side sauces
Protein Combo
Your favorite sandwich, 5 wings, 1 nashville chicken tender, and 2 sauces.
Sandwich+Tender Combo
Pick your favorite sandwich + 1 Nashville style tender and fries.
Double Tender Combo
2 Chicken Tenders + Fries + Comeback Sauce and pickles on the side.